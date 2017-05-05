Walmart Wants To Put Sensors On Everything So It Can Automatically Order You Stuff (theverge.com) 40
According to a recently published patent spotted by CB Insights, Walmart "describes a system of connected sensors that could monitor customers' product consumption," reports The Verge. "The sensors would be attached to products and rely on a variety of technology, like radio frequencies, Bluetooth, conventional barcodes, and RFID tags." From the report: Walmart doesn't suggest that any one sensor type would work best; rather, it lays out its options. Apparently it has a lot of ideas: these tags would all track how often a product is used and where it's located in a home. They could also help Walmart figure out what other products it could market to users based off their purchases. A tag reader installed on a fridge, for example, could scan every item that goes inside. This reader could then track when food is going bad or needs to be reordered. On the other hand, an RFID system could figure out when a person is picking up their toothbrush and use that information to estimate how much toothpaste is left. It could then be automatically reordered.
Easy on the language. Women, children and asshats are reading this.
How the hell do you know I'm using a hat as a chair?!
Fuck that.
Uh, no.
If a system like this is implemented, how will liberals poke fun at Walmart shoppers by surreptitiously videoing fat people in the stores? To conspiracy theorists, its evil that Walmart collects data on who shops for what products. To the hipster community, it's evil to limit their ability to collect their own 'data' on Walmatt shoppers.
Meanwhile, I willingly sell my share of the who-buys-what information to Kroger, in return for discounts and cheaper gasoline. It's called a loyalty program.
Who wants this shit? (Score:5, Insightful)
I mean, if im out of something, maybe i don't want more of it. And when I want more of something I'm somewhat brand and price sensitive -- i'll buy whichever of 2 preferred brands of yogurt is cheaper a given week, i might try a new brand if it is on sale, and 4th brand i wouldn't take if they were paying me.
And while I have favorite flavors sometimes i mix it up; or i'll buy 2 flavors of the smaller containers if they're on sale or 1 bigger container if that's the better deal...
And if I'm going on vacation in a couple weeks, i want to start winding my fridge down -- so I won't buy replacement yogurt until i get back.
And that's just yogurt. I do that for everything... don't most people? who just wants the same shit in their fridge all the time, rain or shine, whether they are home or not...
... 93 Escort Wagon begins putting all purchases in the microwave for a few seconds the moment he brings them home.
Your comment was extremely confusing until I saw your user name.
Are they out of their gods-be-damned minds!? (Score:4, Insightful)
We want to track EVERYTHING YOU DO IN YOUR HOME
Memo to Walmart: Go to hell!!!
I do not shop at Walmart, ever, for a variety of reasons. Even suggesting such a thing ensures that I will never set foot in a Walmart, EVER. Seriously, who the hell do they think they are!?
I have shopped there 5 times in the last 5 years.
Once was for flip flops, and the person that I was with (and who was driving) drove there and I wanted to be polite.
Once was for a particular brand of coloring pens (and they were the *only* ones in my area to carry them).
Once was for a gift card (recipient specifically requested Walmart gift card for birthday present)
the other 2 times was because they were literally my only choice in the geo I was in, within transportation/time limits.
I hate that company, I
I have a similar disdain for Wal-Mart. I have not entered the store willingly in a very long time. The last time I went to Wal-Mart willingly was when I was in college and had to buy some stuff for my apartment. I didn't know the difference between Wal-Mart and the other stores yet. I figured that out when I bought a plastic waste basket that stunk up my apartment. After I discovered Target, Sears, JC Penney, Best Buy, and so on I went back only when taken there by someone else, they were the only stor
Doesn't work (Score:3)
How much discount do you get from them gathering information? And if the price increases does it automatically reorder? Is that increase just for you (a la amazon) or for everyone? Does it automatically price compare? Lots of fails here...
Why this bullshit will be embraced. (Score:2)
This kind of invasive bullshit will be welcomed by the young, ignorant generation who fucking love [latest hipster tech], and will ignore anything Common F. Sense might have to say about privacy.
Those who ignorantly dismiss an Orwellian prediction are doomed to create it.
I am reminded of a story I heard years ago [...]
The American version is true and a textbook marketing example: Target mails a baby ad to a teenage girl. Father is furious to find ad in mailbox, goes to local Target store and screams at the manager. A few days later the father came back and apologized to the manager, as his daughter was pregnant and she had bought a pregency test kit at Target.
It says this was being done to reduce employee shrinkage, customer shrinkage, and lastly talked about tracking for reordering.
But, hey, it's not like we believe you.
You do know Google allows us to translate from the original Chinese text, right, Wal*Mart?
Bad solution in search of a bad idea. (Score:2)
This reader could then track when food is going bad or needs to be reordered.
Other than "expiration" or "sell by" date, how would an tag or RFID sensor/reader track when something is going bad? Those dates are almost always very conservative and relying solely on them would lead to a LOT of food waste.
As for "or needs to be reordered", how would it know when to do that? For example, how would the system know how much (say) milk was left in the container? I know I don't always pour an exact cup every time I pull the container.
Other than "expiration" or "sell by" date, how would an tag or RFID sensor/reader track when something is going bad?
Even then how is it going to tell that I've not simply frozen it. I have a half a cow and probably a whole hen house in the deep freeze. I'm sure they are well past their "expiration" date
Other than "expiration" or "sell by" date, how would an tag or RFID sensor/reader track when something is going bad?
Because the "sensor" is a webcam and the "cloud" is somebody in India who glances at your fridge every day and orders you some ghee because your diet doesn't look healthy enough.
I don't really expect Wally World to come out with actual cutting edge sensor technology, that's just an absurdity.
And a new business opportunity was born (Score:2)
How long before some bright spark starts up WallyWorld Whacker, The WallyWorld Sensor Detector and Annihilator. Step right up folks, don't let WallyWorld lead you buy the nose. Buy this handy detector which will ferret out WallyWorlds sensors. Touch the sensor to the PowerDot in the center of the Destructo-Wand and knacker that sensor until you hear its death throes. Disposal of sensor can be done at your convenience.
Privacy concerns? Sure, but–– (Score:2)
I'm no fan of Walmart. And not to side with the retailers, but––
Most stores already have RFID chips added to the packaging for theft prevention.
There are already stores where you walk in, pick up a cart and scanner, and scan each item as you put it in the cart. Then you walk through the checkout line and tap your credit card and you're out of the store in a minute.
I can also see it being a big win for commercial purchasers. Office managers that want coffee K-Cup and PostIt Note refills to arrive
People of Walmart V2.0 (Score:2)
My friends, please don't lose sight of the fact that we're talking here about Walmart, the company that has raised corporate welfare to the status of "Art", and the people who shop there.
This isn't much different from a farmer chipping his cattle.