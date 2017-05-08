Support For a Universal Basic Income Is Inching Up In Europe (qz.com) 176
An anonymous reader writes: Finland and the Netherlands are running modest pilots, and others are being considered by governments in France, Switzerland, and the UK, and by a host of nonprofits. To gauge public enthusiasm for the idea, Dalia Research, a Berlin-based market research firm, has been surveying Europeans' attitudes toward basic income since 2016. They've found a warm welcome. In a March survey, 68% of Europeans said they would vote yes in a basic-income referendum, up from 64% last year. The survey was put to 11,000 citizens in 28 European Union states and has a 1.1% margin of error. But not everyone is ready to see it implemented right away -- 48% said they wanted to test the policy first, while 31% advocated for adopting it as soon as possible. The 24% of respondents who opposed a UBI in both years were most concerned about the economic impact, including the expense, the risk of reducing the motivation to work, and the possibility foreigners would take exploit it. Those in favor of a UBI were most convinced by the promise of increased security and freedom, namely a reduced financial anxiety over meeting basic needs, more equality in opportunities, and the prospect of greater financial independence and self-reliance.
Socialism on the march
I suppose, it depends on how the question is phrased:
Re: (Score:1)
It's always so much easier to decide how to spend other peoples' money...
Re: (Score:2)
Would you like to pay higher taxes so that some of it will be given to others even if they do not work?
Hell yeah.
Re: (Score:1)
Socialism on the march
It doesn't make much sense to contribute to a plan that can't actually be implemented unless everyone has to contribute by law.The US will never have single payer healthcare for the same specious argument. So enjoy that bucket of crabs you're in.
Re: (Score:1)
Excuses, excuses. You certainly can help around you, who are in genuine need — but no, the screaming Totalitarian inside you demands, everybody else be compelled to do, what you think is worth doing...
I was born and raised in a country with "single payer healthcare" — USSR. I'm much happier in the "bucket of crabs", thank you
Re: (Score:3)
I was born and raised in a country with "single payer healthcare" — USSR.
Well, that explains a lot. You even put it in quotes, suggesting even you can tell the difference between communism and what we're talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no difference. I put it in quotes to mock. BTW, USSR never achieved Communism — we were building Communism according to the official doctrine.
Re: (Score:3)
If you're opposed to it on a purely ideological you should put on that thinking cap and think again. I say let them run their trials and see how it works out. If it is such a terrible idea, which is my suspicion as well, the data w
Re: (Score:2)
What is the difference?
Re: (Score:2)
What is the difference?
There isn't any difference. The socialized medicine in Sweden is not any different in principle from the socialized medicine in Cuba.
Cubans have a higher life expectancy than Americans, and a lower infant mortality rate. They accomplish this at FAR lower cost. Healthcare is one of the few things (very few) that Communism actually got right.
All countries have economies that are a mixture of socialism and free enterprise. Nearly all countries socialize the roads and sewers. Most socialize basic education
Re: (Score:2)
can't actually be implemented unless everyone has to contribute by law.
The answer is
... tyranny!
Government should use FORCE or the threat of it only as a last resort.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, dude, it's tyranny. *rolls eyes*
Re: (Score:2)
The answer is
... tyranny!
Government should use FORCE or the threat of it only as a last resort.
We as a country should take up arms against the government, Or the tyranny majority who would try to impose single-payer healthcare and high taxation (relative to historic pre-War US tax percentages) on us.
Oh wait.... the damn communists want to take those away, and only allow the government to own guns too.
We've already seen the results of those experiments, and they're called North Korea, Venezu
Re: (Score:3)
We see the milder form as well, and it's called Europe. And we see the exact opposite, it's called the US. Most Europeans prefer the European system way over the US system.
Re: (Score:2)
The US will never have single payer healthcare for the same specious argument.
Look how great the single-payer Pension program called Social Security worked out, and is crumbling beneath our feet..... If you need a reason to say the government should get the hell out of Americans' internal economic affairs, and especially healthcare, then no better reason is required.
Re: (Score:2)
Thet's because too many private companies profit from it. Take those middlemen out and costs become much more modest. If doctors insists on higher bills, don't use those and employ your own doctors.
Denouncing Profit (Score:2)
Profit is what makes things happen.
No, it is not the despicable "profit" — it is because government can't do anything well. Take a look at the VA hospital system [thefiscaltimes.com] — do you really want the same thing in all of the nation's hospitals?..
Re: (Score:2)
Only about 20% goes to defense, a drop in the bucket compared to entitlements that already exist. Pretty soon we are going to have to reduce some wntitlements to pay for others. Not to mention debt service is already about 1/3 of what we pay for defense. That's only going to continue to rise.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
UBI is inevitable eventually, I can't predict when, but it is an idea that will have its time.
As more and more become automated, more and more jobs will be swallowed up. When robots replaced manufacturing jobs, people moved to service jobs and higher cognitive jobs.
As those jobs get taken (they won't all at once- some may be safe for a long time) we will eventually hit a tipping point. A time when a large % of the population is jobless.
One of two things will happen,:
1) Revolution, the have nots will rise
Re: (Score:2)
What I would like to see are benchmark before, during and compared to like areas not trying this. I am not opposed to basic income, but there are factors that may kick in. Such as having people on basic income, how will that affect their upward mobility, as well as services to help support the needy and under privileged could fall off as the people's suffering could be hidden, under a government catch all. But all this negativity on my part is just theoretical. But instead of jumping into new economic mod
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, you'd likely get a #10 can of Government Peanut Butter, and a 5 pound block of Government Cheese.
Having had some of each. . .
.trust me, you don't want either one. Especially the Cheese. . .
Re: (Score:2)
We are not constantly starting wars anymore, that saves a lot of money. Most war expenses are now when the US persuades our politicians to participate in a war the US started. Which we shouldn't do anymore, if the US wants war, let them pay for it themself.
Re: (Score:2)
Switching to UBI would change human behavior. For example, I'd probably not have gotten a job after graduating. However, in the long run I'd probably have contributed much more than I'd have cost (and than I contribute now to the local minimum that's called small business).
Also note that the welfare systems (and in the case of the Netherlands especially the retirement-"welfare" (AOW) are increasingly becoming much more difficult to finance due to the aging population. This has in fact caused the government
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The administrative overhead UBI would save is much smaller than the deficit the existing solutions will ultimately develop. If we want an UBI that does not make us go bankrupt (though by then we'll have great discussions about whether it was UBI or the robots that destroyed us:p), we need to find sustainable financing. And I believe we should look for that in taxing the use of our planet. Land ownership, CO2 exhaust, mining. We could easily make that work (according to my spreadsheet). So, instead of UBI, I
Re: (Score:2)
As an analogy, we switched to a new travel reimbursement system at work. We routinely waste close to as much money in salary time as we scrape back jumping through the hoops. "Because someone might abuse it", we've got micromanaging rules about how and what we can claim.
Give us a company credit card, and have one person take a skim through the purchases afterwards. If there are questions, ask them. In the long run, that would likely save a pile of money.
"You charged mileage from the airpor
Re: (Score:2)
"Would you like to pay higher taxes so that some of it will be given to others even if they do not work?"
But we give it to others who steal, lie, and kill though.
What do politicians have to do with this issue?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, socialism always works, until it reaches the Tipping point of collapse, and then it falls apart quickly. Remember the Bernie Sanders' paradise of Venezuela ? Ever wonder why he doesn't speak of it any more? Or Greece, or any number of countries that have tried, and failed at socialism. It always fail, eventually.
People are self interested, and socialism fails to account for that. People will choose the easy way until it fails, never learning that value comes from what is hard and rare.
Universal Income
Free money!!! (Score:1)
Except nothing is free, and the rich are going to leave the country with their money.
Good luck! This sounds great on paper, but if you can't get the rich to play ball, it's doomed from the start.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm actually all for UBI, provided they kill the minimum wage and a bunch of social programs along with it. It would increase efficiency overall, be a boon to small employers and their employees, and raise the standard of living for the lower 50%.
The problem will be when able bodied people decide to live only on UBI and nothing else. That's detrimental to society and a mechanism should be put in place to prevent that.
Smoking pot in your parents' basement and collecting a check from the government to pay f
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on your definition of "should" What percentage of the population is happy to live in poverty, but be able to afford the basics of bills, and scrape by? is that small % of the population worth worrying about?
Also so far as I have seen the proposed basic incomes would not allow what you to do what you are talking about. The UBI is typically household based, so living with your parents would negate it.
