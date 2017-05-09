Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey (washingtonpost.com) 429
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.
So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?
Employees fired by Trump:
Sally Yates
Preet Bharara
James Comey
Employees investigating Trump:
Sally Yates
Preet Bharara
James Comey
If Barack Obama had fired an FBI director who was investigating him for treason, Fox News would be arming themselves on national television.
When Donald Trump claimed that Comey "has publicly said on at least three different occasions..." he apparently hadn't seen the news.
All three of those citations have links to video of Comey stating, in English, that Trump is indeed under investigation. If you need a Russian translation, we can probably find one for you.
From your first link:
Sally Yates was not investigating Trump. She also refused to follow the orders of her boss, so of course she was fired.
Preet Bharara was not investigating Trump. He was one of the politically appointed DoJ attorneys that EVERY president replaces. He refused to resign when asked like every other attorney, and so was fired.
James Comey was not investigating Trump. He's the Directory of the FBI, not an agent, detective, or attorney.
Last week, Democrats wanted his head, too. After his bizarre performance before Congress, he seems to have run out of support, and Trump fired him. Then, suddenly! Democrats love him again. Even though 4 of the last 5 Attorney Generals of the US agreed that Comey should have been fired after last June and October, as soon as he is fired, it's an 'evil Republican' thing.
Maybe misleading to you, not to anyone else.
No....I'm tired of this Us vs Them politics.
It's not working and it's harmful.
Yes but Them started it.
This quote is interesting:
"While I greatly appreciate your informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are unable to effectively lead the Bureau."
The media agreed with you all day, writing about how he mislead Congress about the Abedin/Weiner emails. Right up until he got fired, that is. Now they're all about how this is a repeat of the "Saturday Night Massacre," firing a fine upstanding law enforcement officer for doing his job.
How gullible are you? (Score:5, Insightful)
Donald Trump publicly complemented Comey's press conferences and other actions related to Hillary's email during his campaign events.
How stupid would you have to be to believe that Donald Trump fired Comey for the actions which he publicly commended him for?
Donald Trump is preparing for his criminal prosecution and impeachment just like Richard Nixon did in the leadup to his resignation in disgrace.
The whole thing is very odd. The only way it makes sense is if Comey was incompetent in announcing the investigation into the emails 11 days before the election, because the FBI now say they weren't a big deal.
Post-election, this has caused bad people to say that Trump only won because of Comey's intervention when it's obvious his huge win had nothing to do with it. Now we enter the Trump zone: a region of space-time where normal rules of logic, reason and causality no longer apply. Never mind that Trump
There is a severe leaking problem in the FBI right now. Perhaps firing Comey is part of an effort to flush out the leakers and re-establish the FBI as a law enforcement agency, and not a political truncheon.
How many times have you heard the words "he has my full support" in the first few days of a scandal and then the person gets dumped a few days later? Surely you've noticed that in a few places, business, politics, all over the place.
As for Trump himself going from support to attack on something - consider his earlier praise for WikiLeaks and the current move to act against it:
"Comey is a real piece of shit"
The media agreed with you all day, writing about how he mislead Congress about the Abedin/Weiner emails. Right up until he got fired, that is. Now they're all about how this is a repeat of the "Saturday Night Massacre," firing a fine upstanding law enforcement officer for doing his job.
OH. EM. GEE. A contradiction!!!
My head! My poor poor head!! Someone said something to defend someone they don't like?!? I can't even
It's almost as if their morality isn't just for themselves and their friends! How could anyone defend someone they just called an asshole? What kind of a world would we be living in if there were some sort of... GAH!... objective morality that applies to everyone equally?!?
Oh the humanity! Next thing you know they'll be calling it justice!!
This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you.
-- Edward Snowden
The fact is that 99% of the people in the media now "defending" Comey would want his head if he were behaving as a good FBI director under Trump after what they blame him for with Clinton.
It can be perfectly consistent to say that someone should resign and then to object when someone fires them. If you can't imagine a scenario in which that makes sense, then we're not having a conversation; we're just talking at each other.
