Expiring Section 702 of FISA Helped US Conclude Russia Hacked Election To Help Trump, NSA Chief Says (reuters.com) 23
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: A top U.S. intelligence official said Thursday a controversial surveillance law that allows the broad electronic spying of foreigners played a major role in understanding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement from Admiral Mike Rogers, the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, may bolster efforts by intelligence agencies to fully preserve the authority, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, before it expires at the end of the year. Privacy advocates have for years said Section 702 allows for excessively broad surveillance, including warrantless access to some American communications, and should be reformed to include new curbs. "I would highlight much, not all, much of what was in the intelligence community's assessment, for example, on the Russian efforts against the U.S. election process in 2016, was informed by knowledge we gained through (Section) 702 authority," Rogers said. Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
Fake Headlines normally end with ? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Fake Headlines normally end with ?
It isn't fake, it turns out it really is a headline after all!
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone can write a headline, it doesn't mean that what it says, or the content it is the title for is real... hence the whole #FakeNews narrative in many a place.
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't fake, the NSA chief really did say that...
So, in other words it was worthless (Score:1)
Given that there's been no evidence provided, anywhere, of any sort of election hacking, and that Hillary lost the election not due to Russian interference but due to her own failure to campaign in her "blue firewall" combined with her many scandals, we can conclude that this Section 702 of the FISA provided no actionable intelligence and, in fact, did not help with anything. Sounds like it should be allowed to expire.
Well that settles it (Score:2)
Trump is preparing to veto his first bill in defence of privacy!
This is all a moot point (Score:5, Insightful)
But as the last election proved, if anyone can blow a sure thing it's the Democrats...
Re: (Score:1)
unless the Dems take the House since it's up to the House to bring impeachment charges.
What the fuck does that have to do with anything in the article?! Just trying to stir up trouble?
Bullshit (Score:2)
If they had any evidence of Russian interference, they should have come forward with it.
Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
Even if we believe they have info they're not sharing, how timely or insightful could it be? The election was half a year ago.
Re: (Score:2)
This. We gave up privacy so they could sit on their hands? It appears we are only hearing about this so that they can keep their toy.
Show us the intelligence, and then show us proof it actually did some good. We know the answer to the second part already...
Want to live a happier life? (Score:1)
Ignore ALL these narrative headlines and articles until they read "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
Re: (Score:2)
Ignore ALL these narrative headlines and articles until they read "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
Like Trump saying he was told three times by Comey he wasn't under investigation yet has not provided anything to back up this claim?
How about Trump claiming voter fraud yet again, providing no proof?
People being bused in to vote?
There's more, but we'll keep ignoring his orangeness until he says, "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
In the hands of a madman... (Score:2)
This is why, even though it costs more money, independent oversight of our agencies of government are important.
If you can imagine a political group that you wouldn't trust in power, imagine what you'd want in order to provide responsible checks on their worst abuses of power.
Those checks on power is what we've been getting rid of, along with a proportionally reduced healthy media.
