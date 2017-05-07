Should The Government Pay For Veterans To Attend Code Schools? (backchannel.com) 59
mirandakatz writes: David Molina was finishing up his 12-year time in the army when he started teaching himself to code, and started to think that he might like to pursue it professionally once his service was done. But with a wife and family, he couldn't dedicate the four years he'd need to get an undergraduate degree in computer science -- and the GI Bill, he learned, won't cover accelerated programs like code schools. So he started an organization dedicated to changing that. Operation Code is lobbying politicians to allow vets to attend code schools through the GI Bill and prepare themselves for the sorts of stable, middle-class jobs that have come to be called "blue-collar coding." Molina sees it as a serious failing that the GI Bill will cover myriad vocational programs, but not those that can prepare veterans for one of the fastest-growing industries in existence.
The issue seems to be quality. The group estimates there are already nine code schools in the U.S. which do accept GI Bill benefits -- but only "longer-standing ones that have made it through State Approving Agencies." Meanwhile, Course Report calculates 18,000 people finished coding bootcamps last year -- and that two thirds of them found a job within three months.
But I just liked how Molina described his introduction into the world of programmers. While stationed at Dover Air Force Base, he attended Baltimore's long-standing Meetup for Ruby on Rails, where "People taught me about open source. There was pizza, there was beer. They made me feel like I was at home."
There is zero reason to give them anything but their last paycheck on the way out the door.
As a veteran, I pretty much agree with this. The military is 100% volunteer, and the pay is pretty good. Of course we need to take care of people that were wounded or disabled in the line of duty, but for everyone else, the handouts and entitlements are excessive. The benefits are also heavily skewed toward those that need them the least. I used a VA loan to buy a house in San Jose, one of the most expensive housing markets in the world, and over the life of the loan I will get about $200k in taxpayer f
No, it's still worth saying.
Fuck the veterans. Did they or did they not get paid? Because I'm pretty sure being stupid enough to get a job in the army is still getting a job. There is zero reason to give them anything but their last paycheck on the way out the door.
Part of the benefits package that they have contracted too be paid is additional education during and after service. A major point of the article is that it might have broader societal advantages if that educational benefit could be used on coder schools.
Disappointed to see this comment down-voted. This was exactly my reaction upon reading the comment as well, even though I agree with it. Bloody ACs and their poor education! If only there was some kind of free education we could give them...
The idea of giving veterans a leg up is hardly new, and in and of itself I can't imagine why it would be controversial. Now whether it should just be making more educational opportunities available, or trying to target specific occupations is a matter of debate.
As I sidenote, many years ago, at the dawn of my professional IT career, I installed and maintained POS software that had been developed by a fellow who got his start in programming via GI benefits after his tour of duty in Vietnam. He did pretty dar
Should government pay for diploma mills? (Score:2, Insightful)
No. New schools, even if they're "coding schools" still need to go through the normal procedures to attain recognition that they are a real school.
The school should get fully paid only after the student completes the course, gets a job, and is employed for six months. That will increase their incentive to work with local employers, teach skills that are actually in demand, and help with job placement. It will decrease their incentive to enroll people that clearly can't do the work.
How about government stop paying for all schools for a while? And let the schools educational standards and tuition pricing stand on their own merits?
Watch out for scams! (Score:3)
Unfortunately, there are a lot of schools scamming veterans. They offer fairly useless courses and the government pays.
Of course it would be good for veterans to learn coding but it should be a properly accredited school. It looks like there is a mechanism in place to properly vet (sic) schools and it should be followed.
Pizza and beer do not necessarily make a good school.
What kind of sleazy asshole would scam a veteran and think he could get away with it?
http://pacedm.com/2016/05/trum... [pacedm.com]
Unfortunately, there are a lot of schools scamming veterans. They offer fairly useless courses and the government pays.
At the same time, the rules on what the GI Bill can be used for are really strange in some instances. For example, you can use it toward flight school to get a commercial pilot's license. You can use it for vocational school to get electrical, plumbing, etc., qualified. But you can't use it to get a Ph.D. You also can't use it to get a second degree at the same level as one you already have. Did you get a BA in general studies and now you want an engineering degree? You're on your own. Did you earn a
Does it cover foreign languages? If he wants to go into tech he should learn Hindi.
If your going to be a dick, at least be one under your real account.
There are a lot of schools scamming everyone. The FTC and various state governments spend an inordinate amount of time investigating what amounts to a student loan fraud racket.
He was paid wages for hose 12 years. He got *exactly* what he deserves.
Well said. Of course the U.S. American idiots will be down-voting you to hell on here. Deplorable.
Betteridge's law of headlines (Score:1)
Yes, you can learn everything "college" (or coding school) will teach you from buying last year's texts at 10% of the price, and reading them yourself. But if that's as effective, why aren't more people doing it?
There are a good number of defence technology companies who will consider veterans.
There are a good number of defence technology companies who will consider veterans.
When I left the military, my first coding job was with a defense company. They hired vets for several reasons:
1. I already had a security clearance.
2. I knew military lingo and acronyms.
3. When interacting with our military clients, I knew that colonels and generals don't like to be addressed as "dude".
Yes, but... (Score:1)
I've had coworkers that were veterans and they got their masters degrees while in the military. There are apparently some really good C.S. programs like UMD that bend over backwards to accommodate their schedule and ensure credits transfer.
Better than a border wall or nukes (Score:2)
Better means to spend tax money than waste it on a border wall or more nukes!
Spending programs can not be justified just by pointing out other spending that is even stupider.
Sure, except... (Score:2)
I dont get it (Score:2)
Why do Americans apparently feel such a massive debt of gratitude is appropriate for ALL military vets?
Apart from anything else, they chose the job.
Where's the recognition for the police or firefighters or others who clearly face far more danger in 1 day than the average so-called vet who spent their entire enlistment (which could be as small as 2 years) in some stateside base nowhere near any actual danger?
Where's the recognition for the police or firefighters or others who clearly face far more danger
Neither policing nor firefighting is particularly dangerous. Farmers, truck drivers, and retail clerks are all more likely to die or be injured on the job.
The most common reason that police die on the job is traffic accidents. The second most common reason is suicide.
Over a 30 year career, this is the number of times that most police officers fire their weapon in action: 0.
Being a cop in real life is not like it is on TV.
Coding Schools Article (Score:2)
Ugh, NO! (Score:2)
Not until *every* U.S. resident has access to such free education. We give these idiots enough already. We need to provide free educational services to everyone, regardless of what their past employment was.
hell no (Score:3)
if you can't learn to code on your own you can't learn to code. This is not an industry where you can learn some skill and be done. Coders are constantly retraining themselves to handle new technologies. Maybe this little snowflake should grow up and realize millions of people actually work there way through college studying late at night after working an 8 hour shift and then taking care of there kids.
eight more years in and... (Score:2)
Title misleading (Score:2)