Look, just because someone is an asshole who doesn't play by the rules doesn't mean that the rules don't apply equally to them. That includes the protections they offer as well as the penalties they impose. James Comey broke the rules by circulating what turned out to be false news about a candidate during an election cycle. He shouldn't have done that. But the President was wrong to fire him, too, because Comey was actively investigating him for alleged corrupt ties to Russia.
So people in the media called foul in the first instance and called foul in the second. They're not defending the man; they're defending the notion that the FBI should be apolitical and independent. It would be inconsistent not to decry both abuses.
What a stupid comparison. Both Assange and Snowden are more credible than anybody holding office in Washington DC.
Why counterpoise the two of them in anyway or fashion?
You are living in a fantasy world if you think Trump is worried about what will be revealed in an investigation of 'his ties' to Russia.
That's the really freaky thing about how the left is treating the whole Trump/Russia deal. They're huffing on their own fumes. An investigation isn't going to find anything wrong that Trump did.
Talk about a Democratic version of the Benghazi deal.
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
After all it was Comey who got him elected.
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?
I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still
And John Podesta. He helped a lot. So did Carlos Danger.
The DNC did screw up, however the Russians hacking the DNC and exposing there plan to stop Sanders really turned off a lot of people who may had sided with Clinton if she won in a fair fight.
The DNC thought they could have everything. They were wrong, because they aren't good enough at security. They're going to have to embrace some actual justice and fairness if they want to win elections, now. Not holding my breath here.
There's a long list of Republicans who've run private e-mail servers but they were all very quick to condemn HRC for doing it too.
In fact, she herself did it on the advice of Colin Powell. On the other hand, she clearly did it for the purpose of hiding evidence, and other data which was supposed to be recorded as it pertained to her work as sec. of state. So yeah, those Republicans are hypocritical fucks, as one expects, but incompetently running her own email server was still an unacceptable act. It wasn't worth electing trump over her or anything ridiculous like that, but stop defending her. It was a stupid thing to do, it was a cri
The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.
Re: (Score:3)
Odd timing? Perhaps. But maybe -- just maybe -- Trump is a lot better at campaigning than he is at governing.
The timing is ODD? The whole thing is ODD if you ask me, just not in the way you are implying.
Come on, the timing would have been "odd" regardless of when Trump did this. Of course the Democrats will decry how this is evidence of something "odd" going on that we need to investigate... Maxine Waters and Nancy will be spouting off about impeachment again because it doesn't matter what Trump does or when he does it, it's always suspicious to them..
I think this is all odd in that Comey lased this long after
How quaint. You think Comey was fired because of the Clinton Investigation.
Bingo.
I got conservative bullshit bingo.
Because Carter Page just fell of the face of the Earth?
Congress certainly isn't acting as if there's nothing to talk about.
He lobbed the "voter attention redirection" handgrenade 11 days before the election, which had the effect of making non-committal swing voters think "damn, the person I'm thinking of voting for is probably a criminal - the FBI is investigating her."
From that moment to the election day, the "poll question" became "is Hillary criminal or not?" as opposed to "can we risk that Trump bozo?".
From that moment to the election day, the "poll question" became "is Hillary criminal or not?"
Actually, it didn't stop at election day!
From that moment to the election day, the "poll question" became "is Hillary criminal or not?" as opposed to "can we risk that Trump bozo?".
While true, you can't blame that all on Comey. The shill media did their jobs keeping the plebes in line on that one. What's sad is that it's a dumb basis upon which to decide. Is Hillary criminal or not? Who gives a shit, when the alternative is Trump? Virtually all politicians are criminals. Once it was clear that we couldn't have Sanders, and that the only choices were between Clinton and Trump, the only question which mattered was can we possibly sustain having Trump as our president? And uh, we're seei
After all it was Putin who got him elected.
FTFY
After all it was Putin who got him elected.
FTFY
I, for one, (am being forced to) welcome our new Russian overlords.
After all it was Racist-Misoginists who got him elected.
FT-FTFY
That aside, this is probably a correct decision on Trump's part. Comey definitely put his thumb on one side of the scale and maybe the other side (intentionally or not). He could no longer be credible as a neutral agent of the law.
you misspelled republican.
Who's next?
first a russian mole in the white house (Score:2, Insightful)
next a russian mole as head of the FBI.
