Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Government Security United Kingdom

Leaked Document Reveals UK Plans For Wider Internet Surveillance (zdnet.com) 4

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
The UK government is planning to push greater surveillance powers that would force internet providers to monitor communications in near-realtime and install backdoor equipment to break encryption, according to a leaked document. From a report on ZDNet: A draft of the proposed new surveillance powers, leaked on Thursday, is part of a "targeted consultation" into the Investigatory Powers Act, brought into law last year, which critics called the "most extreme surveillance law ever passed in a democracy." Provisions in proposals show that the government is asking for powers to compel internet providers to turn over the realtime communications of a person "in an intelligible form," including encrypted content, within one working day. To that end, internet providers will be forced to introduce a backdoor point on their networks to allow intelligence agencies to read anyone's communications.

Leaked Document Reveals UK Plans For Wider Internet Surveillance More | Reply

Leaked Document Reveals UK Plans For Wider Internet Surveillance

Comments Filter:
  • I'm thinking that if you are making things like this legal then you're well on your way to losing the right to call yourselves a Democracy.
  • This is hilarious and just goes to show how ignorant these lawmakers really are regarding technology. Pass whatever secret surveillance laws you want, you won't be breaking RSA-4096 anytime soon, and when you can, cryptographers will have devised something better. What a utter and ridiculous law. Tools of the oligarchs...

Slashdot Top Deals

Where it is a duty to worship the sun it is pretty sure to be a crime to examine the laws of heat. -- Christopher Morley

Close