Police To Test App That Assesses Suspects

An anonymous reader writes: Police in Durham are preparing to go live with an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to help officers decide whether or not a suspect should be kept in custody, BBC is reporting. The system classifies suspects at a low, medium or high risk of offending and has been tested by the force. It has been trained on five years' of offending histories data. One expert said the tool could be useful, but the risk that it could skew decisions should be carefully assessed. Data for the Harm Assessment Risk Tool (Hart) was taken from Durham police records between 2008 and 2012. The system was then tested during 2013, and the results -- showing whether suspects did in fact offend or not -- were monitored over the following two years. Forecasts that a suspect was low risk turned out to be accurate 98% of the time, while forecasts that they were high risk were accurate 88% of the time.
It's not Durham NC, it's Durham UK. So it's more likely to be the other way round.
If the AI starts to evaluate, based SOLEY on data, that a particular racial group *does* tend to re-offend more often and is hence a higher risk....do we as the public start to believe it, or do we say that AI, even though purely scientific and logic based, is not Politically Correct and must have some artificial weights put into the algorithm to keep it from finding that some racial or economic strata of folks are more high risk and should be kept in jail?
(Okay it's not quite AI assessing of a subject but can this type of AI assist be far behind?)
So if (or when) this tool "decides" it is safe to release a suspect, who then goes on to commit another crime after release, who is reprimanded? who carries the can? who pays?
Ultimately the responsibility still lies with the police force. It is their tool, the public safety is their responsibility.There needs to be reinforcement of this at every level, so that nobody can shrug their shoulders and say "the computer said it was OK".
Indeed. However police is not held responsible for their mistakes more often than not, so "the computer decided it" is exactly what is going to happen.