Next up: NSA.
But none of this is going to make the problem go away. He can't fire Congress, and he can't stop Comey and the other directors (or ex-directors) from testifying. I guess he could start trying to interfere with their investigations, but then that would generally be considered abuse of power, and that would give Congress grounds to impeach him.
He doesn't have to sorry about impeachment. It would be a humiliation to the Republican party beyond imagining if that happened - they simply cannot allow it, and they have a majority.
Re: (Score:2)
No one is that loyal. It's almost certain that Nixon would have been removed from office if he'd clung on to power long enough for the impeachment proceedings. While the Democrats controlled Congress at the time, the necessary two-thirds vote in the Senate would still have required sufficient Republicans to cooperate, and it was largely the understanding that Republican Senators were not going to save Nixon's hide that drove him out.
Now, that may change if they start to sense a rising tidal wave coming to wipe them out in Congress. But we're not there yet, by far - just look at how most of the Republican Senators acted at the Yates hearing yesterday for instance.
Re: (Score:2)
He would certainly be a more conventional President, that much is certain.
This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob.
;)
Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.
I actually feel a little pity for the GOP right now. They backed Trump because in their eyes any other choice was worse, and I'm sure they thought they could control him adequately via being his 'advisers', since he's new to politics, but what they got instead is like a demented self-driving clown car with the throttle jammed wide open and a full tank of gas: can't control
What choice did they have? The GOP isn't the Democrats, there are no superdelegates to block a bad choice. I'm sure if the Republican establishment had had their way Jeb Bush would have been the nominee. Once he was nominated, there was little choice but to back him. The GOP's nomination process is pretty damned democratic, and the Democrats learned that having it too open can lead to candidates like McGovern.
It'd be pretty cheeky even for Trump to try to float an appointment to head up the FBI who doesn't have a law enforcement background.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.
It does have the look of desperation. I'm not really one to give much credence to conspiracy theories, but I read yesterday of some group of Congressmen (identities unknown) who are already meeting to discuss impeachment. I'm not really sure I believe that, but Trump is running out of people to throw under the bus.
And how does firing Comey even help him? As I said above, it's not like he can't be summoned by Congress, and while I guess Trump could try to stymie further investigation, that would constitute a positively Nixonian abuse of power. As it is, Sessions has recused himself, so Trump's AG isn't really inside of this at all.
Would it work? Probably not, no more than Nixon replacing the Attorney General in order to get special prosecutor Archibald Cox fired quashed the Watergate investigation/scandal. At worst, I think you'd see the damning evidence start to leak out into the open, spurring more action.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with such a reaction to a scandal is that it only raises the stakes. Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre was pretty much the turning point in the Watergate Scandal, where public support bled away, and with it his insurance policy that Senate Republicans would jump on the grenade to protect him.
Of course, it could well be both, or some combination thereof. Perhaps Trump thinks the spectacle of that would distract sufficiently from the Russia investigation to let him quash it more easily, too.
[Comey] said Huma had sent her husbands hundreds of thousands of Clinton's emails, and they had to use "electronic wizadry" to get it down to 6000 to review (there is audio/video of him saying this).
You misheard. He said "hundreds and thousands" not "hundreds of thousands."
Apparently I'm now hearing that the number of Clinton emails on Weiner's computer was 12. With 12 he could have gone over them in an hour or two, gotten the results and secretly given it to Congress and not made the mess in late October.
What I find even worse than this, was in Comey's press release about the laptop he made it clear they hadn't scanned it and didn't know what was on it. It was basically "Hey! We think there could be incriminating emails from Clinton on here! Maybe!" Then there wasn't anything they didn't already had, and the release turned to "we didn't find anything, sorry."
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It was the "Saturday Night Massacre [wikipedia.org]."
The "someone" that agreed to fire Nixon's Special Prosecutor was Robert Bork [wikipedia.org], who is more well-known these days as President Reagan's nominee to the post of Associate Justice of SCOTUS in 1987.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Re: (Score:3)
FBI Directors are traditionally non-partisan, and serve a 10 year term that is not at the pleasure of the president, unlike political appointees. This isn't to say that the President doesn't have the power to fire the Director, but it hasn't been done before....
