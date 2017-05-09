Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Piracy Businesses Music The Almighty Buck Entertainment

Spotify Used 'Pirate' MP3 Files In Its Early Days: Report (torrentfreak.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the how-things-were-made dept.
According to Rasmus Fleischer, one of the early The Pirate Bay figures, Spotify used unlicensed music in its early days. From a report: "Spotify's beta version was originally a pirate service. It was distributing MP3 files that the employees happened to have on their hard drives," he reveals. Rumors that early versions of Spotify used 'pirate' MP3s have been floating around the Internet for years. People who had access to the service in the beginning later reported downloading tracks that contained 'Scene' labeling, tags, and formats, which are the tell-tale signs that content hadn't been obtained officially. Solid proof has been more difficult to come by but Fleischer says he knows for certain that Spotify was using music obtained not only from pirate sites, but the most famous pirate site of all.

Spotify Used 'Pirate' MP3 Files In Its Early Days: Report More | Reply

Spotify Used 'Pirate' MP3 Files In Its Early Days: Report

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Nonsense. Space is blue and birds fly through it. -- Heisenberg

Close