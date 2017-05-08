Comcast and Charter Agree Not To Compete Against Each Other In Wireless (arstechnica.com) 21
Comcast and Charter announced an agreement to cooperate in their plans to sell mobile phone service, an agreement that also forbids each company from making wireless mergers and acquisitions without the other's consent for one year. "That agreement could stoke Wall Street speculation among investors and analysts that the two largest U.S. cable companies together could decide to make a play for a carrier like T-Mobile U.S. Inc. or Sprint Corp.," wrote The Wall Street Journal. Ars Technica reports: The deal could violate antitrust law, said Harold Feld, an attorney and senior VP of consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge. "One of the basic ideas of antitrust law is that when companies that compete with each other, or could compete with each other, make an explicit agreement to not compete with each other, that violates the antitrust laws," Feld told Ars today. "Agreeing to coordinate with each other to avoid competition is expressly a violation of the antitrust laws." But that doesn't mean Comcast and Charter won't be able to follow through with their plan. It's impossible to say with absolute certainty whether any specific agreement violates antitrust law, and "both Comcast and Charter have very good lawyers," Feld said. Comcast and Charter have a combined 47 million internet subscribers, dominating the US market for high-speed broadband, but they do not compete against each other in any city or town. The Comcast/Charter cooperation agreement fits in nicely with Comcast's mobile plans, because the company intends to sell smartphone data plans only to customers who also have Comcast home Internet service. Comcast's mobile service is scheduled to be available by the end of June, while Charter has said it intends to offer similar service in 2018.
Isn't this blatant anti-competitive behavior by two near monopolies???
Monopoly is like fascist, it's just a word that leftist throw around to describe 'things we don't like'. It's supposed to end the discussion and start the circle jerk.
And belittling people that call out seriously dangerous behavior is a behavior of fascists.
It would have been about four months back.
>"It would have been about four months back."
No it wouldn't have. Cable monopolies have been around for eons and they were just as strong under the Dems and would have retained that strength under Hillary.. Funny how so many people want to blame all these long-standing issues on recent politics.
Monopolies are anti-free market. It is not a Republican vs. Democrat issue. Oh, by the way, the Sherman Antitust Act was passed under a Republican president.
>"If this is what works best for them and their shareholders, then it is what works best for customers. After all, it's not like you NEED to use their services."
I don't know about you, but I *need* internet service just like I need electricity, water, sewer, and phone services.
You are roman_mir AICMFP.
Doesn't anyone remember the Concast / Time Warner Collusion from about 10 or so years ago
... they TRADED infrastructure in order to not compete and agreed to no encroach on each others territory?
Almost all cable companies are monopolies in their respective areas... which is already extremely anti-competitive. Don't like your cable company's pricing, service, or policies? Well too F***ing bad! Your choice is pretty much zip (most areas don't have any other reasonable broadband option, and we are not just talking rural).

The last thing on earth consumers want or need is more "bundling" and "introductory pricing" and cross-market gobbling.
The last thing on earth consumers want or need is more "bundling" and "introductory pricing" and cross-market gobbling.
Remember when companies would at least pretend to care about the customer?
Now they're focused on giving good customer service to competitors over their customers.
How is this not illegal? (Score:4, Insightful)
>"Answer: there's a Republican in the Whitehouse. Seriously, elections have consequences
Cable monopolies have been around for eons and they were just as strong under the Dems and would have retained that strength under Hillary.. Funny how so many people want to blame all these long-standing issues on recent politics.
Monopolies are anti-free market. It is not a Republican vs. Democrat issue. Oh, by the way, the Sherman Antitust Act was passed under a Republican president...