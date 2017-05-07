Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Should The Government Pay For Veterans To Attend Code Schools? (backchannel.com) 59

Posted by EditorDavid from the privates-into-programmers dept.
mirandakatz writes: David Molina was finishing up his 12-year time in the army when he started teaching himself to code, and started to think that he might like to pursue it professionally once his service was done. But with a wife and family, he couldn't dedicate the four years he'd need to get an undergraduate degree in computer science -- and the GI Bill, he learned, won't cover accelerated programs like code schools. So he started an organization dedicated to changing that. Operation Code is lobbying politicians to allow vets to attend code schools through the GI Bill and prepare themselves for the sorts of stable, middle-class jobs that have come to be called "blue-collar coding." Molina sees it as a serious failing that the GI Bill will cover myriad vocational programs, but not those that can prepare veterans for one of the fastest-growing industries in existence.
The issue seems to be quality. The group estimates there are already nine code schools in the U.S. which do accept GI Bill benefits -- but only "longer-standing ones that have made it through State Approving Agencies." Meanwhile, Course Report calculates 18,000 people finished coding bootcamps last year -- and that two thirds of them found a job within three months.

But I just liked how Molina described his introduction into the world of programmers. While stationed at Dover Air Force Base, he attended Baltimore's long-standing Meetup for Ruby on Rails, where "People taught me about open source. There was pizza, there was beer. They made me feel like I was at home."

  • Should government pay for diploma mills? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No. New schools, even if they're "coding schools" still need to go through the normal procedures to attain recognition that they are a real school.

    • Yeah, instead of "Coding Boot Camps", I'd call most of the "Code Mills". Maybe all they are good for is seeing if you have an affinity for programming.. not actually giving you all the skills you need to succeed.

      • The school should get fully paid only after the student completes the course, gets a job, and is employed for six months. That will increase their incentive to work with local employers, teach skills that are actually in demand, and help with job placement. It will decrease their incentive to enroll people that clearly can't do the work.

    • Yea but,,, see,,, if they went into debt for a 'real' school, they would have asked for a lot more pay. And probably would have been a lot less likely to get hired.

      How about government stop paying for all schools for a while? And let the schools educational standards and tuition pricing stand on their own merits?

  • Watch out for scams! (Score:3)

    by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Sunday May 07, 2017 @12:40PM (#54371497)

    Unfortunately, there are a lot of schools scamming veterans. They offer fairly useless courses and the government pays.
    Of course it would be good for veterans to learn coding but it should be a properly accredited school. It looks like there is a mechanism in place to properly vet (sic) schools and it should be followed.
    Pizza and beer do not necessarily make a good school.

    • Unfortunately, there are a lot of schools scamming veterans.

      What kind of sleazy asshole would scam a veteran and think he could get away with it?

      http://pacedm.com/2016/05/trum... [pacedm.com]

    • Unfortunately, there are a lot of schools scamming veterans. They offer fairly useless courses and the government pays.

      At the same time, the rules on what the GI Bill can be used for are really strange in some instances. For example, you can use it toward flight school to get a commercial pilot's license. You can use it for vocational school to get electrical, plumbing, etc., qualified. But you can't use it to get a Ph.D. You also can't use it to get a second degree at the same level as one you already have. Did you get a BA in general studies and now you want an engineering degree? You're on your own. Did you earn a

    • There are a lot of schools scamming everyone. The FTC and various state governments spend an inordinate amount of time investigating what amounts to a student loan fraud racket.

    • It's a silly question. The question should be: should the government pay for veterans to attend schools, period. If yes, then by all means also include code schools if they meet whatever criteria and standards are set.

  • I've had coworkers that were veterans and they got their masters degrees while in the military. There are apparently some really good C.S. programs like UMD that bend over backwards to accommodate their schedule and ensure credits transfer.

  • Better means to spend tax money than waste it on a border wall or more nukes!

    • Better means to spend tax money than waste it on a border wall or more nukes!

      Spending programs can not be justified just by pointing out other spending that is even stupider.

  • First we need a "coding school" that is worth a damn. For the rest of this post I am going to say programming and not coding. I hate that word. I should also say some of the best programmers I've met never went to college. If such a program is to be instituted, It's going to have to be designed by the likes of Google, Canonical, and even Microsoft. This would also have to involve companies around the nation bringing in veterans for internships while they go over self-paced curriculum. Our veterans deserve a

  • Why do Americans apparently feel such a massive debt of gratitude is appropriate for ALL military vets?
    Apart from anything else, they chose the job.
    Where's the recognition for the police or firefighters or others who clearly face far more danger in 1 day than the average so-called vet who spent their entire enlistment (which could be as small as 2 years) in some stateside base nowhere near any actual danger?

    • Where's the recognition for the police or firefighters or others who clearly face far more danger

      Neither policing nor firefighting is particularly dangerous. Farmers, truck drivers, and retail clerks are all more likely to die or be injured on the job.

      The most common reason that police die on the job is traffic accidents. The second most common reason is suicide.

      Over a 30 year career, this is the number of times that most police officers fire their weapon in action: 0.

      Being a cop in real life is not like it is on TV.

  • Want a Job in Silicon Valley? Keep Away From Coding Schools: https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com] This isn't the whole story, of course, because there are good schools, and not all jobs are in Silicon Valley. But once the government starts providing tuition for these places, lots of these "coding schools" with low quality and high tuition will pop up everywhere.

  • Not until *every* U.S. resident has access to such free education. We give these idiots enough already. We need to provide free educational services to everyone, regardless of what their past employment was.

  • hell no (Score:3)

    by TRRosen ( 720617 ) on Sunday May 07, 2017 @01:22PM (#54371653)

    if you can't learn to code on your own you can't learn to code. This is not an industry where you can learn some skill and be done. Coders are constantly retraining themselves to handle new technologies. Maybe this little snowflake should grow up and realize millions of people actually work there way through college studying late at night after working an 8 hour shift and then taking care of there kids.

  • he could have gotten a nice fat retirement check the rest of his life
  • As stated in the summary the gov't does pay for these schools and "the issue is quality". Or is it? Is our protagonist asserting these schools are unfairly being evaluated as colleges when they're essentially vocational schools focused on what's apparently become a blue collar vocation?

