Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook The Courts Communications Networking Social Networks The Internet

Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide, Rules Austrian Court (reuters.com) 68

Posted by BeauHD from the big-picture dept.
An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide. "The case -- brought by Austria's Green party over insults to its leader -- has international ramifications as the court ruled the postings must be deleted across the platform and not just in Austria, a point that had been left open in an initial ruling," reports Reuters. From the report: The case comes as legislators around Europe are considering ways of forcing Facebook, Google, Twitter and others to rapidly remove hate speech or incitement to violence. Facebook's lawyers in Vienna declined to comment on the ruling, which was distributed by the Greens and confirmed by a court spokesman, and Facebook did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Strengthening the earlier ruling, the Viennese appeals court ruled on Friday that Facebook must remove the postings against Greens leader Eva Glawischnig as well as any verbatim repostings, and said merely blocking them in Austria without deleting them for users abroad was not sufficient. The court added it was easy for Facebook to automate this process. It said, however, that Facebook could not be expected to trawl through content to find posts that are similar, rather than identical, to ones already identified as hate speech. The Greens hope to get the ruling strengthened further at Austria's highest court. They want the court to demand Facebook remove similar - not only identical - postings, and to make it identify holders of fake accounts. The Greens also want Facebook to pay damages, which would make it easier for individuals in similar cases to take the financial risk of taking legal action.

Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide, Rules Austrian Court More | Reply

Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide, Rules Austrian Court

Comments Filter:
  • this will end well *grabs popcorn*
    • Doesn't the Austrian appeals court know the limitations of it's own jurisdiction?

      • the company is operating in Austria and probably has an Austrian-registered company, meaning it is well with in the jurisdiction of austrian courts to make that order

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nucrash ( 549705 )

        I think this would be a demonstration that they are not aware of the limitations of their jurisdiction.

        Remember the last time an Austrian tried to dictate policy globally?

        • I think this would be a demonstration that they are not aware of the limitations of their jurisdiction.

          Remember the last time an Austrian tried to dictate policy globally?

          Oh My Godwin!

          • I think this would be a demonstration that they are not aware of the limitations of their jurisdiction.

            Remember the last time an Austrian tried to dictate policy globally?

            Oh My Godwin!

            I did nazi that coming, did jew?

        • Arnold was pretty moderate for a Californian Democrat.

  • Farenheight 451 (Score:5, Interesting)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @09:08AM (#54383565)

    ANyone ever read Ray Bradburys forward on why he wrote F451? He wrote it years later and it was included in some editions. He described something akin to creeping political correctness arguments put forth by narrow interest groups were going to strangle all expression because everything offends somebody. The solution the politicians favor is to ban things that offend. So soon books would be not only banned but people would go out of their way to try to make sure nobody could have access to offensive books. It would all be bread and circuses.

    At the time I read that, San Francisco was going through a phase where the public libraries were Bolwderizing Mary Poppins so that the slang spoken by the Black maid was converted to a more respectable kings english. Original copies were pulled from the libraries.

    I felt he had a point. It doesn't really matter if the book is offensive. Protecting people from offense is worse.

    • You can only take it.

      • You can only take it.

        Fuck you

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If someone offends you, you should apologize to them because...

        1: You took offense at something not intended to be offensive.
        2: You took offense purely to start a fight.
        3: You did something in the past to warrant being subject to offensive matter.

        If none of the above apply, you should ignore the person and not feed the troll. Otherwise, apologize for your loss of control.

    • Adding to my own post. I'm all in favor of community standards and even community laws that ban behaviours. Even libertarians should be in favor of not interferring with communities that want to regulate themselves. It's a free country. But banning something in someone elses community because you don't like it is something to fear.

    • Do you really think there are fewer venues in which you can give offense today than there were 50 years ago?

      By the way, I fucked your mother in the ass.

  • Real simple solution... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by r_naked ( 150044 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @09:08AM (#54383571) Homepage

    Tell them to piss off and block Austria from Facebook. I hate Facebook, but I can't stand it when some country (be it the USA, some member of the EU, or Austria) tries to enforce their laws on another country. Someone is going to have to eventually show them the middle finger.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by r_naked ( 150044 )

      UGH - some *other* member of the EU. One word makes all the difference ... sigh.

  • Austria's leader is a giant douche. He rapes babies. Once I saw him watching hardcore bestiality porn in his car, stealing WiFi from a nearby cafe. I hate him. This is hate speech.

  • ... That Austria was the ruler of the world.

    Seriously though, when countries do this they are just showing that they are still growing up, they have politicians that haven't been exposed to the real world where people can and will call you names, and the internet is just a larger more accessible world.

  • Austrian court can pass any law they want, however how do they expect to enforce this outside of their jurisdiction? Under what legal authority?

    • I guess they would be fine if the content was blocked in Austria but it's probably easier to block it worldwide (for Facebook)

    • Re:Jurisdiction? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by spikenerd ( 642677 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @09:41AM (#54383805)
      I would guess that they intend to enforce it the same way every country enforces laws that reach outside of their jurisdiction. They levy unreasonable penalties against the portion of the company within their jurisdiction until they get what they want from the company as a whole. The companies almost always comply in the long run out of fear of losing business in that country to some other company that will comply. Very few large companies have the chutzpah to sacrifice a portion of their market just to take a moral stand. Governments everywhere know that, and that knowledge is what gives them "authority".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      If its too hard to create a block list just for Austria, just block the world.
      Wait for every theocracy, monarchy and kingdom try this over cartoon issues.
      China has issues with terms like Tiananmen Square, protests,1989.
      Oother nations communist parties want to protect their leadership and history too.
  • The problem is that "hate speech" is it's defined by idiots. A muslim saying that atheists should be killed [independent.co.uk] is seen as an expression of faith. Someone saying that Islam is backwards and violent for sentencing atheists to death is hate speech

    • The problem is that "hate speech" is it's defined by idiots. A muslim saying that atheists should be killed [independent.co.uk] is seen as an expression of faith. Someone saying that Islam is backwards and violent for sentencing atheists to death is hate speech

      I say Austria trying to censor Facebook is hate speech and Facebook should censor Austria.

  • So looking it up, apparently the Greens were upset that their leader, Eva Glawischnig, was being called a "lousy traitor" and a "corrupt bumpkin". I would say it's relatively important for people to know, so we can tell this lousy traitor and the corrupt bumpkins on the courts in Austria what we think.

  • In other news (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @09:18AM (#54383653)

    A Saudi court has ordered Facebook to cover up ankles and hair of women, worldwide.

    Sic transit gloria mundi.

  • "The court added it was easy for Facebook to automate this process."
    Speaking as an American who's freedom of speech is pretty important, I rather expect that human ingenuity can outwit whatever automated system is out there.

    If I didn't work for an Austrian company that might suffer unwarranted blowback for it, I'd be tempted to test how well their filters would work...even though I couldn't give a damn about the person or her political leanings.

    Maybe 4chan will take this one up as a hobby.

  • Barbra Barbra Barbra (Score:4, Funny)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @09:27AM (#54383715)
    I hear that Barbra Streisand is a special advisor to the court on this case.

  • Sure they make some money from their users there, but is it worth entertaining Austrians while opening up to these sorts of demands?

    Just shut down Austria, right now! And see if a) you miss the revenue vs overhead problems and/or b) they come to their senses?

  • Suppose Facebook seek a court order in the US, say, that the Austrian court has no jurisdiction with regards to Facebook posts outside of Austria. What then?

Slashdot Top Deals

You can't go home again, unless you set $HOME.

Close