Cloudflare Declares War On a Patent Troll With a $50,000 Bounty

Internet security company Cloudflare has declared war on a company called Blackbird that consists of a group of lawyers who file patent lawsuits against tech and retail firms. In a blog post titled " Standing Up to a Dangerous New Breed of Patent Troll ," Cloudflare called Blackbird's business model destruction and unethical, and announced a $50,000 bounty to anyone who would help invalidate Blackbird's patents . Fortune reports: