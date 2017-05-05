Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Leaked Document Reveals UK Plans For Wider Internet Surveillance (zdnet.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
The UK government is planning to push greater surveillance powers that would force internet providers to monitor communications in near-realtime and install backdoor equipment to break encryption, according to a leaked document. From a report on ZDNet: A draft of the proposed new surveillance powers, leaked on Thursday, is part of a "targeted consultation" into the Investigatory Powers Act, brought into law last year, which critics called the "most extreme surveillance law ever passed in a democracy." Provisions in proposals show that the government is asking for powers to compel internet providers to turn over the realtime communications of a person "in an intelligible form," including encrypted content, within one working day. To that end, internet providers will be forced to introduce a backdoor point on their networks to allow intelligence agencies to read anyone's communications.

  • Its ok, we're in the EU (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's OK. Being part of the EU means us Brits can take it to the European courts and even if that doesnt work we can up sticks and move to another EU country if we don't like how our government is behaving.
    Hang on, someone's whispering something in my ear......
    This just in, we're f*cked.

  • I'm thinking that if you are making things like this legal then you're well on your way to losing the right to call yourselves a Democracy.

  • And hilarity ensues (Score:3)

    by al0ha ( 1262684 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:55PM (#54361703) Journal
    This is hilarious and just goes to show how ignorant these lawmakers really are regarding technology. Pass whatever secret surveillance laws you want, you won't be breaking RSA-4096 anytime soon, and when you can, cryptographers will have devised something better. What a utter and ridiculous law. Tools of the oligarchs...

  • Tally ho!

    The ISP is the weak link. We need a solution to render them obsolete.

