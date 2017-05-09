Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Government United States Republicans Security Politics

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Posted by BeauHD
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

  • So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?

  • How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Insightful)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:57PM (#54387735)

    After all it was Comey who got him elected.

    • Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:4, Interesting)

      by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:00PM (#54387753)

      After all it was Comey who got him elected.

      Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

      • Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

        I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still

          by Rakarra ( 112805 )

          I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still

          Comey got himself fired for basically, being bad at being Director of the FBI. I'm surprised it didn't happen earlier, but I would guess that Trump felt he had to dangle this idiot around a little longer until much of the Russia conversation passed, then he got shit-canned.

        by Koby77 ( 992785 )
        I take it as sarcasm, considering that the lastest "Hillary lost the 2016 election because of ______" meme has been "James Comey re-opened the investigation against Hillary just days prior to the election"

        So now, all of the Democrats are happy, right?

      • Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Insightful)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:10PM (#54387823) Journal

        The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.

        • Odd timing? Perhaps. But maybe -- just maybe -- Trump is a lot better at campaigning than he is at governing.

        • The timing is ODD? The whole thing is ODD if you ask me, just not in the way you are implying.

          Come on, the timing would have been "odd" regardless of when Trump did this. Of course the Democrats will decry how this is evidence of something "odd" going on that we need to investigate... Maxine Waters and Nancy will be spouting off about impeachment again because it doesn't matter what Trump does or when he does it, it's always suspicious to them..

          I think this is all odd in that Comey lased this long after

    • After all it was Putin who got him elected.

      FTFY

    • By giving Hillary a pass on her emails in July? Funny way of going about it.

      That aside, this is probably a correct decision on Trump's part. Comey definitely put his thumb on one side of the scale and maybe the other side (intentionally or not). He could no longer be credible as a neutral agent of the law.

    • Feed a dog and he'll never bite you. That's the difference between a dog and a man.

  • Cue the Trump haters! Surprised this took so long. Guess the Donald had to get some ducks in order to, block the J. Edger Hoover style internal backlash to minimize beltway fallout. Also, why is this on Slashdot?

    • Also, why is this on Slashdot?

      Because it's news for nerds (and everyone else).

  • first a russian mole in the white house (Score:2, Insightful)

    next a russian mole as head of the FBI.

    Next up: NSA.

    • Re:first a russian mole in the white house (Score:5, Interesting)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:13PM (#54387851) Journal

      But none of this is going to make the problem go away. He can't fire Congress, and he can't stop Comey and the other directors (or ex-directors) from testifying. I guess he could start trying to interfere with their investigations, but then that would generally be considered abuse of power, and that would give Congress grounds to impeach him.

      • He doesn't have to sorry about impeachment. It would be a humiliation to the Republican party beyond imagining if that happened - they simply cannot allow it, and they have a majority.

        • No one is that loyal. It's almost certain that Nixon would have been removed from office if he'd clung on to power long enough for the impeachment proceedings. While the Democrats controlled Congress at the time, the necessary two-thirds vote in the Senate would still have required sufficient Republicans to cooperate, and it was largely the understanding that Republican Senators were not going to save Nixon's hide that drove him out.

  • This guy bent and broke the law sooooo many times. There is no "intent" test in the statue nor CFR regarding violation of the espionage act. I know that a lot of OTHER READERS OF SLASHDOT hold a clearance, for their jobs. If you had done one 1000th of the shit that Hillary and Huma had done, do you have ANY DOUBT that you wouldn't be pounds rocks into gravel, in Leavenworth? Go eff yourselves, liberal monkeys. The law matters.

    • Republicans have spent a billion tax payer dollars trying to find one thing Hillary is guilty of other than being a power hungry bitch.

      No one. Not even Donald Trump can stay free under that kind of scrutiny unless they are not guilty of legal wrong doing. No one can hide with that many private and public investigations going againist them.

      Morally she might be bankrupt, but we don't try people for being morally bankrupt or trump would have been executed for his crimes decades ago. Crimes like never paying

  • ... you know the rest.