Disenfranchise paupers (Score:2)
I'd be happy if the paupers receiving public assistance were not allowed to vote while at it... But somehow this is anathema to most people.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Any increases in the standard of living will be negated by an equal increase in the cost of living. Good intentions don't overcome fundamental laws of economics.
Re: (Score:3)
Rich people tend to want to live in nice places, and generally have the extra money to pay for that privilege. Living in a place with good schools, good health care, and a good safety net creates the type of society where the wealthy and upper middle class want to live. The lower crime alone which comes from these services is arguably worth it.
You don't see too many rich people leaving for third world countries just because the taxes are lower. You may see some middle class people moving to Thailand to make
Re: (Score:2)
Rich people tend to want to live in nice places,
EVERYONE wants to live in nice places!
and generally have the extra money to pay for that privilege.
And that's what separates it. No one wants to live in the ghetto, or the rough neighbourhoods (not even the roughs). Almost everyone would move to a nice place where they are safe, have good schools for their kids, and nice amenities... IF they could.
The concept is spreading (Score:2)
Selection bias? Inevitable? (Score:1)
Are Europeans suffering rising wealth distribution inequity as much as the US? It seems possible to me that as more people fall into lower wealth percentiles, they become more likely to have a positive view of UBI. Is this a real attitude shift, or merely people feeling they are being left behind? Or, are those even two different things?
For the record, as a convicted felon trying to make a new start making $8/hr, I have a very positive view of UBI, but I'm not very sanguine about the economics of it.
Re: (Score:1)
Most European countries already have systems in place to make sure that people without income doesn't end up starving or homeless.
The cost is already there. The point of UBI is to reduce the administrative overhead.
Instead of figuring out who needs the extra support you give it to everyone wether they need it or not.
For those who didn't need it it will seem redundant that they are first taxed and then have the money given back to them, but in the end nothing much happened.
UBI isn't as radical as some people
More readily explained by simple question? (Score:2)
"If we were to give you free money, would you be ok with that?"
Nothing wrong with the concept. (Score:3)
Although you could put in a minimal volunteer requirement.
In particular, some studies have shown that sole income providers do not significantly reduce their work even after getting a basic income, although people do reduce hours for second jobs - whether they be 2nd jobs done after normal working hours or second jobs done by a mother whose husband provides the main income while she takes care of the child.
Re: (Score:2)
The concept of Basic Income as originally proposed is that it would substitute all other government support programs - social security, old age pension, child support, unemployment insurance - with a single streamlined service. It is not supposed to increase government expenses - it should in fact reduce them by eliminating administrative costs, which is why the idea appealed to those on both the left and the right of the political spectrum. It is the conceptual equivalent of the flat tax, except applied to
Which social programs do you want to replace? (Score:2)
Be specific. Then we'll figure out how much those programs cost, and weigh that against the cost of a UBI--I guarantee those numbers will not add up. Ready to play?
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you havent been paying attention to our education system and media.
Odd viewpoint (Score:2)
Let me first point out that I'm in favor of experimentation with UBI because I think that in a decade or two the coming wave of automation will make it both necessary and affordable. But I still find it bizarre that people would say they favor UBI in order to have "greater financial independence and self-reliance". What? In what way does UBI give you greater financial independence or self-reliance? Relying on government payouts, funded by taxes collected from others, is not independence except in the narrow
Re: (Score:2)
My brother-in-law owns a lawn treatment company that, due to winter, only has work for his employees 8-9 months each year. The other months they are either collecting unemployment or having to find some temporary job to make ends meet. The point is, their income fluctuates. With UBI, they would at least know during those down months they'd receive $x/month and could plan around that.

When you
When you
Re: (Score:2)
Well - you have more financial independence because you know that at least part of your income will be steady.
That is the "narrowest possible sense" to which I referred.
"at least part of your income will be steady" (Score:2)
> you know that at least part of your income will be steady
Until the next election following implementation of UBI. Then you'll be scrambling looking for a job [along with several million other people] while you have "smoked pot in Mom's basement" on your resume for the previous 4 years. Good luck with that.
The goal is never what they say it is (Score:3, Interesting)
Cardinal rule: If something is given away for free, it either has no value or YOU are the product.
