Police To Test App That Assesses Suspects

An anonymous reader writes: Police in Durham are preparing to go live with an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to help officers decide whether or not a suspect should be kept in custody, BBC is reporting. The system classifies suspects at a low, medium or high risk of offending and has been tested by the force. It has been trained on five years' of offending histories data. One expert said the tool could be useful, but the risk that it could skew decisions should be carefully assessed. Data for the Harm Assessment Risk Tool (Hart) was taken from Durham police records between 2008 and 2012. The system was then tested during 2013, and the results -- showing whether suspects did in fact offend or not -- were monitored over the following two years. Forecasts that a suspect was low risk turned out to be accurate 98% of the time, while forecasts that they were high risk were accurate 88% of the time.

  • So... (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @10:50AM (#54392405)
    The cops aren't doing the profiling, the app is. Nice.
    • Done properly, this could be used as a way to prevent profiling. An algo can only make decisions based on the data provided to it. If race isn't provided as an input, it won't affect the decision. Humans can't make the same claim, as prejudices can sneak into our decisions unconsciously.
      • But the training data came from human judgment, in which case the algorithm has almost certainly inherited whatever biases were in that data.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Shotgun ( 30919 )

          So, continue to train it. With proper feedback factors, the bias should lose influence on the outcome. If it doesn't, it isn't a very good AI.

      • Done properly, this could be used as a way to prevent profiling. An algo can only make decisions based on the data provided to it. If race isn't provided as an input, it won't affect the decision. Humans can't make the same claim, as prejudices can sneak into our decisions unconsciously.

        There are so many ways that the algorithm can introduce bias, even if race isn't provided as an input, if other factors that may be highly correlated by race are (e.g., home zip code, occupation, income, etc.).

  • Wonderful, more people get to find out that neural networks are a great way of coming to the same conclusion that any normal adult human could have come up with - after being woken up in the middle of the night after a evening of hard drinking.

  • And Demolition Man is prophetic again... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @10:51AM (#54392425)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    (Okay it's not quite AI assessing of a subject but can this type of AI assist be far behind?)

  • Are we gonna replace Judge Judy with an app?

    This might be a non sequiteur, but I'd love a gps with Judhe Judy's mildly irritated voice.

  • It almost sounds to me like it was 100% accurate - if 2% of those deemed low risk of offending again then went and broke the law again, isn't that ... well, the definition of low risk? Same for the high risk result - if I understand it correctly, only 12% of those didn't break the law again.

  • Here we go. Easy is a four letter word folks. Dollar signs once again outweigh society. I'm glad I am past my prime and worry for the kids left behind.
  • "Hi god. I'll be good, I promise."

    "I'll be the judge of that!"

    Meanwhile most of us are focused on the war with Oceania while more of this type of stuff comes into being.

  • It just has to outperform cops.

  • So if (or when) this tool "decides" it is safe to release a suspect, who then goes on to commit another crime after release, who is reprimanded? who carries the can? who pays?

    Ultimately the responsibility still lies with the police force. It is their tool, the public safety is their responsibility.There needs to be reinforcement of this at every level, so that nobody can shrug their shoulders and say "the computer said it was OK".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. However police is not held responsible for their mistakes more often than not, so "the computer decided it" is exactly what is going to happen.

      • and when the defendant requests the source code / logs for the system? They may need to give that out even if there contract / EULA says no.

        Court have Ordered Release of DUI 'Breathalyzer' Source Codes

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          Well, maybe. Still would not make much difference, as the sources and parametrization is pretty useless without the training data-set.

  • Counter-app (Score:3)

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @11:22AM (#54392643) Journal
    Does this mean it would be possible to write a counter-app? I mean an app that tells you what to wear, what to say and how to behave such that the police app will judge you as "low risk"?
  • How UK police work but in the U.S. all the cops have is charge data.

