Billboards Target Lawmakers Who Voted To Let ISPs Sell User Information (theverge.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: When Congress voted in March to block FCC privacy rules and let internet service providers sell users' personal data, it was a coup for the telecom industry. Now, the nonprofit, pro-privacy group Fight for the Future is publicizing just how much the industry paid in an attempt to sway those votes. The group unveiled four billboards, targeting Reps. Marsha Blackburn and John Rutherford, as well as Sens. Jeff Flake and Dean Heller. All four billboards, which were paid for through donations, were placed in the lawmakers' districts. "Congress voting to gut Internet privacy was one of the most blatant displays of corruption in recent history," Fight for the Future co-founder Tiffiniy Cheng said in a statement on the project. The billboards accuse the lawmakers of betraying their constituents, and encourage passersby to call their offices.
Good.
The flaw in this tactic is that it requires the person discussed on the billboard to be able to feel shame at the things they do in their official capacity.
Since politics has turned into a spectator sport where people choose what team to support like they were a football franchise, shame and an ability to look down upon the choices made has evaporated.
For one, it relies on the general public valuing their online privacy in the first place, which so-called 'social media' has been indoctrinating them against for a long time now, especially Milennials.
Next, it relies on the general public even understanding the issue from a technical perspective; at best they probably think clearing their browser history is enough to protect them from nosy ISPs.
But the tactic is also showing in simple terms the extent of the republican shill mindset and the depth of the republican swamp.
When I read the title, I thought these billboards would be electronic adverts listing the persons most recent purchases or targeted ads for health problems. I bet if that happened, they would soon push for legislation.
Like, perchance, these congressperson's home addresses and phone numbers. Maybe their kids' names and birthdates.
After all, what's sauce for the goose...
Dean Heller is one of my Senators and until this, I naively thought he was one of the "good_guys"... Looks like I was wrong... Wonder how much he got for his vote for selling us out? hehe maybe I'll call his office and ask that VERY question... Of course, his staff won't have the answer (or at least won't give it to a *mere* pleeb such as I)...
He'll be a private citizen before you know it. Heller is one of the GOP congressmen least likely to survive the 2018 election.
"Half baked policies and laws that have no real end effect for the user shouldn't be allowed. We already have enough rules without more ineffective ones."
Yup, we need less bad rules and more good ones.