Walmart Wants To Put Sensors On Everything So It Can Automatically Order You Stuff (theverge.com) 18
According to a recently published patent spotted by CB Insights, Walmart "describes a system of connected sensors that could monitor customers' product consumption," reports The Verge. "The sensors would be attached to products and rely on a variety of technology, like radio frequencies, Bluetooth, conventional barcodes, and RFID tags." From the report: Walmart doesn't suggest that any one sensor type would work best; rather, it lays out its options. Apparently it has a lot of ideas: these tags would all track how often a product is used and where it's located in a home. They could also help Walmart figure out what other products it could market to users based off their purchases. A tag reader installed on a fridge, for example, could scan every item that goes inside. This reader could then track when food is going bad or needs to be reordered. On the other hand, an RFID system could figure out when a person is picking up their toothbrush and use that information to estimate how much toothpaste is left. It could then be automatically reordered.
Short version... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Slightly longer version...
Easy on the language. Women, children and asshats are reading this.
Re: (Score:3)
Fuck that.
Who wants this shit? (Score:4, Insightful)
I mean, if im out of something, maybe i don't want more of it. And when I want more of something I'm somewhat brand and price sensitive -- i'll buy whichever of 2 preferred brands of yogurt is cheaper a given week, i might try a new brand if it is on sale, and 4th brand i wouldn't take if they were paying me.
And while I have favorite flavors sometimes i mix it up; or i'll buy 2 flavors of the smaller containers if they're on sale or 1 bigger container if that's the better deal...
And if I'm going on vacation in a couple weeks, i want to start winding my fridge down -- so I won't buy replacement yogurt until i get back.
And that's just yogurt. I do that for everything... don't most people? who just wants the same shit in their fridge all the time, rain or shine, whether they are home or not...
In related news... (Score:2)
... 93 Escort Wagon begins putting all purchases in the microwave for a few seconds the moment he brings them home.
Are they out of their gods-be-damned minds!? (Score:3)
We want to track EVERYTHING YOU DO IN YOUR HOME
Memo to Walmart: Go to hell!!!
I do not shop at Walmart, ever, for a variety of reasons. Even suggesting such a thing ensures that I will never set foot in a Walmart, EVER. Seriously, who the hell do they think they are!?
Re: (Score:3)
I have shopped there 5 times in the last 5 years.
Once was for flip flops, and the person that I was with (and who was driving) drove there and I wanted to be polite.
Once was for a particular brand of coloring pens (and they were the *only* ones in my area to carry them).
Once was for a gift card (recipient specifically requested Walmart gift card for birthday present)
the other 2 times was because they were literally my only choice in the geo I was in, within transportation/time limits.
I hate that company, I
Doesn't work (Score:3)
How much discount do you get from them gathering information? And if the price increases does it automatically reorder? Is that increase just for you (a la amazon) or for everyone? Does it automatically price compare? Lots of fails here...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why this bullshit will be embraced. (Score:2)
This kind of invasive bullshit will be welcomed by the young, ignorant generation who fucking love [latest hipster tech], and will ignore anything Common F. Sense might have to say about privacy.
Those who ignorantly dismiss an Orwellian prediction are doomed to create it.
Strange: the security version text differs (Score:1)
It says this was being done to reduce employee shrinkage, customer shrinkage, and lastly talked about tracking for reordering.
But, hey, it's not like we believe you.
You do know Google allows us to translate from the original Chinese text, right, Wal*Mart?
Bad solution in search of a bad idea. (Score:2)
This reader could then track when food is going bad or needs to be reordered.
Other than "expiration" or "sell by" date, how would an tag or RFID sensor/reader track when something is going bad? Those dates are almost always very conservative and relying solely on them would lead to a LOT of food waste.
As for "or needs to be reordered", how would it know when to do that? For example, how would the system know how much (say) milk was left in the container? I know I don't always pour an exact cup every time I pull the container.