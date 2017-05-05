Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Digital Economy Act: Illegal Kodi Streams Could Now Land Users In Prison For 10 Years

Posted by BeauHD from the risky-business dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Independent: The Digital Economy Act has passed into law, meaning people could now face ten-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content. It covers a wide number of areas, including broadband speeds, access to online pornography and government data-sharing. However, amid the rising popularity of Kodi, an increase to the maximum prison term -- from two years to ten -- for people guilty of copyright infringement is particularly interesting. Anyone caught streaming TV shows, films and sports events illegally using websites, torrents and Kodi add-ons could technically face a decade behind bars. However, the new law will most likely target individuals and groups making a business out of selling illegal content, FACT CEO Kieron Sharp told the Mirror. The Independent also notes in a separate report that The Digital Economy Act could allow UK police to "remotely disable mobile phones, even before the user actually commits a crime." The Digital Economy Act "contains a section stating that officers will be able to place restrictions on handsets that they believe are being used by drug dealers," reports The Independent.

  • Leading the way to a police state (Score:5, Informative)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:05AM (#54360083)
    The UK is becoming a country of populism and a police state.

    • This article outlines what fascism is, how it is growing in the 21st Century United Kingdom, how it has nothing to offer working people and how we can combat it.

      https://libcom.org/thought/fas... [libcom.org]

    • I guess Netflix, Amazon, Hulu & Sky are about to get a massive influx of sterling. Too bad it's worth 25% less than a year ago
    • I hear this sort of thing a lot.

      What exactly is a "Police State"?

  • Fortunately.... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:06AM (#54360089) Homepage
    Everyone on the Internet are law-abiding citizens. This shouldn't be a problem.

  • Glad they won't be in the EU for much longer (Score:5, Funny)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:09AM (#54360111)

    Brexit seems more and more like a positive thing for each day that passes. By the time May is done Australia will be sending its delinquents over there instead.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      You mean like Rolf Harris?

      • For some reason my father had a Rolf Harris album and he played the hell out of it when I was a kid. I had a moment later in life when I saw some mention of "the wet" on some nature show, and flashed back to the song "In The Wet" and realize I had not known what it was about when I was a dumb kid.

    • Brexit seems more and more like a positive thing for each day that passes. By the time May is done Australia will be sending its delinquents over there instead.

      They probably will at this rate. As a NZer who's country has a free trade deal with Australia and China, I can attest to how little such agreements prevent you from being screwed over by the bigger country/better negotiator. Britain is going to get a nasty wake up call when it wonders off to the nations of the world to do deals and ends up tangled up in a mess of agreements that give them far less freedom than they get in the EU.

      Some examples: NZ has, for the last thirty years, been trying to get its apples

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Malc ( 1751 )

        Yep, same thing for Canada. Just ask the lumber industry in BC how good job security was even after NAFTA and the WTO ruled in their favour. About the only way to make Brexiters realise how riduculous their position is is to rephrase this in terms of a relationship that they understand: what would they say if Ireland or Norway tried to make similar demands of the UK that the UK is making of the EU? And by the way, every county in the UK gets to have a vote on the final arrangement (per Wallonia throwing

  • Leave it to the UK (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:13AM (#54360129)

    Leave it to the UK to treat the movie "Minority Report" as a template to governance.

  • Kill someone 3 yrs, watch Frozen 10 yrs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So lets get this right, you watch something illegal and get 10 yrs. Kill someone and get 7 yrs and out in 3 yrs for good behaviour.

  • Such BS... (Score:3)

    by PortHaven ( 242123 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:22AM (#54360183) Homepage

    Here I have a bunch of digital films. These are films I have bought the digital rights to. I have a phone and a mini-projector. Apparently, I am no longer allowed to stream content from phone to external device. Excuse me?

    WTF???

    So at this point, I am nearly ready to capitulate and start just pirating movies as it's so much !@#$% easier than dealing with the legitimate channels.

  • Rupert Murdoch has been propping up a lame Government with his Satellite channel Sky (thing Faux News) and the Sun (think national enquirer). This anti-competitive law is his reward.

  • If they start making watching media content a dangerous and hostile environment where you're not sure if what you're watching is illegal or not, people are just going to move away from said media and find some other form of entertainment.

    They're literally just shooting themselves in the foot with these laws.

    Hey what do I know though, right?

  • In a district near you!

  • Ask yourself: 2 years of prison. Imagine this, just for a moment.

    Now imagine 10 years of prison.

    Now answer me one question: Do 10 years of prison really scare you more than 2 years? Does it? If so, you probably already know what prison is like and only worry about losing more time of your life. For everyone how hasn't, probably the threat of spending a DAY with hardened criminals is already scary enough to make them ponder.

    Does anyone honestly think that the average copyright infringer's train of thought goes "For 2 years I'll watch that show, but for 10, hell no!"?

  • The legal system of Airstrip One (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @09:42AM (#54360317)

    Gen years for downloading g a file? That's a lot more than burglars in the U.K. get, though not as much as a homeowner who injures a burglar by resisting.

  • "I swear that the consequences will be horrible!! Never even think about doing that!". I said it before and say it again: piracy is clearly winning. At least, this is what the big corporations think by expecting their greedy and detached from reality gains to be maintained no matter what. They are being so short-sighted that seriously believe that forcing consumers to do what they want is an option, that they are actually in charge!!

    And how are they expecting all the viewers to know if they are actually do
  • That will teach them to not become pirates or witches! When they have no eyes, they can not watch our Holy Movies without a ticket! On topic: for the last 20 to 15 years for the first time in history we are witnessing a deterioration of the human state and human states. Fought for freedoms have been lost and while media has become much faster and could be much more powerful, we see that a lot of media is actually knowingly or unknowingly part of a propaganda-machinery and most of them are no more than vehi

