Google Researchers Find Wormable 'Crazy Bad' Windows Exploit (bleepingcomputer.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Two Google security experts have found a severe remote code execution (RCE) bug in the Windows OS, which they've described as "crazy bad." The two experts are Natalie Silvanovich and Tavis Ormandy, both working for Project Zero, a Google initiative for discovering and helping patch zero-days in third-party software products. The two didn't release in-depth details about the vulnerability, but only posted a few cryptic tweets regarding the issue. Drilled with questions by the Twitter's infosec community, Ormandy later revealed more details: the attacker and the victim don't necessarily need to be on the same LAN; the attack works on a default Windows install, meaning victims don't need to install extra software on their systems to become vulnerable; the attack is wormable (can self-replicate). The tweets came days before Microsoft's May 2017 Patch Tuesday, scheduled tomorrow, May 9. The researchers said a report is coming, alluding the vulnerability might be patched this month, and they'll be free to publish their findings.
Can we post some equally-bad Linux vulns please? Intel, Microsoft, they can't be the only ones having all the fun.
That's a local privilege escalation exploit, not a remote code execution vulnerability.
Yeah but to be fair, it's way funnier when it's Windows!
Can we post some equally-bad Linux vulns please? Intel, Microsoft, they can't be the only ones having all the fun.
I've got you covered, no worries! Here is a single vulnerability that affects every single device, OS, and piece of software there is;
"Government."
Government is and has always been, even prior to the internet, the biggest threat to citizens' privacy and security. As well as their freedom and their lives. More people have died at the hands of their own governments than have died in war.
And installed debian instead of windows..
Listening by default (Score:3)
I feel like it has to be in update or something.
Something that actively pulls.
but I may be reading too much into being on a different LAN.
