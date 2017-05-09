ISPs Could Take Down Large Parts of Bitcoin Ecosystem If They Wanted To (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: A rogue ISP could take down large parts of the Bitcoin ecosystem, according to new research that will be presented in two weeks at the 38th IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy in San Jose, USA. According to the researchers, there are two types of attack scenarios that could be leveraged via BGP hijacks to cripple the Bitcoin ecosystem: hijacking mining proceeds, causing double-spending errors, and delaying transactions. These two (partition and delay) attacks are possible because most of the entire Bitcoin ecosystem isn't as decentralized as most people think, and it still runs on a small number of ISPs. For example, 13 ISPs host 30% of the entire Bitcoin network, 39 ISPs host 50% of the whole Bitcoin mining power, and 3 ISPs handle 60% of all Bitcoin traffic. Currently, researchers found that around 100 Bitcoin nodes are the victims of BGP hijacks each month.
Detection (Score:2)
Isn't the point of (successful) attack/hijacking, whatever, NOT to be detected and identified ?
Just the other day, some Russian ISP routed what, most of Visa & Mastercard traffic through their servers or something... happens often.. sometimes mistake, sometimes maybe not, but still they cannot keep doing it indefinitely.
Yeah ?
Re: (Score:2)
hide everything?
Oh you mean using steganography in Cat Videos?
ISPs can hinder anything. (Score:2)
They can divert or block any traffic it's flowing through.
And there's little the users can do against it.
So that article isn't bringing anything new!