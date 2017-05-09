Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide, Rules Austrian Court (reuters.com) 68
An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide. "The case -- brought by Austria's Green party over insults to its leader -- has international ramifications as the court ruled the postings must be deleted across the platform and not just in Austria, a point that had been left open in an initial ruling," reports Reuters. From the report: The case comes as legislators around Europe are considering ways of forcing Facebook, Google, Twitter and others to rapidly remove hate speech or incitement to violence. Facebook's lawyers in Vienna declined to comment on the ruling, which was distributed by the Greens and confirmed by a court spokesman, and Facebook did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Strengthening the earlier ruling, the Viennese appeals court ruled on Friday that Facebook must remove the postings against Greens leader Eva Glawischnig as well as any verbatim repostings, and said merely blocking them in Austria without deleting them for users abroad was not sufficient. The court added it was easy for Facebook to automate this process. It said, however, that Facebook could not be expected to trawl through content to find posts that are similar, rather than identical, to ones already identified as hate speech. The Greens hope to get the ruling strengthened further at Austria's highest court. They want the court to demand Facebook remove similar - not only identical - postings, and to make it identify holders of fake accounts. The Greens also want Facebook to pay damages, which would make it easier for individuals in similar cases to take the financial risk of taking legal action.
the company is operating in Austria and probably has an Austrian-registered company, meaning it is well with in the jurisdiction of austrian courts to make that order
the company is operating in Austria
Time for that to end.
I think this would be a demonstration that they are not aware of the limitations of their jurisdiction.
Remember the last time an Austrian tried to dictate policy globally?
Oh My Godwin!
Arnold was pretty moderate for a Californian Democrat.
Farenheight 451 (Score:5, Interesting)
ANyone ever read Ray Bradburys forward on why he wrote F451? He wrote it years later and it was included in some editions. He described something akin to creeping political correctness arguments put forth by narrow interest groups were going to strangle all expression because everything offends somebody. The solution the politicians favor is to ban things that offend. So soon books would be not only banned but people would go out of their way to try to make sure nobody could have access to offensive books. It would all be bread and circuses.
At the time I read that, San Francisco was going through a phase where the public libraries were Bolwderizing Mary Poppins so that the slang spoken by the Black maid was converted to a more respectable kings english. Original copies were pulled from the libraries.
I felt he had a point. It doesn't really matter if the book is offensive. Protecting people from offense is worse.
You Cannot Give Offense (Score:3)
You can only take it.
Fuck you
If someone offends you, you should apologize to them because...
1: You took offense at something not intended to be offensive.
2: You took offense purely to start a fight.
3: You did something in the past to warrant being subject to offensive matter.
If none of the above apply, you should ignore the person and not feed the troll. Otherwise, apologize for your loss of control.
Adding to my own post. I'm all in favor of community standards and even community laws that ban behaviours. Even libertarians should be in favor of not interferring with communities that want to regulate themselves. It's a free country. But banning something in someone elses community because you don't like it is something to fear.
Surely one can find exceptions to the rule. Afterall the whole US is under a constitution. THe larger the community one calls a community the less restrictive the regulation or the more egregious the behaviour needs to be to warrant regulation.
I believe those exceptions are called rights, or human rights. An individual or group may do as they please, but should not infringe on anyone's rights.
If you only have the "right" to say things everyone agrees with, that's no right at all; that's just agreement.
Note that the US Constitution and others modeled on it do not by their terms create rights, they bar the government from *infringing* on the rights. It also says "the right of free speech", not "a ri
http://www.upi.com/Archives/19... [upi.com]
Do you really think there are fewer venues in which you can give offense today than there were 50 years ago?
By the way, I fucked your mother in the ass.
Real simple solution... (Score:4, Interesting)
Tell them to piss off and block Austria from Facebook. I hate Facebook, but I can't stand it when some country (be it the USA, some member of the EU, or Austria) tries to enforce their laws on another country. Someone is going to have to eventually show them the middle finger.
Austria doesn't have a navy and they are in the southern hemisphere. How would they even get over to North America or Europe?
Austria's leader is a giant douche. He rapes babies. Once I saw him watching hardcore bestiality porn in his car, stealing WiFi from a nearby cafe. I hate him. This is hate speech.
Well, sure she's a she NOW, after her surgery. Hate!
... That Austria was the ruler of the world.
Seriously though, when countries do this they are just showing that they are still growing up, they have politicians that haven't been exposed to the real world where people can and will call you names, and the internet is just a larger more accessible world.
Jurisdiction? (Score:2)
I guess they would be fine if the content was blocked in Austria but it's probably easier to block it worldwide (for Facebook)
Re:Jurisdiction? (Score:4, Insightful)
Wait for every theocracy, monarchy and kingdom try this over cartoon issues.
China has issues with terms like Tiananmen Square, protests,1989.
Oother nations communist parties want to protect their leadership and history too.
"hate speech" is it's defined by idiots (Score:2)
The problem is that "hate speech" is it's defined by idiots. A muslim saying that atheists should be killed [independent.co.uk] is seen as an expression of faith. Someone saying that Islam is backwards and violent for sentencing atheists to death is hate speech
I say Austria trying to censor Facebook is hate speech and Facebook should censor Austria.
Not happening, Austria (Score:2)
In other news (Score:3)
A Saudi court has ordered Facebook to cover up ankles and hair of women, worldwide.
Sic transit gloria mundi.
"The court added it was easy for Facebook to automate this process."
Speaking as an American who's freedom of speech is pretty important, I rather expect that human ingenuity can outwit whatever automated system is out there.
If I didn't work for an Austrian company that might suffer unwarranted blowback for it, I'd be tempted to test how well their filters would work...even though I couldn't give a damn about the person or her political leanings.
Maybe 4chan will take this one up as a hobby.
Barbra Barbra Barbra (Score:4, Funny)
Will Facebook just have the balls to cut Austria? (Score:2)
Sure they make some money from their users there, but is it worth entertaining Austrians while opening up to these sorts of demands?
Just shut down Austria, right now! And see if a) you miss the revenue vs overhead problems and/or b) they come to their senses?
Suppose Facebook seek a court order in the US, say, that the Austrian court has no jurisdiction with regards to Facebook posts outside of Austria. What then?