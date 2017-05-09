Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey (washingtonpost.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the dismissed-by-the-president dept.
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.

  • So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This may be one of the only good things Trump will do.

      Comey is a real piece of shit and criminal. He belongs in prison.

  • How's that for gratitude (Score:3)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:57PM (#54387735)

    After all it was Comey who got him elected.

    • After all it was Comey who got him elected.

      Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

      • Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

        I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Koby77 ( 992785 )
        I take it as sarcasm, considering that the lastest "Hillary lost the 2016 election because of ______" meme has been "James Comey re-opened the investigation against Hillary just days prior to the election"

        http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]

        So now, all of the Democrats are happy, right?

      • The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.

  • Cue the Trump haters! Surprised this took so long. Guess the Donald had to get some ducks in order to, block the J. Edger Hoover style internal backlash to minimize beltway fallout. Also, why is this on Slashdot?
  • This guy bent and broke the law sooooo many times. There is no "intent" test in the statue nor CFR regarding violation of the espionage act. I know that a lot of OTHER READERS OF SLASHDOT hold a clearance, for their jobs. If you had done one 1000th of the shit that Hillary and Huma had done, do you have ANY DOUBT that you wouldn't be pounds rocks into gravel, in Leavenworth? Go eff yourselves, liberal monkeys. The law matters.
  • ... you know the rest.

  • Comedy gold! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:12PM (#54387849)

    This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob. ;)

    • Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.

  • FBI Directors are traditionally non-partisan, and serve a 10 year term that is not at the pleasure of the president, unlike political appointees. This isn't to say that the President doesn't have the power to fire the Director, but it hasn't been done before, and would be a very unusual step. The question then is what is the cited reason for it, because given the current situation and ongoing investigations, it's really really suspicious, on par with the Watergate "midnight massacre" where Nixon fired both

