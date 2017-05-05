More Than Half of People Believe Using Spyware To Snoop On Family Members Is Legal, Study Finds (betanews.com) 49
An anonymous reader writes: A new study shows that 53 percent of people believe it's legal to install a program on a family member's phone to snoop on their activity. The survey of more than 2,000 people in the US and UK by software comparison service Comparitech.com also finds 57 percent would consider spying on their children's phone conversations and messages. [...] It is generally illegal to install an app on another person's phone without their knowledge. Though this does depend on the circumstances. "It's a legal grey area, in that the laws haven't been truly tested in this arena as of yet since the technology is relatively new, so as relevant cases move through the legal system they'll be decided on a case by case basis," says Josh King, a legal expert in privacy laws and the chief legal officer of Avvo, an online legal marketplace in the US. "Intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud claims -- all could be implicated, depending on the circumstances. It's also possible that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act could be used to prosecute someone who installs this type of app on someone else's phone."
Parents (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Been there, done (some of) that. I am completely behind monitoring kids' activities' online. My daughters are now 22 and 23 and have always had their own computers. When their computers were put on my LAN and went online (they were 7 and 8), I moved their computers out of their bedroom and into the family room. That was the case until they got notebooks (12 and 13), at which point the notebooks had to stay on the first floor (kitchen and family room). They had cell phones when they were 7 and 8, with t
Re: (Score:1)
So, where did you hide his body?
Define "someone else's" phone (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
If it's his phone, it's his phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck with that. You can certainly do whatever the hell you please with it, but your personal feelings on the subject don't count for much in court.
Good luck with that? Good luck finding a judge that would criminally prosecute me for putting a "spy" app on a phone I own with the intent of safeguarding my underage kid from all the horrible stuff out there (aka "parenting" to most).
Re: (Score:2)
(aka "parenting" to most).
AKA being a helicopter parent. Damn glad my parents didn't try to listen in on every phone call I made as a kid and allowed me to play outdoors in 1000 acres of forest without continuous supervision.
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck with that. You can certainly do whatever the hell you please with it, but your personal feelings on the subject don't count for much in court.
As a parent? I bought the device, and therefore I own it, not the kid(s). I made that perfectly clear with my own kids in turn when they were growing up... this is not your phone, and not your laptop. They're mine, and I'm lending them to you so that you can prove your increased responsibility to your mother and I. Once the kid was old enough to buy his own phone (and plan!), and his own laptop (and ISP hookup), then he got some privacy from us (outside the home, otherwise, enjoy the transparent proxy on my
Re: (Score:1)
If I'm paying for my kids phone I'll do whatever the hell I please with it.
That may sound logical, but the laws against wiretapping don't actually care that you own the telephone you're tapping.
https://www.mwl-law.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/LAWS-ON-RECORDING-CONVERSATIONS-CHART.pdf
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
While the courts may not care that you own the phone, most do care that it's your child. Because a minor isn't capable of providing consent on their own behalf, most courts recognize the notion of "vicarious consent", that is, that the parent can consent on behalf of the child to wiretap the child's phone call. This sort of stuff comes up in divorce cases where one parent wants to tape the calls between a child and another parent.
There's some additional information here: http://scholarship.law.edu/cgi... [law.edu]
Usu
Re: (Score:2)
If I'm paying for my kids phone I'll do whatever the hell I please with it.
Phones are bought.
Trust is earned.
Good luck with that shit. Legally and otherwise.
Depends who owns the phone (Score:2)
If I'm paying for the phone and the monthly bill, and the phone is registered to my name, I can install whaterver snooping software I want on it.
Not that I would, because for one if my kids want a cellphone they can work and earn enough to pay for it themselves, and two I believe that treating them like real human beings and respecting their privacy is the right thing to do.
Re: (Score:2)
I put my teenage son a guest account on my computer back in the 90s so he could do email and school work and surf the web. I told him straight up that I had root access to the computer and not to do anything he didn't want me to know about because I was probably going to look. Had zero problems.
Re: (Score:2)
If I'm paying for the phone and the monthly bill, and the phone is registered to my name, I can install whaterver snooping software I want on it.
Not that I would, because for one if my kids want a cellphone they can work and earn enough to pay for it themselves, and two I believe that treating them like real human beings and respecting their privacy is the right thing to do.
