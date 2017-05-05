Microsoft Tests a Secured Edge Browser For Business (techradar.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is in the testing stage of a new feature in its Edge browser for Windows 10 that is malware-proof as it partitions the browser window from the rest of the computer. This will be a welcome addition for users who are worried about the legitimacy of sites they want to visit. The new feature, catchily dubbed Windows Defender Application Guard, is part of the recently launched Windows Insider Previews. In order to access it you'll need to be a member of Microsoft's business service Enterprise, and have your settings calibrated so you're in the testing group called Fast Ring. Application Guard works by creating a virtual PC that is entirely separate from all storage, other apps, and the Windows 10 Kernel, meaning that the browser should be completely impervious to malware.
"Microsoft attests Edge browser is insecure by nature" as it does try to develop a separate "secure one"?
That's the way I read it, too.
And we dub it Edge-tanic. Meanwhile, the rest of us wonder why only businesses get a malware proof browser.
No, just bring your mistress instead of hiring prostitutes!
'That time I hired a call girl to do my taxes while I fucked my accountant' - McAfee
It's a copy of Edge running in a virtual machine. How else would it be "separate from the kernel"?
Well if you (and I know this is slashdot) RTFA...
"Application Guard works by creating a virtual PC that is entirely separate from all storage, other apps, and the Windows 10 Kernel, meaning that the browser should be completely impervious to malware."
Except..
.you still need to be able to download files and I presume those would be in shared spaces outside the VM and install web apps/plug-ins which have to be saved outside the VM too. (Presuming you destroy/recreate the VM if it gets corrupted as you'd sti
Yup. Infecting the VM is just as bad, unless you want to sacrifice having any permanence of anything (settings included) in the browser.
https://www.qubes-os.org/video-tours/ [qubes-os.org]
It's almost like MS watched some of the videos...
Because nobody has escaped a VM [wikipedia.org] before. It may be difficult, but to say "impossible" is only challenging the hackers of the world.
"malware-proof"... What better challenge is there?
If you don't want to get owned like a poor end user by our insecure malware pay us more money and we'll give you a version that's secure.
Personally I think it's going to take more than adding another layer of indirection. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Firefox is on a better track using language imposed constraints (e.g. Rust) to improve security.
Sounds like "Fool Proof", which I always wondered if it truly meant something was: 1) unassailable by fools, or 2) legal proof that there are, in fact, fools.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0562875/quotes [imdb.com]
