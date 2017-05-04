Over 200 Android Apps Are Currently Using Ultrasonic Beacons To Track Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 109
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A team of researchers from the Brunswick Technical University in Germany has discovered an alarming number of Android apps (234, to be exact) that employ ultrasonic tracking beacons to track users and their nearby environment. Their research paper focused on the technology of ultrasound cross-device tracking (uXDT) that became very popular in the last three years. uXDT is the practice of advertisers hiding ultrasounds in their ads. When the ad plays on a TV or radio, or some ad code runs on a mobile or computer, it emits ultrasounds that are picked up by the microphone of nearby laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones. SDKs embedded in apps installed on those devices relay the beacon back to the online advertiser, who then knows that the user of TV "x" is also the owner of smartphone "Y" and links their two previous advertising profiles together, creating a broader picture of the user's interests, device portfolio, home, and even family members.
Or pets suddenly attacking their masters when they turn their TV on, when they use their phone, etc.
If you recently upgraded your TV, that could be why. Seems that dogs couldn't really perceive motion on older TVs because the framerate and resolution were too low. Modern TV's with higher refresh rates and resolution makes it much easier for dogs to perceive it as real, and so they're paying more attention to TV on the whole. There's even a new TV channel FOR dogs.
http://www.foxnews.com/science... [foxnews.com]
So where is the app appers guy now?
Oy, how to block this?
I already have a firewall and Hosts file on my phone to inhibit stuff talking to the world that I don't choose, but certain things I want to have 'net data access...
Obviously Android permissions are only so fine-grained and more and more users (particularly of younger generations) accept any of them.
A piece of tape over a webcam is one thing, but to disable a mic, not so easy to open things up nowadays to cut a wire!
Re:Oy, how to block this?
Just open up your phone and unplug the microphone. No-one uses those things to make calls any more anyway.
I remember a few years back someone modded a flip phone with a magnetic switch so that when it was closed the mic was physically disabled. This was around the time that details of MI5/NSA malware that could turn the mic on were coming out. If someone made a phone with a physical slider that disabled the mic and camera, or even just a magnetic switch and a flip open cover with a magnet in it, I'd buy that.
Also, phone mics should have a hardware low pass filter that cuts off stuff above the human hearing range. In fact I'm surprised that they don't... Android could block it with a bit of software filtering too, or just deny the app permission to use the microphone.
See OnePlus 3(t) slider, which is three position for alerts, but similar to what you are asking for. As in "Doable".
What I would like is a programmable slider, one that I could make it disable mic or camera.
But if it's done in software it can be undone in software. I don't know any code that can bridge a physical gap in a circuit... a micro reed switch and a magnet on a flip phone or a slide on a smart phone... but it HAS to break the circuit(s) in question. Maybe a switch with micro jumpers to configure paths...
Re:Oy, how to block this?
1a) Hardware switches need to come back into fashion. CUT THE WIRES. Since physical switches have an irritating habit of failing, they need to be easily replaceable, so they need to plug in and touch contact points, not be soldered in.
1b) These switches should exist for power and every corruptible/interceptable I/O path. If a light sensor senses, an LED blinks, a mic listens, or tone is generated, there should be a physical, circuit-interrupting switch to kill the related hardware. If there isn't, your device isn't as secure as it could be.
2) The OS should fake permissions for apps, since so many refuse to run without access they don't actually require. Instead of 'yes/no' when access is requested, we need the options 'yes', 'no', and 'fake it'. Anybody who demands location, camera, mic, contact, and file access to run their app that needs none of that should not be respected enough that you have to go with 'just do not install'. They're immoral, you be immoral right back.
'yes', 'no', and 'fake it'.
This is pure evil genius.
Pretty sure it's also the foundation of some marriages...
Re:Oy, how to block this?
XPrivacy used to do exactly this on Android. An app wanting a GPS location? Here is one. Contact info? Here is a randomly generated list. Ad IDS? Pick a 128 bit number.
Nice. Sadly, my company uses iPhones and the iOS alternative only works on jailbroken devices.
Re:Oy, how to block this?
1a) Hardware switches need to come back into fashion. CUT THE WIRES. Since physical switches have an irritating habit of failing, they need to be easily replaceable, so they need to plug in and touch contact points, not be soldered in.
But then you would have to increase the thickness of the phone by 0.5mm, and that would be a FUCKING DISASTER.
Yes, there are apps that can change permissions of other apps, but you need to be root (my current phone doesn't currently have a root crack), and it's way too cumbersome to run
I would love a software filter to take that high pitched bad mic whine out of old tv shows but I've never found one.
It doesn't bother most people because most people can't hear it such as why they didn't fix the mic at the time.
I use Virtual Dub and some scripting to fix that.
Why not just a low-pass filter?
