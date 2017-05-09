Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey 2
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." We'll update this story when new information becomes available.
OMFG u have got to be kidding (Score:1)
So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?
How's that for gratitude (Score:2)
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?