Once you are beholden to a government for something, they own your ass. You will do what they want. But you probably won't realize it until it's way too late.
Re: (Score:2)
Important reminder: This is intended as a REPLACEMENT for other programs, like job insurance, retirement programs, family income programs, etc. It drastically reduces the need for a bulk of social services for healthy adults, and allows better specialized uses of resources for those who can't take care of themselves.
It's a LOT cheaper to identify taxpayers, prevent duplication and simply send a regular stipend, than it costs to manage all those separate programs.
Also, government IS the people, and in this c
The numbers do not add up (Score:2)
> This is intended as a REPLACEMENT for other programs, like job insurance, retirement programs, family income programs, etc
To the first order, $0 is spent on "job insurance" and "family income programs". So you are basically talking about taking the budget from social security and redistributing that to all people regardless of age. The budget for Social Security is about $900B per year.
$900B / 325M people == ~$2800/year.
Should be easy to live off that, right? BTW, the average recipient of SS currently
Re: (Score:2)
Once you are beholden to a government for something, they own your ass. You will do what they want. But you probably won't realize it until it's way too late.
Yeah, as opposed to being beholden to a bunch of oligarchs who own all the wealth and much of the political system, and let me have a job, piece of their private land to live on, and access to all the copyrighted/patented knowledge they control because they are all such generous people.
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see how that is not happening with the current system just as much as with UBI. With UBI you could at least study with the UBI, now you lose unemployment benefits if you study full time.
Way to go progressive (Score:2)
What I find seriously disconcerting is that only 48% wanted to pilot-test the nationwide gamechanging life-altering economy-revamping policy before implementing it!
explanation for dummies (Score:4, Insightful)
But someone please correct my thought experiment here to understand who will pay for it:
Suppose our society is just 100 people. We're going to give everyone $30,000 in basic income, for example. Where does it come from? Everyone pays $30,000 in taxes to fund the pool of money that pays everyone $30,000 each? What would be the point of that?
No, it must be that people at the top of the income scale are taxed (in a sliding proportion up the scale of course) to pay for the people at the bottom of the scale who aren't making any income that can be taxed? The guy making $1M at the top of society gets taxed 50% to fund 16 people at the bottom who get the basic income and don't have income to be taxed. The 2nd guy making $900k gets taxed 40% to pay for 12 people earning the basic income, etc. etc. and down the scale.
How else would it work?
So this is basically a large wealth transfer (which all taxes in principle are), not some utopian new idea that somehow pays for itself, right?
What am I missing? The role of corporations? The internet? What makes this different from just another kind of tax and welfare system, or somehow magically paid for because of today's economic dynamics? Scale it to a country's population size, and all we're doing is saying that the very wealthiest at the top can afford to pay this tax, and they're a very small portion of the population, right? (this tax is all the more affordable to the general population, the more the income inequality curve is distorted from a flat distribution - in fact in a flat distribution you cannot afford to pay a basic income)
Or am I missing something?
Re: (Score:2)
Have a look at this too:
In the US, we spend $707B in federal funds on welfare programs (not incl. SS or Medicare). That equals about $2-3 paid by every person on average. If you talked about a "basic income of $30,000 policy", you would be saying that we would each on average be paying $30,000 annually to fund this program.
How in the hell would that happen??
Re: (Score:2)
Re:explanation for dummies (Score:4, Informative)
Exactly. This appears to be a flaw with these "trial runs".
They are choosing a limited number of recipients, but if the government is pulling from the entire population to fund the trial, then it won't be modelling the obvious problem.
Perhaps this addressed in some of the experiments, but not the ones that I've read about.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not an expert, but some observations:
One of the goals of UBI is to make welfare cheaper - less administrative overhead, less hospitalization. So it may not be apples-to-apples when you're comparing before with after.
Another goal is to enable low-paid workes to get a job which increases the tax base.
Say Joe Schmuck can't find a job in the current economy, nobody's going to pay him the $20 USD/hour it takes for him to survive. Now the government steps in and pays him this, and suddently he might accept $1
Re: (Score:2)
Or am I missing something?
Yes, it works better with 3 to 5 hundred million people. And without the present day hoarding of capital by a small pack of gluttons that we allow to run our governments, financing would be trivial.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't have to be 85% - 50% will do. And they don't have to be okay with it. They can whine all they want as long as they don't have the ability to buy votes. I'm not necessarily for or against it, but I think the economics would work out if people at the top didn't care so much about things like gold-plated fixtures in their NY high-rises.
