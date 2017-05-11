Man To Pay $300,000 In Damages For Hacking Employer (bbc.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: A former private security officer in California must pay nearly $319,000 in damages for attacking his employer's computer systems. Yovan Garcia accessed payroll records at Security Specialists, which provides private security patrols, to inflate the number of hours he had worked. He later hacked the firm's servers to steal data and defaced its website. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald said Garcia had used the stolen data to help set up a rival business. Security Specialists first noticed issues with Mr Garcia's pay records in July 2014, about two years after he joined. In one example, they showed he had worked 12 hours per day over a two-week period and was owed 40 hours of overtime pay, when in fact he only worked eight hours per day.
When I was a kid... (Score:2)
When I was a kid those of us that worked at 'Worlds of Fun' (an amusement park in Kansas City) discovered that their computerized payroll was STUPID.
We never clocked out and got paid for 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. Some on the night grounds crew slept under the bridges, others and the day crew bought themselves season passes to exit and enter as customers (you couldn't get out the employee route without clocking out). Good times.
Eventually they figured it out (it wasn't still going on 3 years later, whe
As a consultant I've honestly billed 30+ hours in a day, without double counting. 15 of those hours were travel time. Didn't cross the dateline at exactly midnight, but close enough.
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:2)
On the surface, this seems like such a stupid thing to do. It makes you wonder, though, the few cases like this we actually hear about must be in the minority, meaning people are getting away with stuff like this all the time. What leads a person to grow up to be so morally compromised as to think this kind of behaviour is acceptable?
If you're hourly, always keep a copy of your hours. Most bosses _will_ try to fuck you on hours, they won't do it on every check. You must continually spot check.
It's really amazing, how their 'errors' always go one way.
Doooo bomp bomp (Score:2)
Chk a chk ahhh... [youtube.com]
Not a good hacker... (Score:2)
A GOOD hacker would have covered his tracks so they didn't get caught..