  • Comedy gold! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:12PM (#54387849)

    This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob. ;)

    • Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.

      • It'd be pretty cheeky even for Trump to try to float an appointment to head up the FBI who doesn't have a law enforcement background.

        I actually feel a little pity for the GOP right now. They backed Trump because in their eyes any other choice was worse, and I'm sure they thought they could control him adequately via being his 'advisers', since he's new to politics, but what they got instead is like a demented self-driving clown car with the throttle jammed wide open and a full tank of gas: can't control

        • What choice did they have? The GOP isn't the Democrats, there are no superdelegates to block a bad choice. I'm sure if the Republican establishment had had their way Jeb Bush would have been the nominee. Once he was nominated, there was little choice but to back him. The GOP's nomination process is pretty damned democratic, and the Democrats learned that having it too open can lead to candidates like McGovern.

    • I don't think you understand our Fearless Leaders' Grand Plan: The swamp is being drained to make way for the new cesspool. Rumor has it that he expects Mexico to pay for it.

  • New FBI Director: Joe Arpio (Score:1)

    Starting ASAP.

  • Highly unsual (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:16PM (#54387883)
    FBI Directors are traditionally non-partisan, and serve a 10 year term that is not at the pleasure of the president, unlike political appointees. This isn't to say that the President doesn't have the power to fire the Director, but it hasn't been done before, and would be a very unusual step. The question then is what is the cited reason for it, because given the current situation and ongoing investigations, it's really really suspicious, on par with the Watergate "midnight massacre" where Nixon fired both the Attorney General and the Deputy AG before getting to someone that would agree to fire the Special Prosecutor that was investigating Watergate.

    In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.

    • Re:Highly unsual (Score:4, Interesting)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:20PM (#54387923) Journal

      It does have the look of desperation. I'm not really one to give much credence to conspiracy theories, but I read yesterday of some group of Congressmen (identities unknown) who are already meeting to discuss impeachment. I'm not really sure I believe that, but Trump is running out of people to throw under the bus.

      And how does firing Comey even help him? As I said above, it's not like he can't be summoned by Congress, and while I guess Trump could try to stymie further investigation, that would constitute a positively Nixonian abuse of power. As it is, Sessions has recused himself, so Trump's AG isn't really inside of this at all.

      • The reason being cited from what I'm reading so far is that he's being fired over mishandling the Clinton email probe. That his AG and Deputy signed off on it does not reassure me in the least. This is at best a minor, minor thing, one far less problematic than errors made by past FBI directors - ones that left people dead for instance. .. which leaves me with absolutely zero confidence that this is anything but an excuse to get rid of him and put a compliant stooge in that will quash the ongoing investigat

        • The problem with such a reaction to a scandal is that it only raises the stakes. Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre was pretty much the turning point in the Watergate Scandal, where public support bled away, and with it his insurance policy that Senate Republicans would jump on the grenade to protect him.

    • The reason is ostensibly Comey's mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Is that explanation convincing to anyone?

  • Here are the letters (Score:1)

    It sounds as if they intend to prosecute Secretary Clinton...

    • Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a post on Twitter that Mr. Comey “should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired.”

  • Say what you want (Score:4, Funny)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:27PM (#54387947)

    I know, a lot of you disagree and think that it's cliche and not authentic, but I do enjoy that new sitcom about a TV buffoon getting elected as the US president. Every week a new episode full of laughter and surprises.

    • While the ratings are high, apparently some people want it canceled. Something about it bringing the whole network down.

  • keep getting rid of the players and the only person left to look at is the manager

  • "Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey"

    L-O-fucking-L!

    I swear, if this so-called president wasn't busy destroying the country through his greed, ignorance, and epic incompetence, I'd be laughing my ass off at the antics of this draft-dodging clown.

  • So long and Thanks for all the Fish! - DJT

  • I find it curious that so many people who have spent months crying that Comey was a scoundrel who needed to be fired, are now complaining that Trump fired him.

    Almost like nothing will please them?

  • I miss when Slashdot was a tech site for nerds and posted news stories about tech.

    So long guys; this isn't the place for me anymore.