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't we just confiscate all income that exceeds the median income? I mean you don't really have to make more than 50K a year to get by. You don't need big screen tv's or a personal vehicle for every family.
Re: (Score:3)
Some of it is supposed to be paid for by eliminating the enormous welfare bureaucracy associated with the alphabet soup of individual welfare programs, the means testing, the monitoring, etc.
Just because $1 in tax money goes into a welfare program does not mean that $1 in benefits was received by a recipient. Much of that $1 went into the budgets, salaries and operations involved in running that program.
With UBI you eliminate all of that. You get a check and the progressive tax code decides whether it's n
Re: (Score:1)
In the UK, means tested benefits are already handed out to those who need it.
Hence, there is presumably quite a lot of government overhead to decide which people get the means tested benefits, and which people don't.
If you pay a universal income to everyone then:
- you don't need to pay as many people to test for benefits (saving the government money).
- you tweak taxes so that the richer people who are already earning still pay roughly the same amount of tax, so their universal benefit is off
Re: (Score:3)
No, it must be that people at the top of the income scale are taxed (in a sliding proportion up the scale of course) to pay for the people at the bottom of the scale who aren't making any income that can be taxed? The guy making $1M at the top of society gets taxed 50% to fund 16 people at the bottom who get the basic income and don't have income to be taxed. The 2nd guy making $900k gets taxed 40% to pay for 12 people earning the basic income, etc. etc. and down the scale.
How else would it work?
One other way it could work is to not even have the sliding scale: everyone gets $30,000 and pays a flat X% tax on all additional income. Set X to the number of your choice, e.g. at 40%, the person earning $75K/yr is at the neutral point, everyone earning less sees some benefit, everyone earning more funds the program to some extent. It's actually not a terrible tax system: it's just two numbers, the BI and X%, and a dollar earned is worth the same to everyone in terms of money kept.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So this is basically a large wealth transfer (which all taxes in principle are), not some utopian new idea that somehow pays for itself, right?
Absolutely. However, it's a less invasive, less condescending, less costly and more scalable and likely less economically distortive approach to doing exactly what welfare systems do now. To start with, assume that instead of $30K we set the UBI at what traditional means-tested welfare typically pays people now, then (a) pay that to everyone and (b) increase taxes to cover it. For most people, on average, this will result in no net change. You'll get UBI checks of, say, $1K per month, but your taxes will in
Re: (Score:2)
Or am I missing something?
Nope, other than that something like this becomes a must in order to avoid the need-based uprising of the masses.
Thanks to automation, we're quickly reaching the point in many industries where employing people to do your work is a money-losing operation. Once it becomes unprofitable to employ people, those unemployed people will, by necessity, require some other way to supply their needs. If they don't have it, you'll have backed them into a corner, with a violent uprising being one of their few means for r
How do you run a "pilot" that means anything? (Score:5, Insightful)
I mean, if it's not universal, than it's not a Universal Basic Income.
I could see doing it on a regional basis -- but you'd have to be kind of a hard-ass about it and be fairly committed to it.
Restrict it to only residents of the region at the time it started. Actually dismantle that region's regular welfare system, so you know exactly what cost savings you are gaining. I don't see either of those as being easy or palatable.
Which seems to be the major problem with a UBI -- you can model the shit out of it and say it makes sense, but until you do it -- and make it Universal -- you don't know.
And it still leaves a lot of uncomfortable questions -- what about immigrants? How long are they there until they're eligible? Diverse welfare payments are easier in that situation, because you can say "well, immigrants should get housing and job training, but not actual unemployment payments" or however you slice it.
FWIW, I think a negative income tax type of UBI makes sense, especially if it allows for marginal, low-wage employment without completely eliminating UBI payments (they should get zeroed out by taxes, but only once income rises above some level greater than UBI itself). I think providing people an incentive to work, even at low wage jobs (ie, more total income) makes sense, and would have a lot of positive impacts on working conditions. Low wage employers wouldn't be able to treat workers like slaves because homelessness and starvation wouldn't be the alternatives.