The letters about and to Comey (Score:3, Informative)
Say what you want (Score:5, Insightful)
I know, a lot of you disagree and think that it's cliche and not authentic, but I do enjoy that new sitcom about a TV buffoon getting elected as the US president. Every week a new episode full of laughter and surprises.
While the ratings are high, apparently some people want it canceled. Something about it bringing the whole network down.
"I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment." -Steve Bannon [thedailybeast.com]
It's been some time since Lenin has been brought up in the west as an exemplary leader but it has happened not too long ago: "Lenin is the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and that the difference
Bannon's sun has already eclipsed, and will soon set. He was useful for getting elected, but too many more fights with Kushner, and it's game over. As it is, I think Bannon's only there still simply because no one can trust him on the outside. At least inside the Administration he's controllable.
keep getting rid of the players and the only person left to look at is the manager
"Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey"
L-O-fucking-L!
I swear, if this so-called president wasn't busy destroying the country through his greed, ignorance, and epic incompetence, I'd be laughing my ass off at the antics of this draft-dodging clown.
POst it note attached fo the Letter (Score:2)
About ten days before the election, Comey comes out with news saying that tons of new evidence against Hilary Clinton has been found. This certainly didn't help her campaign, and it is quite possible that this ensured that Trump became president. Clinton supporters obviously think that what he did was wrong, and that he should have kept his mouth shut. Some Trump supporters may think the same thing, but may be happy that he gave Trump an
Except the Senate has to confirm whomever his pick is, so while the Senate is wearing the same team jersey as Trump, I don't think you're going to find it is in fact Trump's biggest fan. That's the real irony here, that Congress doesn't like the man at all, and while they're going to put up with him to a point, if they get enough intelligence to draw a line between the Kremlin and the President, you're going to watch support melt away as it did for Nixon.
the Senate is wearing the same team jersey as Trump
No, Trump grabbed a T-shirt the same color as the GOP's jersey, spray painted '00' on the back, then snuck into the Team party, and when asked who invited him, pointed to the guy that just left the room to use the can, then scurried away to talk to someone else before anyone could question him. By the end of the night everyone thought everyone else invited him. By the next morning he was already POTUS and everyone wondered what the hell happened.
Re: (Score:2)
I know that a lot of OTHER READERS OF SLASHDOT hold a clearance, for their jobs. If you had done one 1000th of the shit that Hillary and Huma had done, do you have ANY DOUBT that you wouldn't be pounds rocks into gravel, in Leavenworth?
Pounding rocks into gravel? In Leavenworth? Doubtful. On the other hand, I have no doubt if any one of us were caught doing half the shit they got up to that we would be losing our clearances and our jobs. No doubt about that.
Go eff yourselves, liberal monkeys. The law matters.
Yeah, yeah, yeah! Whatever. In case you hadn't noticed, we now live in the age of Trump. Laws don't matter much any more. It's much more important to confidently double down on your own alternative facts...and to look chic and stylish while doing so!
Both of them did exactly that - they sent classified information via an unclassified email system. In one case, I was one of the recipients. Want to know what happened? There was an investigation to determine just what happened, and when. The investigators then wiped all the unclassified systems that touched those emails, including the servers they passed through. The guys who sent the email? They received a reprimand (I'm not sure if it was verbal or something more formal), and had to retake the security training on handling classified material.
That was it.
Neither was fired. If they did it again, they might have been, or if they violated security procedures some other way (bringing a cellphone into the secure area, or leaving a vault door unlocked or something). They sure as sh*t weren't sent to court, let alone jail over it.
Now, if the unclassified email was their own system? They might have gotten fired/lost their clearances, sure, but unless the investigators determined that there was intent to leak classified information, a la Manning/Snowden/etc, or worse, sell it to someone a la Ames/Hansen/etc, that's almost certainly all that would happen to them.
Republicans have spent a billion tax payer dollars trying to find one thing Hillary is guilty of other than being a power hungry bitch.
No one. Not even Donald Trump can stay free under that kind of scrutiny unless they are not guilty of legal wrong doing. No one can hide with that many private and public investigations going againist them.
