Justice Department Opens Criminal Probe Into Uber (washingtonpost.com) 27
parallel_prankster quotes a report from Washington Post: The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Uber's use of a secret software that was used to evade authorities in places where its ride-sharing service was banned or restricted, according to a person familiar with the government's probe. The investigation is in its early stages, but deepens the crisis for the embattled company and its chief executive and founder Travis Kalanick, who has faced a barrage of negative press this year in the wake of high-profile sexual harassment complaints, a slew of high-level executive departures, and a consequential trade secrets lawsuit from Google's parent company. The federal criminal probe, first reported by Reuters, focuses on software developed by Uber called "Greyball." The program helped the company evade officials in cities where Uber was not yet approved. The software identified and blocked rides to transportation regulators who were posing as Uber customers to prove that the company was operating illegally.
Virtual pleading the 5th (Score:1)
So it's software designed to implement the right not to self-incriminate. Sort of.
Re:Virtual pleading the 5th (Score:4, Informative)
Methods to evade laws have nothing to do with the 5th Amendment. One can argue for or against the areas that ban Uber and their laws, but your analogy is flawed. This software is more like a real criminal using methods to avoid undercover police.
Re: (Score:1)
So it's more like a radar detector. Given that those are radio receivers and therefore governed by the FCC (yes, there is case law on the subject pertaining to citizens right to know that they're being spied on), this is really no different. But try telling that to cops in Virginia.
Re: (Score:2)
No, a RADAR detector listens for transmissions that exist.
Greyball is/was more like posting lookouts while performing a break in or other forbidden activity is in progress
Re: (Score:2)
"Methods to evade laws have nothing to do with the 5th Amendment. One can argue for or against the areas that ban Uber and their laws, but your analogy is flawed. This software is more like a real criminal using methods to avoid undercover police."
I'd say it's a variation of 'We reserve us the right to refuse service to anyone.'
Re: (Score:1)
Conspiring to hide a crime is a crime (Score:2)
At the shop (Score:3)
Shopkeeper: what can I get you?
Me: I'd like a dozen softwares and three hardwares, please.
Uber should be shut down (Score:3)
They've already commited enough shenanigans to warrant the corporate death penalty.
Re: (Score:2)
They are not publicly traded but they still have a business license that was granted to them. Time to revoke it and force asset liquidation. If anything it's better that they're not publicly traded, the people most hurt by the behavior are those who invested in the criminal enterprise, losing their venture capital dollars may convince them to avoid these kinds of business practices in the future.
Poor old Travis (Score:3)
I wonder if this particular specimen of arrogant entitled Tech Bro will finally realise its better to work with regulators around the world than to try and bully your way onto the scene and hope you built up enough critical mass to bulldoze your way through all those tedious regulations and laws that other companies have to comply with.
The idea behind Uber is a good one, but I hope the company itself goes out of business. Its business and HR practices stink and we don't need a company like that running transportation services (not that they'd stop there tbh).
Re: (Score:2)
It's an odd kind of feeling seeing these guys come in and treat places in the west as if it's a banana republic with easily bought officials - not just insulting but depressing when it works.
Re: (Score:2)
Some of Ubers ideas are good, but most of the good ones could have been evaluated by regulatory bodies and then applied to existing passenger livery regulations. It's not unreasonable to have a better booking system for rides. It's not unreasonable to use mapping software to determine the approximate cost of a fare. It may possibly even be reasonable to allow the use of private vehicles for passenger livery part-time, which means that part-time drivers would have to buy-in to whatever dispatch service th
Re: (Score:2)
He wasn't even the first... Just the most willing to break the law to do what he wanted todo... And the try to recast it as being "disruptive"
Uber hasn't learned the right way to do corruption (Score:2)
Two to go! (Score:2)
The only thing I haven't seen Uber accused of is facilitating murder sprees or white power movements. They've got everything else covered.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
Re: (Score:2)
facilitating murder sprees or white power movements
Give it a month, Uber is taking pains to hide from oversight for a reason. Practically it will be tied into the same bullshit that has taken root in many of the fake "innovation" companies like Airbnb.
This can't be right... (Score:2)
In related but imaginary news (Score:1)
a criminal investigation was launched into the government's use of secret software that was used to secretly spy on citizens.
Seriously? (Score:2)
WHAT TOOK SO LONG?!