Re: (Score:2)
The participants to the pilot were selected randomly from the population of Finland. It is not limited to a region. This way they represent all social classes. After some years the people in the pilot are compared to others who were in the same situation as the pilot started.
The problems with immigration etc. already exist in our current system, so we most likely already have solutions for them.
Just one question: (Score:1)
We already have it in Belgium (Score:2)
If you don't qualify for unemployment, you can still get a "living wage", which is 870 euro if you're single (570 if single and living together) and 1,150 euro if you have kids.
Re: (Score:2)
What happens if you start a company that does not yet make any money? Do you lose all the benefits? What about full time students? At least our current system has all kinds of holes you can fall in to unless you are careful.
Universal Basic Income math (US) (Score:3)
The poverty threshold, poverty limit or poverty line is the minimum level of income deemed adequate to cover total cost of all the essential resources that an average human adult consumes in one year. In the US, this is presented as an income level based on household size (number of dependents). For a single person household, the poverty line is $12,060 (2017).
Perhaps worth noting is that a single person household working a full-time minimum-wage job exceeds the poverty line (50 weeks time 40 hours times $7.25 is $14,500), so by definition a full-time minimum wage worker is not living in poverty. But if that same person has a child, then both are living in poverty, as the poverty line for a two-person household is $16,240. In a very real albeit statistical sense, children cause poverty.
An assumption of a UBI is that it provides sufficient income to survive on, so let's use the poverty line as the basis for the UBI. That is, a single person household would receive a UBI of $12,060; A two-person household would receive a UBI of $16,240; and so on. Note that even this basic assumption leads to perverse outcomes (e.g. two adults living separately would get $12,060 each, but if they live together they "lose" $7,880 in UBI), so at least some will avoid getting married, or even living together (or lie about living together, thereby defrauding the system) just to maximize their free money.
Using census data, there are 124.5 million households. The average household size is 2.54 people. Let's interpolate the poverty table to get an average expected UBI of about $18,497. Multiplying that out we can get the tab for providing UBI based on these assumptions, a total of about $2.303 trillion.
Coincidentally, that is almost exactly the amount of money we currently spend on all social welfare benefits programs, including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, foodstamps, etc. A reasonable idea--indeed, this was put forward in a WSJ essay by Charles Murray--would be to eliminate all those programs in favor of the UBI. Of course, this ignores the howls that would arise from a populace deprived of their SS checks and foodstamps.
Exploring the notion of replacing the most basic welfare programs, e.g. foodstamps, section 8 housing, while not disrupting the SS and Medicare that the elderly view as an earned right. After all, the UBI based on poverty level should by definition cover those sorts of expenses. There will still be screams from people concerned about drug addicts not buying food for their kids and that sort of thing. So it seems unlikely that the overhead of those programs, let alone the programs, would be completely done away with.
So it seems almost a certainty that a UBI would be adjacent to at least SS/Medicare. Those totaled about $1.473T of the welfare expenditures, so add the $2.303 to the SS/Medicare $1.473T for a total cost of $3.776T. Perhaps the UBI reduces SS income dollar-for-dollar in an either-or situation reduces this a bit.
A worst-case cost would be adding UBI on top of all the existing programs, for a total cost of about $5T. Or perhaps the UBI in lieu of all other programs can actually be rammed through so that the cost remains a minimum of $2.303T.
Total federal revenues collected from all sources (taxes, royalties, etc.) in 2014 (last year available) was $3.27 trillion. So UBI would consume somewhere north of 70% of all federal revenues. And the math here assumes that no one receive UBI drops out of the workforce or reduces their taxable income at all--i.e., that revenues stay constant.
UBI will work only if... (Score:1)
UBI will only work if it is combined with something that cuts the balls off the political elite. Otherwise, UBI becomes a vote buying scheme for leftist, all the way up until the collapse of the country.
For instance, Fair Tax, which is a libertarian tax proposal for the United States has a form of UBI. The Fair Tax eliminates all taxes in favor of 1 single sales tax of around 20%. This removes politicians ability to "hide" taxes from people behind payroll taxes, corporate taxes, etc. At the same time, the F
Re: (Score:2)
It won't even work then... UBI is basically going to make it profitable enough to not work and will require taxing the fruits of those who happened to have a job so much that they won't want to work anymore because the only clear what the UBI is (or less) anyway.. Who will work under those conditions? Few...Certainly not enough people to pay the bill for the poor who don't work.
