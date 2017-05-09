IT Worker Who Trained H-1B-Visa-Holding Replacement Aims For Congress (computerworld.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Computerworld: Craig Diangelo was an IT worker at Northeast Utilities in Connecticut until he completed training his H-1B-visa-holding replacement. He was one of about 200 who lost their jobs in 2014 after two India-based IT offshore outsourcing firms took over their work at what is now called Eversource. Diangelo, at first, was quiet, bound by severance agreements signed with the company. Then he started speaking out. Now, Diangelo is running for Congress. offering up a first-hand perspective on IT outsourcing that resonates with many other workers in his state. "I've seen the injustices that have been done to us," said Diangelo, who is not optimistic lawmakers will deliver on H-1B reform. "You can't let this matter die down, because when you stop talking about it nothing seems to get done." Diangelo isn't a one-issue candidate or political novice. He previously served two terms as an alderman in his hometown of New Britain and remains involved in city planning work. The 64-year-old has filed the necessary papers to run for office, has a campaign manager, a website and knows he has to raise an awful lot money to challenge Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty, now in her third term. But Diangelo has no illusions about his odds. Even so, he may be the only person to run for Congress, at least in recent times, who has trained his replacement. He went to college hoping to be come a teacher, but when that proved difficult, he wound up at Travelers Insurance in Hartford -- in the company's data processing center.
I'm amazed that he put up with training his own replacement for a whole 2 years.... are other softdev jobs really that hard to find in Connecticut?
Assuming not, its clearly a strong indicator of him having a very sheep-like mentality and nothing like the necessary cahones to ever be an effective Congressman.
Most likely it is his age. At 62, it is very hard to get hired in IT anymore. There is discreet filtering going on for age at this point.
Not everyone can just quit, especially when they know finding a job will be difficult once it is over.
I know this will probably happen to me one day, and I have money saved for it. When they ask me to train my replacement, I'll say "fuck you very much" and walk out the door.
This whole problem would go away if H1-B visas were awarded by salary. Developers happy, silicon valley happy, r
How's it going there with your night shift job at the 7-11?
So everyone is happier to pay more for goods and services as long as it's made by the USA?
Funny how this restaurant that charges $150+ for a dinner for two is just one block from McDonalds in my town. Yet somehow they haven't gone out of business. Pay for crap you get crap. Pay for quality you get quality. The only problem is making sure that the crap salesman isn't trying to pass his shit off as top quality, which is what happens nowadays.
I've worked with software developers from India, Israel, France, Mexico and the U.S., and each group has run the gamut from excellent to atrocious.
Funny how this restaurant that charges $150+ for a dinner for two is just one block from McDonalds in my town. Yet somehow they haven't gone out of business.
You are comparing apples to oranges, my friend. Does that expensive restaurant serve McDonald's-quality food simply jacked up to a higher price? I sincerely doubt that. Now I'm not saying that paying more always gets you more, but your example is obviously flawed.
They're not afraid of losing the general. They _are_ afraid of their primaries.