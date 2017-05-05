Leaked Document Reveals UK Plans For Wider Internet Surveillance (zdnet.com) 26
The UK government is planning to push greater surveillance powers that would force internet providers to monitor communications in near-realtime and install backdoor equipment to break encryption, according to a leaked document. From a report on ZDNet: A draft of the proposed new surveillance powers, leaked on Thursday, is part of a "targeted consultation" into the Investigatory Powers Act, brought into law last year, which critics called the "most extreme surveillance law ever passed in a democracy." Provisions in proposals show that the government is asking for powers to compel internet providers to turn over the realtime communications of a person "in an intelligible form," including encrypted content, within one working day. To that end, internet providers will be forced to introduce a backdoor point on their networks to allow intelligence agencies to read anyone's communications.
Its ok, we're in the EU (Score:4, Funny)
That's OK. Being part of the EU means us Brits can take it to the European courts and even if that doesnt work we can up sticks and move to another EU country if we don't like how our government is behaving.
Hang on, someone's whispering something in my ear......
This just in, we're f*cked.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. What we're going to get is total May hem.
Re: (Score:2)
Including backdoors is the government helping criminals ripp-off citizens. Encryption, block chain and other security measures will be needed more and more if we want to continue e-commerce in the future. Any law that forces backdoors to be included in code is a law that is creating an opportunity for hackers to bypass security and exploit the backdoor.
These laws should always be grouped under the idea: 'Your government helping criminals steal your money and ruin your credit'. Some of these criminal group
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is that when you install a backdoor, you can't guarentee that only you will have the only key. Intel's AMT is a good example of this.
Democracy? Really? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
British governments have been able to *call* the nation a democracy for at least a century or so. But it never has been. Just a good enough facsimile to fool most of the people, most of the time.
Re: (Score:2)
British governments have been able to *call* the nation a democracy for at least a century or so. But it never has been. Just a good enough facsimile to fool most of the people, most of the time.
Just ask the Scots how much the UK is a democracy. Based on popular votes, even if 100% of Scots, Northern Irish and Welsh all voted one way it'd only take a 55% majority of the English to overrule them.
The UK is just the English plus some vassal states who are basically colonies.
Re: (Score:2)
Why, exactly? Democracy is about the derivation of power from the people through fair elections and the peaceful succession of that power. It has nothing to do with surveillance. Not that I'm defending these idiot politicians, I just don't like people conflating democracy with other entirely separate ideals.
And hilarity ensues (Score:4, Informative)
Cat and Mouse (Score:1)
Tally ho!
The ISP is the weak link. We need a solution to render them obsolete.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they just got bored since they can't hunt foxes anymore...
One word missing (Score:2)
It's almost comical... (Score:2)
No surprise to see this from the nanny state, but the ignorance in these politicians that think this would actually work is ridiculous! Secure encryption just isn't that hard to do. Regulations like this are only going to impact ordinary citizens and the most inept of criminals. Underestimating organizations like ISIS, as if they could not employ unbreakable encryption trivially, is a huge mistake. It actually puts the public at *greater* risk. Oh well, at least we'll be able to watch what the (former
Re: (Score:1)
Just so you know, the elected politicians aren't the ignorant ones here. They're just doing what they're told. The fact that they remain in power puts the ignorance in a totally different place
Re: (Score:2)
No surprise to see this from the nanny state, but the ignorance in these politicians that think this would actually work is ridiculous! Secure encryption just isn't that hard to do. Regulations like this are only going to impact ordinary citizens and the most inept of criminals. Underestimating organizations like ISIS, as if they could not employ unbreakable encryption trivially, is a huge mistake. It actually puts the public at *greater* risk. Oh well, at least we'll be able to watch what the (former?) UKIP idiots are up to.
This has fuck-all to do with catching criminals.
This has everything to do with mass surveillance.
You can stop laughing now. Nothing comical about this, especially when you consider that UK citizens won't even resist this, which will pave the way for every other country to do the same.
The psychology of Privacy (Score:2)
Why is it that social media addicts post everything you never wanted to know about their lives online for all to see, and yet if you were to demand to see their internet history, they would run around and scream like a rabid monkey, totally offended over such an invasion of privacy.
Either give enough of a shit about your privacy to try and stop the destruction of it, or don't give a shit about any of it. Fucking pick one already.