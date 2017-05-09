Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government United States Republicans Security Politics

Posted by BeauHD from the you're-fired dept.
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." We'll update this story when new information becomes available.

