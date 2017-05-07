Oracle And Cisco Both Support The FCC's Rollback Of Net Neutrality (thehill.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes The Hill: Oracle voiced support on Friday for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's controversial plan to roll back the agency's net neutrality rules. In a letter addressed to the FCC, the company played up its "perspective as a Silicon Valley technology company," hammering the debate over the rules as a "highly political hyperbolic battle," that is "removed from technical, economic, and consumer reality"... Oracle wrote in their letter [PDF] that they believe Pai's plan to remove broadband providers from the FCC's regulatory jurisdiction "will eliminate unnecessary burdens on, and competitive imbalances for, ISPs [internet service providers] while enhancing the consumer experience and driving investment"... Other companies in support of Pai's plan, like AT&T and Verizon, have made the argument that the rules stifled investment in the telecommunications sector, specifically in broadband infrastructure.
Cisco has also argued that strict net neutrality laws on ISPs "restrict their ability to use innovative network management technology, provide appropriate levels of quality of service, and deliver new features and services to meet evolving consumer needs. Cisco believes that allowing the development of differentiated broadband products, with different service and content offerings, will enhance the broadband market for consumers."
duh (Score:5, Interesting)
Oracle and Cisco want to sell hardware and services to the ISP's to manage their traffic prioritization
Re: (Score:1)
Came here's just to say that... Cisco is going to make a ton of money selling "quality of service" network upgrades to ISPs. Oracle is going to make a ton of money selling user tracking databases. These companies are the entrenched "industry standards" they make bank when GIANT companies do good.. startups can't afford them, and aren't their customers so screw them.
What's that the title of a movie? (Score:2)
Yeah... whoever wins, we lose.
Cisco is a turd (Score:2)
It's finally getting to where I can sell it for a gain equal to my savings account.
I only own a little. It was part of my learning experience in the land of investing.
At least I won't lose money on it, after 15 years.
Sisco is crap.
Oracle is trying to preserve a day gone by. Rather than doing something new, they're sticking to the old business model
Sell your Oracle stock NOW!
shenanigans (Score:2)
>Cisco has also argued that strict net neutrality laws on ISPs "restrict their ability to use innovative network management technology, provide appropriate levels of quality of service,
I don't know what "innovative network management technology" is except maybe some expensive Cisco hardware. But, QoS and net neutrality aren't incompatible. T-Mobile uses a variant where they will throttle your bandwidth after 30GB of data but only if the network is in heavy use where you are located. Which seems reasonabl