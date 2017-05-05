Cop Fakes Body Cam Footage, Prosecutors Drop Drug Charges (arstechnica.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado are dropping felony drug and weapon-possession charges after an officer involved in the case said he staged body cam footage so he could walk "the courts through" the vehicle search that led to the arrest. The development means that defendant Joseph Cajar, 36, won't be prosecuted on allegations of heroin possession and of unlawful possession of a handgun. The evidence of the contraband was allegedly found during a search of Cajar's vehicle, which was towed after he couldn't provide an officer registration or insurance during a traffic stop. Officer Seth Jensen said he found about seven grams of heroin and a .357 Magnum in the vehicle at the tow yard. But the actual footage of the search that he produced in court was a reenactment of the search, the officer told prosecutors.
This bent copper is going to the clink for attempting to pervert the course of justice, right?
He's probably getting promoted to "Senior Body Cam Educator".
Once again; power corrupts.
I have to wonder what probable cause to search the vehicle came to his attention after towing it from the orginal scene. Did he have a warrant? It wasn't in any sort of moment.
That's already been through the courts. They can search your car if they impound it. http://www.nolo.com/legal-ency... [nolo.com]
Did the court know it was a reenactment? (Score:4, Insightful)
If the court knew it was a reenactment then that's one thing, but if the officer attempted to pass-off the footage as legitimate then he needs to be found in-contempt.
Has making false statements to police ever been used against the police? Seems that it should qualify if an officer lies about the circumstances in official reports.
If done properly, it's more descriptive than an oral testimony. Kind of like having an illustration. I can imagine it would be hard to describe a vehicle search in detail.
Either way, that doesn't seem to be the intent here.
From the the source article [chieftain.com] it seems that the prosecutor did not know at first. It came out only after a prosecutor noticed some discrepancies between the body cam footage and the report and asked the officer to clarify.
Jensen replied back, saying, "For the search, the body cam shows different than the report because it was. Prior to turning my body cam on I conducted the search. Once I found the (expletive referring to evidence), I stepped back, called (a fellow officer), then activated my body cam and walked the courts through it."
Mayer then replied back, “Was that in the report? If not you’ve got to write a supplement explaining that your body cam was off during the search and that the body cam that does exist is a reenactment.”
Now I have to give props to the prosecutor for alerting the defense and the court about it. They could have buried it.
There is now an investigation and we'll see. Most likely no. The problem is that since it was "re-enacted" without disclosing the fact gives the appearance that it could h
This is where we are now? Where we have to give "props" to our officers of the court for not committing criminal professional misconduct by suppressing evidence that the defense is legally entitled to? No wonder the cop was comfortable turning off his camera and then faking evidence when he "remembered" that it needed to be on.
Because some people don't want their interactions with police to be subject to FOIA requests.
There is now an investigation and we'll see. Most likely no. The problem is that since it was "re-enacted" without disclosing the fact gives the appearance that it could have been planted. If the officer had turned on his body cam right after and merely declared "I found this gun here a minute ago. .
." most people would have given the officer the benefit of a doubt.
*this*
I guarantee you if I was a juror and something is presented as evidence and *later* is claimed to be a reenactment then I will assume "hand in the cookie jar" and will then (given the general climate of distrust of blue in the country right now) likely presume that to equate to an attempt to fabricate evidence. Once I get that in my head then *all* the testimony from that cop and his co-workers in support of his testimony becomes hearsay at best and lies at worst... eg. I become a defense attorney's
Okay. Why wasn't his (expletive deleted) body camera already on, like, from the start of the incident? The cameras are to document things and/or prevent bad behavior (by all parties). As such, it should be on all the time during an incident, not just when convenient or beneficial for the Police.
At the time he provided the video he didn't tell them it was a reenactment, but from the sounds of things no one has asked for his account either, so he may not have had much of an opportunity to say what it was. The proceedings moved to trial based on the "evidence", but before trial they followed up with him to get his account, and he explained how he found the contraband, placed it back where he had found it, got another officer, and then reenacted the discovery for the camera. They had no clue that was
No, police have to write up detailed reports about any arrest. If that report did not include the fact that the search happened twice, and that the video was a reenactment, then the reasonable assumption is that the officer tried to pull a fast one.
It may not have been truly malicious or intended to deceive; we humans are really good at justifying our actions to ourselves. But it was illegal and unethical and (I believe) should result in punishment, or else we erode trust in the police.
Harry Stone would know what to do.... (Score:2)
Fuck the reports, isn't it an outright felony to lie under oath in court? I know that it is for a Senate inquiry, what is the exact charge for this in a federal court? Perjury?
If I was a judge and anyone (defense, prosecution, cops) tried this sort of shit in my court, I would go medieval on their ass...
Fortunately you're not a judge. There isn't enough information here to prove that he really did it on purpose, especially if he really found heroin and the gun in the car. The guy is guilty in his eyes, so even if he is re-enacting, he may be perfectly honest about what happened.
Now, of course, I understand the case can be dropped because of that irregularity, but this cop may be a good and honest cop, who just did a procedural mistake.
I sense a Tweet coming... (Score:2, Funny)
Overreaching courts again making it difficult for our brave heroes to do their job. Sad! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain
The article is a mess (Score:2)
So, the cop offered the "fake" video to a judge to get an arrest warrant but when it came to trial it became clear the video was a "re-enactment" of the original event? I think that is what the article is trying to tell me.
While this seems to be a dirty trick on the judge to get the arrest warrant it does not seem the officer actually lied during the trial. Seems to me that the officer tried to let everyone assume the video was what happened in real time but when actually cornered and asked about it he wa
"Seems to me that the officer tried to let everyone assume the video was what happened in real time but when actually cornered and asked about it he was honest about the re-enactment."
Even though he came clean when pressed, that is an attempt to pervert the course of justice and to mislead the court. Try doing that as a civilian and see how quickly you get contempt issued against you.
Because not everyone wants their interactions with the police to be available to anyone that wants them.
Typical (Score:3)
This story typifies what is wrong with policing in the US.
1) The cop did not plan on doing anything wrong, criminal, evil or stupid. He did what he did with the best of intentions (as evidence by the fact that he told the truth when questioned about it.)
2) The cop was so ignorant, so arrogant, so focused on getting the arrest, that he did not know it was wrong, why it was wrong, and probably still does not understand the principle (but I bet he knows not to do that exact same thing again.)
3) No real change will happen. They won't teach that cop, or other cops that "your job is NOT to get a conviction, but aid civilans, and honestly report what happened." They won't change the culture of being "in charge" rather than "of service". They will continue using the Dirty Harry (mean, angry, takes no crap, there to kill the bad guy) stereotype rather than the Columbo stereotype (self effacing, polite, there to ask questions)
Wait a second... why did he turn off the camera? (Score:5, Insightful)
Officer said he searched car, then turned on body cam to recreate it for "the courts."
What I want to hear is the explanation for why he turned it off in the first place. I'm sure it's total bullshit but I still want to hear the lie.