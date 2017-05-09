Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey (washingtonpost.com) 89
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.
OMFG u have got to be kidding (Score:1, Interesting)
So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?
Well, I don't really know but a wild hunch tells me just one. And he sits in the Oval office. Just sayin'.
Bo is still in the White House? What a naughty dog!
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still
I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still
Comey got himself fired for basically, being bad at being Director of the FBI. I'm surprised it didn't happen earlier, but I would guess that Trump felt he had to dangle this idiot around a little longer until much of the Russia conversation passed, then he got shit-canned.
http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
So now, all of the Democrats are happy, right?
He lobbed the "voter attention redirection" handgrenade 11 days before the election, which had the effect of making non-committal swing voters think "damn, the person I'm thinking of voting for is probably a criminal - the FBI is investigating her."
From that moment to the election day, the "poll question" became "is Hillary criminal or not?" as opposed to "can we risk that Trump bozo?".
Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Insightful)
The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.
Odd timing? Perhaps. But maybe -- just maybe -- Trump is a lot better at campaigning than he is at governing.
The timing is ODD? The whole thing is ODD if you ask me, just not in the way you are implying.
Come on, the timing would have been "odd" regardless of when Trump did this. Of course the Democrats will decry how this is evidence of something "odd" going on that we need to investigate... Maxine Waters and Nancy will be spouting off about impeachment again because it doesn't matter what Trump does or when he does it, it's always suspicious to them..
I think this is all odd in that Comey lased this long after
How quaint. You think Comey was fired because of the Clinton Investigation.
Bingo.
I got conservative bullshit bingo.
After all it was Putin who got him elected.
FTFY
After all it was Putin who got him elected.
FTFY
I, for one, (am being forced to) welcome our new Russian overlords.
After all it was Racist-Misoginists who got him elected.
FT-FTFY
That aside, this is probably a correct decision on Trump's part. Comey definitely put his thumb on one side of the scale and maybe the other side (intentionally or not). He could no longer be credible as a neutral agent of the law.
you misspelled republican.
Feed a dog and he'll never bite you. That's the difference between a dog and a man.
Re: (Score:2)
CNN and FoxNews both have the story.
Haven't checked NetCraft yet.
It's alt-right.
Had it comming (Score:1)
Except the Senate has to confirm whomever his pick is, so while the Senate is wearing the same team jersey as Trump, I don't think you're going to find it is in fact Trump's biggest fan. That's the real irony here, that Congress doesn't like the man at all, and while they're going to put up with him to a point, if they get enough intelligence to draw a line between the Kremlin and the President, you're going to watch support melt away as it did for Nixon.
the Senate is wearing the same team jersey as Trump
No, Trump grabbed a T-shirt the same color as the GOP's jersey, spray painted '00' on the back, then snuck into the Team party, and when asked who invited him, pointed to the guy that just left the room to use the can, then scurried away to talk to someone else before anyone could question him. By the end of the night everyone thought everyone else invited him. By the next morning he was already POTUS and everyone wondered what the hell happened.
Also, why is this on Slashdot?
Because it's news for nerds (and everyone else).
first a russian mole in the white house (Score:2, Insightful)
next a russian mole as head of the FBI.
Next up: NSA.
Re:first a russian mole in the white house (Score:5, Interesting)
But none of this is going to make the problem go away. He can't fire Congress, and he can't stop Comey and the other directors (or ex-directors) from testifying. I guess he could start trying to interfere with their investigations, but then that would generally be considered abuse of power, and that would give Congress grounds to impeach him.
He doesn't have to sorry about impeachment. It would be a humiliation to the Republican party beyond imagining if that happened - they simply cannot allow it, and they have a majority.
No one is that loyal. It's almost certain that Nixon would have been removed from office if he'd clung on to power long enough for the impeachment proceedings. While the Democrats controlled Congress at the time, the necessary two-thirds vote in the Senate would still have required sufficient Republicans to cooperate, and it was largely the understanding that Republican Senators were not going to save Nixon's hide that drove him out.
He would certainly be a more conventional President, that much is certain.
Thank the Universe (I don't believe in a god) (Score:2, Troll)
Republicans have spent a billion tax payer dollars trying to find one thing Hillary is guilty of other than being a power hungry bitch.
No one. Not even Donald Trump can stay free under that kind of scrutiny unless they are not guilty of legal wrong doing. No one can hide with that many private and public investigations going againist them.
Morally she might be bankrupt, but we don't try people for being morally bankrupt or trump would have been executed for his crimes decades ago. Crimes like never paying
Meet the new boss... (Score:1)
Comedy gold! (Score:5, Insightful)
This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob.
;)
Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.
I actually feel a little pity for the GOP right now. They backed Trump because in their eyes any other choice was worse, and I'm sure they thought they could control him adequately via being his 'advisers', since he's new to politics, but what they got instead is like a demented self-driving clown car with the throttle jammed wide open and a full tank of gas: can't control
What choice did they have? The GOP isn't the Democrats, there are no superdelegates to block a bad choice. I'm sure if the Republican establishment had had their way Jeb Bush would have been the nominee. Once he was nominated, there was little choice but to back him. The GOP's nomination process is pretty damned democratic, and the Democrats learned that having it too open can lead to candidates like McGovern.
New FBI Director: Joe Arpio (Score:1)
Starting ASAP.
Highly unsual (Score:5, Interesting)
In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.
Re:Highly unsual (Score:4, Interesting)
It does have the look of desperation. I'm not really one to give much credence to conspiracy theories, but I read yesterday of some group of Congressmen (identities unknown) who are already meeting to discuss impeachment. I'm not really sure I believe that, but Trump is running out of people to throw under the bus.
And how does firing Comey even help him? As I said above, it's not like he can't be summoned by Congress, and while I guess Trump could try to stymie further investigation, that would constitute a positively Nixonian abuse of power. As it is, Sessions has recused himself, so Trump's AG isn't really inside of this at all.
The problem with such a reaction to a scandal is that it only raises the stakes. Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre was pretty much the turning point in the Watergate Scandal, where public support bled away, and with it his insurance policy that Senate Republicans would jump on the grenade to protect him.
[Comey] said Huma had sent her husbands hundreds of thousands of Clinton's emails, and they had to use "electronic wizadry" to get it down to 6000 to review (there is audio/video of him saying this).
You misheard. He said "hundreds and thousands" not "hundreds of thousands."
Here are the letters (Score:1)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/09/us/politics/james-comey-fired-fbi.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=first-column-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news
It sounds as if they intend to prosecute Secretary Clinton...
Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a post on Twitter that Mr. Comey “should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired.”
The letters about and to Comey (Score:2)
Alas, slashdotted. Somebody please post again when it recovers.
Say what you want (Score:4, Funny)
I know, a lot of you disagree and think that it's cliche and not authentic, but I do enjoy that new sitcom about a TV buffoon getting elected as the US president. Every week a new episode full of laughter and surprises.
While the ratings are high, apparently some people want it canceled. Something about it bringing the whole network down.
this is going to be fun (Score:2)
keep getting rid of the players and the only person left to look at is the manager
LOL (Score:2)
"Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey"
L-O-fucking-L!
I swear, if this so-called president wasn't busy destroying the country through his greed, ignorance, and epic incompetence, I'd be laughing my ass off at the antics of this draft-dodging clown.
POst it note attached fo the Letter (Score:2)
Interesting (Score:2)
I find it curious that so many people who have spent months crying that Comey was a scoundrel who needed to be fired, are now complaining that Trump fired him.
Almost like nothing will please them?
Politics (Score:2)
