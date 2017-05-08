FCC Says It Was Victim of Cyberattack After John Oliver Show (thehill.com) 38
On Sunday night, John Oliver urged his viewers to visit a website called "GoFCCYourself," which redirects users to a section of the FCC site where people can comment on the net neutrality proceeding. As a result, the FCC's site temporarily crashed. Now, it appears that the FCC is claiming its website has hit by a cyberattack late Sunday night. The Hill reports: "Beginning on Sunday night at midnight, our analysis reveals that the FCC was subject to multiple distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDos)," FCC chief information officer David Bray said in a statement Monday. "These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host." The FCC's comments site went down in 2014 after the first time Oliver rallied his audience in support of net neutrality. In that case, it was widely believed the site went down because of the amount of traffic generated in the wake of Oliver's show. But Bray on Monday said that this recent instance was caused by a cyberattack and not a flood of people trying to give input. "These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC," he said.
Those two things are unrelated. It's perfectly acceptable for a public agency to scale its system to a realistic workload, not for some fluke peak, especially since they're using a cloud provider (where you can run quite a bill).
The real scary thing is that they can't tell the difference between heavy load and a DDOS.
checking out the comment section as suggested on the show for an automated botnet DDOS attack kind of just paints the FCC leadership as technoramouses (contraction of "technology ignoramous").
Just the kind of duffoons you want deciding on tech regulation policy.
"The Trump Administration - Preparing America for a Knowledge Freedom Economy"
checking out the comment section as suggested on the show for an automated botnet DDOS attack kind of just paints the FCC leadership as technoramouses (contraction of "technology ignoramous").
Why are we just leaping to the conclusion that it couldn't actually be a DDOS?
We have no idea. We're just assuming it was heavy traffic and saying "herp derp, FCC are dullards."
It's just impossible that someone might have watched the John Oliver segment and took it as an opportunity to launch a DDOS?
It's perfectly acceptable for a public agency to scale its system to a realistic workload
I dare you to look up what they billed the taxpayer for the website and compare it to the workload it can handle. Then let's talk "perfectly acceptable".
Total number of comments (so far) is only 184,650. If you're serving the American people and you can't handle even 1% of the population commenting on something over the course of maybe a week (extrapolated), you have failed. Sure, maybe half of these comments came in the first hour. But does that matter?
Remember when people used to call this phenomenon Slashdot Effect? [wikipedia.org]
On a more serious note, is the Trump Administration now going to call Slashdot Effect an "attack," and if so, how is this not a sign of them ramping up the authoritarianism?
the FCC is not the same thing as the Trump administration. They are independent and can't have more than 3/5 of their commissioners coming from the same party, and they are nominated for terms longer than the president's.
Doesn't mean they are competent. But it's not Trump.
The FCC isn't saying accusing John Oliver of launching a cyber attack, they're same some third party launched an attack to stop John Oliver's audience from being able to leave comments.
Maybe they WERE attacked. (Score:3)
Maybe while John Oliver was telling people to submit their comments to the FCC en masse, some group that didn't want the people's opinion to get through to the FCC simultaneously launched a DDoS attack on their site...it's possible.
Another decent possibility...Ajit Pai is in charge of the place after all.
This is actually creepy (Score:3)
What's really creepy is that once again, a majority of liberals take their news from a comedy show and a majority of conservatives take their news from the Twitter feed of a reality TV star turned President.
We're really heading into Idiocracy territory.
Except that comedy news shows actually tend to be rather intelligent and their humor is often quite smart. And the shows I watch seem to make fun of politicians on all sides. It's entertaining as well as thought-provoking. Anything that can shed light on the dark places using humor (as in actual humor) is a very good thing indeed.
I think, though, that some powerful figures in this world really don't like humor. Maybe because humor itself dispels fear, and fear is what some are trying to pedal for whatev
Except that comedy news shows actually tend to be rather intelligent and their humor is often quite smart.
They are only sometimes intelligent. Jon Stewart had some sizable blind spots, and John Oliver's blind spots are greater than his. I do worry that people watch his segments and try to formulate what -actually- happens in politics from that.
You find them funny because your share their view. Go on Fox News and watch "Miller Time" with Dennis Miller. He's very intelligent and his humor is smart, but if you happen to be a liberal you won't like him. The thing is, for one Dennis Miller there's 20 Colbert.
Eh, I'd say that the comeback is "and the majority of conservatives take their news from angry talk show hosts". Trumps twitter is a recent thing. This has been going on for decades.
It's not like... the ONLY news source most of them get is either news comedy or new... rage-induction? Some sure do, but most people on both sides probably get their news from a variety of sources.
...But those sources ALSO include comedians and hate-mongers.
It's honestly hard to change your views on something, so the first
Maybe they were attacked. You want Net Neutrality to stay dead. A popular figure puts out a call for people to go make public comments. Do you say, well I've paid all these guys off, no need to worry, or do quickly knock the site offline and make sure no one can file a comment.
saying they were attacked instead of the obvious truth (that they were overwhelmed by demand) is the kind of thing I'd expect from the Iraqi ministry of information, not the US Government.
Waitaminute...
Didn't we just hear a raft of comments about how the left is evidence-based, using the scientific method in all that?
Something about the EPA replacing half the scientists on a policy board with industry experts?
How is labelling something an "obvious truth" with no evidence to the contrary any different from "there are no facts any more"?
The *very probable* explanation is that someone heard John Oliver's screed, realized that many people were going to post opinions to the FCC website, and DDOS'
Unfortunately not [twitter.com]
Like dupe or what?
Public to FCC: We like Net Neutrality
FCC to Trump: A lot of people like Net Neutrality
Trump to Putin: Too much pushback from public on our plan to gut Net Neutrality.
Putin to Hackers: Kill their network.
Hackers to FCC: DoS DoS DoS DoS DoS DoS DoS DoS..
Ever think they only plan for the 1 percent, and never for the 99 percent?
FCC works for Russia.