How do I know? History.... Or if you prefer current events, Venezuela, where this idea had the best chance of working with all th
Other People's Money is great.... (Score:2)
Until it runs out.... See Greece and Venezuela if you don't believe me.
OR...
Those who rob Peter to pay Paul can always count on the support of Peter....
This is a bridge, but what's on the other side? (Score:2)
What do you do when, say, 50 or 60 percent of the workforce is only capable of doing jobs that aren't profitable to pay people to do anymore? I don't think that you're going to be able to instantly break the cycle of "work--earn--consume" that has driven life since forever. Telling people who have spent their lives saving for retirement or amassing wealth that their money is no longer useful in the way it once was isn't going to go well.
In my opinion, most people who say people who want a universal income i
Won't work (Score:2)
We lack the willpower to let those who mismanage their UBI payments die in the streets. Lots of people are poor because they lack the capacity to plan ahead. Not all, of course, but many. Those people are going to waste their UBI payments, and we will not be willing to let them starve or die of exposure. So, we will either add a new government program to spend their money wisely instead of letting them waste it, or we'll recreate the same old system of free housing and food stamps that we have now, just
Welfare that discourages getting jobs (Score:2)
There are places in the US where you would make less money working than you would on welfare. And since basically any kind of income can disqualify you from welfare, not only is work discouraged buyt working your way up is discouraged as well. Basically, since welfare isn’t on any kind of sliding scale, it actively discourages working.
UBI would be abused. For sure. But if you’re not at risk of losing the income, then plenty of people will get part time jobs just to deal with the boredom.
Maybe a
Re: (Score:2)
Serious question. If you made UBI, which is income that is BARELY enough to scrape by, without being able to afford anything else but scraping by, are you seriously going to stop working and stop making the money needed for things outside of bare necessities?
The whole "people will stop working if you pay for their bare needs" argument is a massive lie. You may have increased worry over under the table jobs, but people are not going to stop working, just like they dont generally stop working on welfare, beca
Re: (Score:1)
It is not an "all or nothing". The fact acknowledged by TFA itself is that people receiving assistance begin working less than they used to.
And they are happy to have others help them pay for it...
Re: (Score:2)
It is not an "all or nothing". The fact acknowledged by TFA itself is that people receiving assistance begin working less than they used to.
This is not true in the least. First of all the survey asked what they WOULD do. That is speculation, and only 3% surveyed said they would stop working, which would probably end when they realize the amount would not even pay their rent.... 8% said less, but how much less are we talking about, without numbers you really cant point out the problem.
And they are happy to have others help them pay for it...
Please point out, mathematically, how say 960 euros a month (the Netherlands experiment) would be able to pay for rent/mortgage, a car, food, utilities, vacation,
Re: (Score:2)
What I said is entirely true — although few people (TFA cites 3%) would stop working completely — the strawman you put up initially — many will work less. TFA says so:
and
So, 3% would stop working completely, and "most people" would work less. Just as I said.
Re: (Score:2)
So it is Basic Income that does not meet the Basic needs?
How long will that last before they are screaming for a raise?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Who says? And you are saying that those low paid workers would not keep their jobs to actually be able to do more with more income?
In addition with the increased money in peoples hands you would actually see larger demand, and more economic growth from a demand spike.
Re: (Score:2)
Pulling money out one end and putting it in the other does not actually improve the economy. Even if it benefits restaurant owners at the expense of other taxpayers.
Re: (Score:2)
people are not going to stop working
Not true. There have been many UBI pilot programs [wikipedia.org] and they all found that some people stopped working. Other people worked fewer hours. Even more common was that two-earner households became one-earner households. Women with young children are the most likely to drop out of the labor force.
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds like the perfect way to beat the stagnant wages we've been under for the last forty years.
Re: (Score:2)
Even more common was that two-earner households became one-earner households. Women with young children are the most likely to drop out of the labor force.
Isn't this the way it used to be back in the days when America was Great. You know, how we're supposedly trying to Make it Again?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Libertarian does not mean what you think it means.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes and no. People who don't need to work look down on those who do. People who work look down on people who need to, but don't.
Re: (Score:1)
Historical example, USSR in 1992. Modern example, Venezuela.