User Expresses Privacy Concerns After Software Update Replaces Default Phone App (martinruenz.de) 33
An anonymous reader writes: Since I am not living in my home country, I frequently use two different SIM cards and prefer having a phone with dual-sim support. This limits your choice significantly when buying a new device and last time I bought one, I opted for the Wileyfox Swift. It was cheap, had most features I desired and shipped with CyanogenMod (Android) -- which, I thought, might indicate that Wileyfox delivers a slim, privacy-aware system. Yesterday, I was delighted to see that Wileyfox provides an update to a new version of Android (7.1.1) and I didn't hesitate long to install the upgrade. Concerns that the hardware might not hold-up to the new system showed to be unfounded and everything seemed to work just fine. But when I realised that the dialler now labelled itself as 'truecaller' -- something I had never heard of, shoot, I didn't even know the dialler is an app -- it gave rise to a bad suspicion: Is some of my phone's core functionality now provided by a 3rd-party app? Indeed. Does it respect my privacy? No. Can I uninstall it again? No. Was I ever asked to comply with their terms and conditions? Of course not. On top of this, Truecaller doesn't seem to have a clean background. Here's how an Indian daily (Truecaller seems to be popular in emerging regions) described the app: Truecaller is a popular app that shows you contact details of unknown numbers calling you. It crowdsources contact details from all its users' address books. So even if you've never used the service, your name and number could be on Truecaller's database, thanks to someone else who's saved your contact details and allowed the app to access them.
I've used Cyanogen when it had TrueCaller Support. It was very helpful in weeding out unsolicited phone calls (robo-calls, telemarketers etc). A phone number should identify who is calling. If you don't want people to know your number, then hide it using a proxy phone service or get something like GoogleVoice that protects your true number from anyone you don't like.
Also, you can disable it (not use it). No big deal
No big deal to you.
Ask everyone in your contact list if they mind their name & number (and possibly the rest of their contact "card" including picture, emails, etc.) being uploaded to some unknown server run by a company with unknown privacy policies.
It's none of their business where you store your contact list. If they trusted you with your phone number; it is your choice what phone and/or what service provider(s) to use. Phone numbers may not be public information, but they're not secret either --- once you give it out, you no longer have strong control over it.
If you don't want someone storing your contact information on their phone (Which typically includes their cloud-based addressbook Google Contacts, Apple iCloud Contacts, Truecaller
A private individual having your contact details is one thing. A company harvesting and using your personal details for commercial gain without your consent or even an option to opt out, just because a private individual had them, is not allowed in a large number of countries. If nothing else they have no idea if any of those contacts are children and even the USA where everything goes if you are big and have the money to bribe the government have laws against gathering personal information of minors.
It's none of their business where you store your contact list. If they trusted you with your phone number; it is your choice what phone and/or what service provider(s) to use.
What a perfectly selfish attitude. The point is they trusted you with the number and you turned around and gave it to a company without asking if it was ok. I would call that a breach of trust.
As opposed to the original Default default App which uploads all your registered contacts to Google?
So, it would be interesting to see how far wrong you can go with crowdsourcing this sort of information. Get a new phone, new number, enter your own detail as mis-information, wrong name, nickname, bogus details..see how far, or how long that gets spread around.
So even if you've never used the service, your name and number could be on Truecaller's database, thanks to someone else who's saved your contact details and allowed the app to access them.
It's not about only Truecaller. Even if you own a dumb phone, your friends have at least one instant messenger (WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Viber, LINE, Telegram, Skype, etc. etc. etc.) installed which knows your name, and in certain cases your home address and other data (your friends might have added your personal data to their address book).
If you want to remain private in this world, you cannot own a phone number at all.
So, other suggestions for a spam blocker? (Score:3)
I receive a lot of phone spam. I don't want to have to be interrupted each time I receive a call to answer it and figure out what it is. Without crowdsourcing, how is any of this going to work?
