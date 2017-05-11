German Publishers' Lawsuit Against Google May Backfire (npr.org) 9
jowifi writes: VG Media, a German publishing company, filed a lawsuit against Google claiming Google's use of snippets in their search results infringed the publishers' copyrights. However, the suit may backfire because the Berlin court is now reviewing the law itself to determine if it is even valid. The question arose because Germany did not submit the rule for review by the EU before enacting it, violating an EU Directive. If the law is invalidated, the decision could present problems for a proposed EU-wide directive that is similar to the German rule. Germany's rule had a rough start when it was implemented in 2014. Google refused to pay fees to publishers, instead allowing them to opt in to having snippets shown. One publisher declined to opt in, but changed their mind after traffic from Google dropped 40% and traffic from Google News dropped 80%. Handelsblatt Global explains why Germany decided not to notify the EU about the draft of this law: "While typically a formality, notification reviews of national laws by Brussels can take up to two years or more. In 2013, Germany did not submit the copyright law for notification, citing a Justice Ministry argument that the law's scope was so limited, it didn't fall under the E.U.'s notification requirement."
There is no way it cannot. Eighter the courtes throw out their claims (=FAIL, notting changes), or they tell google they have to pay for what they index from the publishers, which google willst just stop doing (=FAIL, they still don't get money from google, but also wont get traffic). Or, for the insane possibility, that the courts tell google they HAVE to index the publishers AND also pay them for it, google will probably pull out of the "infected" countrys...