Morally she might be bankrupt, but we don't try people for being morally bankrupt or trump would have been executed for his crimes decades ago. Crimes like never paying back contractors what they are owed. Like hiding money from legally owed taxes. Oh and running more companies into the ground than airlines have crashed planes.
So name one legal thing she has been found guilty of in a court of law?you can't all you know is propaganda heresey and lies told by Fox news and other conservatives. The fact you use liberal monkeys shows you are too stupid to use reason and logic.
Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a post on Twitter that Mr. Comey “should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired.”
I think the issue here is more to do with the timing. With the Russia investigation heating up, or rather there isn't enough other news to bury it, all of sudden Comey's thrown out. Sure, maybe it's because Trump is convinced he's a fuck up, but if that were the case, then why wait until over four months into his presidency before he decides to give Comey the boot?
Re: (Score:3)
What Comey did with respect to Clinton was an abuse of his position, and its right to call him out.
Trump firing him for investigating Trump is also an abuse of position.
The problem isn't Comey, its people abusing positions of power, and it's entirely consistent to think Comey should have been fired for lobbing an anti Clinton grenade into the election, while also thinking it's entirely wrong for him to be fired for investigating Trump.
2 wrongs don't make a right, mmmmkay?
I'm curious as to how you can say this? Since the investigation is ongoing, doesn't it seem a tad premature to declare "Nope, nothing to find here?"
Maybe this is Trump getting rid of a crappy FBI director, or maybe it's his own Saturday Night Massacre. I guess we'll find out.
Yea, and Ken Star didn't find anything after years of trying, until Clinton lied about the blue dress like a stupid idiot. Congressional investigations of criminal activity rarely find anything more than process crimes (lying under oath and such). It's all political theater, a show you put on for the supporters who send you cash.
The odds say they won't find anything... Although they will continue to try for years and yeas. Remember Benghazi? How long was that?
This is about appearances and the politi
Comey has found NOTHING after over a year of trying to prove a link between Trump and the Russians.
It hasn't been a year yet (July or August of 2016 is when the investigation started) so it hasn't been over a year.
There are plenty of links between Trump and Russia when you look at the folks on his campaign and their own connections. Roger Stone bragged on several occasions he was in communication with Guccifer 2.0 [cbsnews.com] and knew when the next batch of emails was going to be released. Guccifer 2.0 is part of the Russian intelligence services [businessinsider.com].
Flynn, well, we know about his numerous ties to Russia and that he lied about not having any.
Carter Page, who at first said he never helped the Russians with classified or other such materials, then changed his tune to "no comment" [cnn.com] when asked about the investigation into his dealings with Russia, and now is saying, "No I'm not going to hand over evidence of my dealings with the Russians [cbsnews.com] so you can hang me with it."
As we saw a day or so ago, Eric Trump bragged that it was Russians who were financing his father's golf courses [marketwatch.com] during the Bush recession. This on top of other financial dealings Trump has with Russia.
Then today, the Senate committee investigating collusion between Trump and Russia during the campaign has asked the Treasury Department's criminal division to hand over any and all documents related to Trump [cnn.com], his campaign and campaign aides.
That doesn't sound like "nothing important".
Well, the next director cannot do any worse for you... Comey has found NOTHING after over a year of trying to prove a link between Trump and the Russians.
The Watergate scandal took 26 months from the day the burglars were arrested to the President's resignation. Just because you watched it all in 140 minutes doesn't mean that's how it actually played out.
how long was Clinton under investigation?
And Clinton was impeached, as Trump surely will be. Clinton's transgressions are ridiculously minor compared to Trump's treasonous selling out of America.
Trump does not suffer fools....
Of course not
... they're the only people he can relate to.
It seems it really should not matter how the source code with the faulty algorithm got into the software build, either by a new development error or a build system regression.
Either way, the vulnerability should not have been there.
And your point is?
Agreed, but classified emails on a home computer will get you reprimanded but not convicted. So... why is the email the most important part of the whole situation in your opinion? That's more important than cabinet members being caught lying about meetings with Russians? More important than an FBI director (intentionally or not) affecting an election by providing false information?