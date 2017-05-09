Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey (washingtonpost.com) 31
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.
OMFG u have got to be kidding (Score:2)
So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?
Well, I don't really know but a wild hunch tells me just one. And he sits in the Oval office. Just sayin'.
Bo is still in the White House? What a naughty dog!
This may be one of the only good things Trump will do.
Comey is a real piece of shit and criminal. He belongs in prison.
How's that for gratitude (Score:3)
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still
http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
So now, all of the Democrats are happy, right?
The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.
CNN and FoxNews both have the story.
Haven't checked NetCraft yet.
It's alt-right.
Had it comming (Score:1)
But none of this is going to make the problem go away. He can't fire Congress, and he can't stop Comey and the other directors (or ex-directors) from testifying. I guess he could start trying to interfere with their investigations, but then that would generally be considered abuse of power, and that would give Congress grounds to impeach him.
He doesn't have to sorry about impeachment. It would be a humiliation to the Republican party beyond imagining if that happened - they simply cannot allow it, and they have a majority.
Thank the Universe (I don't believe in a god) (Score:1)
Meet the new boss... (Score:1)
Comedy gold! (Score:4, Insightful)
This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob.
;)
Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.
