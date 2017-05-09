Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government United States Republicans Security Politics

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey (washingtonpost.com) 429

Posted by BeauHD from the dismissed-by-the-president dept.
The White House said today that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement: "President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately." The Washington Post reports: Earlier in the day, the FBI notified Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during testimony last week, saying that only a "small number" of emails had been forwarded to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, not the "hundreds and thousands" he'd claimed in his testimony. The letter was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, more than a week after Comey testified for hours in defense of his handling of the Clinton probe. In defending the probe at last week's hearing, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner. "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," Comey said, adding later, "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state." At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information." Neither of those statements is accurate, said people close to the investigation. Tuesday's letter said "most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner." The letter also corrected the impression Mr. Comey's testimony had left with some listeners that 12 classified emails were among those forwarded by Abedin to Weiner.

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

  • So, how many in the White House were under indictment for Treason, then?

    • Employees fired by Trump: (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @07:22PM (#54388329)

      Employees fired by Trump:

      Sally Yates
      Preet Bharara
      James Comey

      Employees investigating Trump:

      Sally Yates
      Preet Bharara
      James Comey

    • Humerous quote (Score:5, Informative)

      by ProfBooty ( 172603 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @07:26PM (#54388367)

      This quote is interesting:

      "While I greatly appreciate your informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are unable to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Informative)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:57PM (#54387735)

    After all it was Comey who got him elected.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by chispito ( 1870390 )

      After all it was Comey who got him elected.

      Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

      • Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Interesting)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:04PM (#54387769) Homepage Journal

        Are you complaining because the President didn't keep him in office to return the favor? Or are you just complaining to complain?

        I, for one, made the same observation immediately. That's pretty poor payback. I don't think Comey got him elected singlehandedly, the DNC did most of it, but still

        • Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:4, Informative)

          by Bartles ( 1198017 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @07:35PM (#54388421)

          And John Podesta. He helped a lot. So did Carlos Danger.

      • Re:How's that for gratitude (Score:5, Insightful)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:10PM (#54387823) Journal

        The timing seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Now that it's pretty clear that the endless attacks on Rice and Yates haven't prevented Congress from continuing to investigate the links between his campaign and Russia, it's time to start putting friendly faces in charge of the three letter agencies.

        • Odd timing? Perhaps. But maybe -- just maybe -- Trump is a lot better at campaigning than he is at governing.

        • The timing is ODD? The whole thing is ODD if you ask me, just not in the way you are implying.

          Come on, the timing would have been "odd" regardless of when Trump did this. Of course the Democrats will decry how this is evidence of something "odd" going on that we need to investigate... Maxine Waters and Nancy will be spouting off about impeachment again because it doesn't matter what Trump does or when he does it, it's always suspicious to them..

          I think this is all odd in that Comey lased this long after

        • It's strong indication that Comey wasn't really on either side during the election, that instead his weird behavior was merely a manifestation of incompetence.

    • After all it was Putin who got him elected.

      FTFY

    • By giving Hillary a pass on her emails in July? Funny way of going about it.

      That aside, this is probably a correct decision on Trump's part. Comey definitely put his thumb on one side of the scale and maybe the other side (intentionally or not). He could no longer be credible as a neutral agent of the law.

  • How Nixonian of him (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who's next?

  • first a russian mole in the white house (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    next a russian mole as head of the FBI.

    Next up: NSA.

  • Comedy gold! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:12PM (#54387849)

    This is what get you with this guy: used and thrown away. Sounds like Comey wasn't willing to help bury the investigation into the mango-in-chief's ties to Russia. With the way the swamp is being "drained" in DC, I expect the new head of the FBI to be someone from the mob. ;)

    • Given Trump's picks so far? I expect the new head to be either a businessman worth a few hundred million dollars at least, or a former head of an anti-immigration pressure group.

      • It'd be pretty cheeky even for Trump to try to float an appointment to head up the FBI who doesn't have a law enforcement background.

        I actually feel a little pity for the GOP right now. They backed Trump because in their eyes any other choice was worse, and I'm sure they thought they could control him adequately via being his 'advisers', since he's new to politics, but what they got instead is like a demented self-driving clown car with the throttle jammed wide open and a full tank of gas: can't control

        • What choice did they have? The GOP isn't the Democrats, there are no superdelegates to block a bad choice. I'm sure if the Republican establishment had had their way Jeb Bush would have been the nominee. Once he was nominated, there was little choice but to back him. The GOP's nomination process is pretty damned democratic, and the Democrats learned that having it too open can lead to candidates like McGovern.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PCM2 ( 4486 )

          It'd be pretty cheeky even for Trump to try to float an appointment to head up the FBI who doesn't have a law enforcement background.

          Why? Obama did it. James Comey is a lawyer.

          • Yeah, there's that whole thing about "lawyers" and the "law". I don't think it's generally seen as a requirement of being an FBI director that one start out as a beat cop or something.

    • I don't think you understand our Fearless Leaders' Grand Plan: The swamp is being drained to make way for the new cesspool. Rumor has it that he expects Mexico to pay for it.