There is this thing called age-related hearing loss. By the time they're in their 30s and 40s, most people will be lucky to hear 15 KHz. It is not uncommon to have healthy adults who are unable to hear above 10K-12K.
Do you care to adjust your opinion in light of reality? Because you can google this if you don't want to take my word for it. Age-related hearing loss, aka presbyacusis, is very much an established fact.
Captain Obvious here...
But is there a list of these know apps?
"Can a cell phone's speaker reproduce sounds over 20khz?"
It doesn't have to, it only 'listens' what you hear.
It just spies on you, there's no other term to describe it.
Which Apps???
Re:Which Apps???
Trying to avoid a "lawsuit" by not naming them. I'm all for Name n Shame, but the lawyers will sue when the vendor's stupid app was named and they claim it didn't (even when it did) and they lost "Millions in revenue" (previous 8 months they did $50).
Sad world we live in, where the lawyers fuck everything up protecting the guilty.
so anon name and shame then.
They need to publish that list, as I would uninstall any app that did this.
They need to publish that list, as I would uninstall any app that did this.
I'd bet real money that Facebook's suite of apps are on the list. The
/. crowd may be willing to uninstall them but the rest of the sheeple will get outraged, share that outrage on Facebook (#irony), and forget all about it in a week or two.
There's a reason why I refuse to install the Facebook app (m.facebook.com in a private browser tab works for my needs) and deny Messenger/WhatsApp access to all requested permissions. I'd just as soon do without the Facebook ecosystem altogether, but that's easier sai
They have enough of an API, you could just about write an open source client for it. That might reduce how much info is exfiltrated.
Update - Apparently that's been done, but it didn't work very well due to imposed limitations on the API:
https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
Re: (Score:3)
If I understand it correctly: any app that shows ads is a potential beacon. Not just the 200 or so that record the sounds, it's the ads that emit the sounds. As long as you use an app with ads (like most apps have), and are near someone with one such listening apps on their device, you may be tracked ultrasonically.
Lawyers.
Next question!
Why do we all passively accept this?
If our grandparents found out that their tv, radio or newspaper were actively spying on them as a standard business practice heads would roll, why do we take it so willingly?
Sorry to say, but the old-folks, no matter how many generations back you go were just as lazy and indifferent about this stuff as we are now.
Now it's terrorists, then it was Communists, Nazis, the British, the Romans, you name it, everyone was willing to gloss over an awful lot.
Sorry to say, but the old-folks, no matter how many generations back you go were just as lazy and indifferent about this stuff as we are now.
This is correct; it is once you stop being willing to take it up the ass from everyone who expects you to do so that you become one of the "old folks" yourself. I've been one for over a decade now and I'm only 35.
It's more sinister than that
>When the ad plays on a TV or radio, or some ad code runs on a mobile or computer, it emits ultrasounds that are picked up by the microphone of nearby laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones. SDKs embedded in apps installed on those devices relay the beacon back to the online advertiser, who then knows that the user of TV "x" is also the owner of smartphone "Y"
Imagine you're on your phone and browsing the web. You load one of those ads, and your phone now broadcasts your advertiser-assigned unique ID via ultrasound. OK. Who says it has to be another device YOU own that picks it up?
How difficult would it be to drop listening devices in high traffic areas that listen for those tones, sending location information back to whoever? And that's just to augment other devices that might be infected with a listen-and-report app.
This isn't an advertising tool, it's a ubiquitous surveillance tool for three-letter-agencies that advertisers have discovered. That is, of course, assuming it actually works outside a lab and isn't just an untested fantasy the ad types latched onto.
Anyway, IF phones can both transmit and detect ultrasonic tones (which I question), it's only a matter of time until someone produces a 'secure' phone that has physical filters in line with the speaker and mic wires to filter out anything outside the range of human hearing.
New app needed.
Alternatively an app that can detect this.
Re:New app needed.
>Wanted: an app that broadcasts ALL these signals, making them think you've got every product already, so they won't waste their time trying to sell you anything.
Since to be useful the sound must be unique to the user (in order to be matched to you by the receiving device), you'd need to know their algorithm for generating the sounds. It's probably a hash of some unique device ID available to applications, and not terribly difficult to figure out, but it's not as simple as 'broadcast it all!'
>Or just pollute their data to the point it's useless
An ultrasonic static generator would be more practical. Drown out any signals you haven't noticed and silenced with noise. You might piss off your dog, though.
Re:
Re: (Score:3)
Nyquist theorem. If your phone's DAC is operating at 44.1KHz, you can't reliably reproduce any sound frequencies above 22KHz.
Re: (Score:2)
Stenography would seem more viable.
Steganography would be a lot more useful here.