You might want to review the wiretapping laws before trying to defend yourself by waiving a cell phone bill in the judges face. The laws can be rather horrifying regardless of parental right.
That said, I'm rather glad you respect your children's privacy. We both know as parents trust is earned, and is often not easily restored.
Re: (Score:2)
My kid's phone is mine. It's in my name, I pay for it, and no prosecutor's going to go after me for PARENTING.
If any of you were looking for the legal equivalent of "hold my beer and watch this.", you've found it.
Hell, who needs wiretapping laws, right? I'm sure the judge will take your 'cause-imma-parent defense.
Re: (Score:2)
Hurry up and grab a seat, the show is about to start.
Re: (Score:1)
My kids don't own a phone (Score:2)
My kids don't have the ability to sign a contract, nor do they own a phone. They are allowed to use one that I own and pay for because they are basically good kids and I love them, but should I choose to listen in on their conversations I reserve that right. Just as I have the right as account holder to track and deactivate the device should I choose. That is part of being a parent, and/or responsible guardian. Do you know where your children are now
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, not illegal (Score:3)
With all that is out there lurking for children to prey upon, you can sure as hell bet that I will be monitoring MY phones that I pay for and I buy service for that I allow my minor children to use. Please point to the US law that makes this illegal because there is not one, it is not a gray area at all. Children only have a small subset of rights, and privacy from monitoring by their parents is not included. That common law goes back hundreds of years in the US and thousands of years before that in Europe.
Re: (Score:2)
That would be state and federal wiretapping statutes. According to this law review article, you're on very thin ice even if you're in a one-party consent state: http://digitalcommons.law.seat... [seattleu.edu]
In a one party state, you'd be relying on the doctrine of "vicarious consent", which parents can sometimes do for children, because of our culture's disgusting history of treating children like subhumans that are their parents' property, and which is exactly as stupid as it sounds. It's also not a slam dunk to win
Poor example (Score:3)
In many countries, parents spying on their underage children, their communications and their location at any time is not only fully legal, it is expected of the parents.
It's not someone else's device... (Score:3)
If you're married, it is generally presumed that things are owned jointly. So, "our" phone.
If it's a child and you are their guardian, it's generally "my phone" even if it was a gift or someone gave it to them.
Well... (Score:2)
Look at all these ninny nannies... (Score:2)
If you're a quality parent, then you should be able to trust your kid until they give a significant reason not to trust you. Monitoring them only encourages learning better sleuthing t
I guess it depends on the situation... (Score:3)
For kids it's a no brainer. They don't legally possess property, and they can't legally enter into a contract with a phone provider, which means they need someone else to obtain the device and access to use it for them. As such, just because they happen to use it, doesn't mean they own it, and the owner can do with their property as they see fit.
Same goes for the computers in the house. The kids have their own computers, but I have them heavily locked down in what they can do, both at the individual host level, and the network level.
Once they come of age, I will officially transfer ownership of their devices to them and remove any restrictions or monitoring on them (provided, of course, that they obtain their own cell phone contracts).
Now, if I were to slip some spyware onto my wifes computer or phone, or my mother in law's when she visits, or that deadbeat cousin who crashes with us for a few months before he finds another job, then I'm probably in violation of doing anything to their devices. Their network traffic is still fair game though, since I own and administer the pipes they're using while in my house.
What a repulsive thing to do (Score:2)
"Legal" does not even come into the picture here. Anybody that is not total scum will immediately see how utterly immoral such an action is.
My Property (Score:2)
Everything in my house is my property. I paid for it, the wife, the kids, the pets, the electronics. If I feel like bugging any of my stuff, no one can do a damn thing about it, except bring me a sandwich, beer, and lay on my lap while I watch the big sportsball game.
Patriarchal screech! REEEEE!
In all seriousness, I'll bug any damn thing I want to bug that I paid money for and is applicable with my state's laws.
No shame (Score:2)
I knew it! (Score:2)
American women more likely to spy on partners’ phone and internet activity
I believe this confirms the adage, "bitches be trippin'"
;)
For Coporate "persons" only (Score:2)
I love this article (Score:2)
Headline - "More Than Half of People Believe Using Spyware To Snoop On Family Members Is Legal, Study Finds"
Article - "Well, it might be"