  • Highly unsual (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:16PM (#54387883)
    FBI Directors are traditionally non-partisan, and serve a 10 year term that is not at the pleasure of the president, unlike political appointees. This isn't to say that the President doesn't have the power to fire the Director, but it hasn't been done before, and would be a very unusual step. The question then is what is the cited reason for it, because given the current situation and ongoing investigations, it's really really suspicious, on par with the Watergate "midnight massacre" where Nixon fired both the Attorney General and the Deputy AG before getting to someone that would agree to fire the Special Prosecutor that was investigating Watergate.

    In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.

    • Re:Highly unsual (Score:5, Interesting)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:20PM (#54387923) Journal

      It does have the look of desperation. I'm not really one to give much credence to conspiracy theories, but I read yesterday of some group of Congressmen (identities unknown) who are already meeting to discuss impeachment. I'm not really sure I believe that, but Trump is running out of people to throw under the bus.

      And how does firing Comey even help him? As I said above, it's not like he can't be summoned by Congress, and while I guess Trump could try to stymie further investigation, that would constitute a positively Nixonian abuse of power. As it is, Sessions has recused himself, so Trump's AG isn't really inside of this at all.

      • Re:Highly unsual (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:33PM (#54387983)
        The reason being cited from what I'm reading so far is that he's being fired over mishandling the Clinton email probe. That his AG and Deputy signed off on it does not reassure me in the least. This is at best a minor, minor thing, one far less problematic than errors made by past FBI directors - ones that left people dead for instance. .. which leaves me with absolutely zero confidence that this is anything but an excuse to get rid of him and put a compliant stooge in that will quash the ongoing investigations.

        Would it work? Probably not, no more than Nixon replacing the Attorney General in order to get special prosecutor Archibald Cox fired quashed the Watergate investigation/scandal. At worst, I think you'd see the damning evidence start to leak out into the open, spurring more action.

        • The problem with such a reaction to a scandal is that it only raises the stakes. Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre was pretty much the turning point in the Watergate Scandal, where public support bled away, and with it his insurance policy that Senate Republicans would jump on the grenade to protect him.

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 )
            The other possibility that occurs to me is that Trump, in his fixation with Hillary Clinton, intends to double down and try to replace Comey with someone who will charge her, regardless of the fact that it won't last a day in court.

            Of course, it could well be both, or some combination thereof. Perhaps Trump thinks the spectacle of that would distract sufficiently from the Russia investigation to let him quash it more easily, too.
    • The reason is ostensibly Comey's mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Is that explanation convincing to anyone?
      • Trump doesn't fire people for being incompetent. He fires people for being disloyal. Hell, being incompetent is practically a job requirement in his administration.

    • It was the "Saturday Night Massacre [wikipedia.org]."

      The "someone" that agreed to fire Nixon's Special Prosecutor was Robert Bork [wikipedia.org], who is more well-known these days as President Reagan's nominee to the post of Associate Justice of SCOTUS in 1987.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Geste ( 527302 )
      Not to pick nits, but I think Elliot Richardson resigned rather than comply with Nixon's directives. Wish we had more of his kind.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 )

      In other words, it had better be a really damn good reason.

      How about lying to Congress?

      http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by grcumb ( 781340 )

      FBI Directors are traditionally non-partisan, and serve a 10 year term that is not at the pleasure of the president, unlike political appointees. This isn't to say that the President doesn't have the power to fire the Director, but it hasn't been done before....

      Yes it has. Clinton fired the FBI Director for abusing the corporate jet to visit friends. That was the first and only time that I'm aware of, however.

  • The letters about and to Comey (Score:3, Informative)

    by riskkeyesq ( 709039 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:19PM (#54387917)
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com] Good luck, Secretary Clinton.

  • Say what you want (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:27PM (#54387947)

    I know, a lot of you disagree and think that it's cliche and not authentic, but I do enjoy that new sitcom about a TV buffoon getting elected as the US president. Every week a new episode full of laughter and surprises.

    • Re:Say what you want (Score:4, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:30PM (#54387969) Journal

      While the ratings are high, apparently some people want it canceled. Something about it bringing the whole network down.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

        While the ratings are high, apparently some people want it canceled. Something about it bringing the whole network down.

        "I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment." -Steve Bannon [thedailybeast.com]

        It's been some time since Lenin has been brought up in the west as an exemplary leader but it has happened not too long ago: "Lenin is the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and that the difference

        • Bannon's sun has already eclipsed, and will soon set. He was useful for getting elected, but too many more fights with Kushner, and it's game over. As it is, I think Bannon's only there still simply because no one can trust him on the outside. At least inside the Administration he's controllable.

  • keep getting rid of the players and the only person left to look at is the manager

  • LOL (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:36PM (#54387995)

    "Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey"

    L-O-fucking-L!

    I swear, if this so-called president wasn't busy destroying the country through his greed, ignorance, and epic incompetence, I'd be laughing my ass off at the antics of this draft-dodging clown.

  • So long and Thanks for all the Fish! - DJT
  • I'm a bit confused here, so could someone check if I get this right:

    About ten days before the election, Comey comes out with news saying that tons of new evidence against Hilary Clinton has been found. This certainly didn't help her campaign, and it is quite possible that this ensured that Trump became president. Clinton supporters obviously think that what he did was wrong, and that he should have kept his mouth shut. Some Trump supporters may think the same thing, but may be happy that he gave Trump an