Re: (Score:1)
"Hey there, Jim. Looks like you're in the market for a new TV. This Samsung 65" 4K model would look perfect from any point in your 10' by 20' living room. If you're not sure, just go ask Bob next door. He bought one last week and the whole family has been enjoying its crystal clear display. You can even control it from your iPhone 6 Plus, but the experience is much better with a new Samsung phone. Have you considered upgrading that? Don't worry, your MacBook Air will still connect to any new Samsung phone o
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Who cares? And you've eliminated the Chinese, Russians, Israelis, and basically every competent intelligence agency in the world in your quest for assigning partisan blame domestically.
Your phone definitely already does this if you visit the right websites. I have seen several big name URLs play ads (don't ask me the URLs cause I forget them, but they're mostly news related) that cause the music I am listening to to pause and for some embedded audioclip to play in that website. Drives me freaking nuts!
Rearch paper for this.
Cited research paper:
http://christian.wressnegger.i... [wressnegger.info]
Found via the reddit thread on the same topic, It names a few of the apps, primarily using the SilverPush library.
If they are actually using ultrasonic audio frequencies it won't work with analog FM stereo transmissions. The stereo pilot is 19 KHz so the audio output of the receiver cuts off above 18 KHz. On AM radio transmissions the audio bandwidth is restricted to around 5 KHz. For digital transmissions (TV, HD FM, etc) I suspect the audio is also bandwidth limited.
FTFA noted by mystik above, they are use modulated 18-20K tones. It appears that the phone mics, software and transmission lines can handle these frequencies well enough to encode a small amount of information.
A pulse beacon, if you will.
For real?
This sounds just a hair too far 'out there' , still that is ugly.
The assumption ( other devices are owned by you) would be false under many circumstances so this tech, if it actually exists would be near to useless for that purpose. There are devices owned by other people in your home, your office , and the coffee shop you go to regularly. Of coarse you might be able to make smart assumptions about a lot of this but the articles 'other devices in your home' is obviously not a simple use case for such a th
I call bullshit
Re:I call bullshit
Yep, it occurred to a number of people. That's why they're using 18K or so as the frequency. Remember, there isn't a hard wall cutoff here, just a drop in response. If all you're trying to do is send a couple of bytes of information, you can be slow and sloppy.
Headline still says ultrasonic. Technically incorrect.
Re:I call ignorant poster
Simply because the cutoff frequency is at 18Khz doesn't mean that a transducer completely stops working at that frequency. The cutoff frequency is the frequency where the response drops 3db below the more-or-less flat lower frequency response, depending on both the mechanics of the transducer and on any added electronic filtering. There will be detectable response far beyond the 15- or 18-khz cutoff frequency, both on the output and input sides of a transducer. And it's not as though the perfect fidelity
the apps/developers
According to the article, offending apps seem to be mostly from India and the Philippines. They list 5 "representative apps" with developers:
Application Name Developer Version Downloads
100000+ SMS Messages Moziberg 2.4 1,000,000 – 5,000,000
McDo Philippines Golden Arches Dev. Corp. 1.4.27 100,000 – 500,000
Krispy Kreme Philippines Mobext 1.9 100,000 – 500,000
Pinoy Henyo Jayson Tamayo 4.0 1,000,000 – 5,000,000
Civil Service Reviewer Free Jayson Tamayo 1.1 50,000 – 100,000
TABLE 2: Third-party applications with SilverPush functionality
Xaxis, who is owned by WPP (one of the largest marketing agencies on the planet) has been selling this service for a few years: https://www.xaxis.com/products/view/xaxis-sync
iPhone also?
I'm pretty sure Pandora does this on iPhone also. Last week I was on an artists site and listening to pandora on my phone. All of a sudden a song by that artist was played on a channel that was completely unrelated to that type of music. Kind of odd I thought, as I've had this happen before simply by talking to a friend about a song, and the very next song is the one we had talked about. Or maybe I'm just crazy.
very accurate
my neighbours, three walls and three windows away, the contractor finishing my basement, the tvisions in the sportsbar. I'm not a hobbit on a mountain-top, I interact with people most of most days, and often never again.
Not such a big issue on Android 6+
The app permission system makes this a minor issue on Android 6+, just deny any app mic permission if it doesn't have a legitimate need to access the mic. I do wish Android app permissions were more granular at the UI layer like they are in the API (and like they were on Blackberries) but I realize that if you swamp the average user with too much information they'll just run away and not use the features, perhaps give granular control if you've enabled developer mode?
Enabling Mic access is one thing - enabling it on a background task is something else entirely - there's still not enough granularity.
Why would the government want to ban its own surveillance program?
Battery Life
My phone was so slow and the battery went dead so fast, I just did a factory reset on my phone a week ago. It's faster than ever. It's hard to tell which app was at fault, but something was sucking down some serious resources. I'm only reinstalling the necessary apps, and so far I've avoided any "shopping" or food rewards app.
Google should really shut down background apps and make them more transparent when they do exist.
Lots of effort
This really should be turned off
Either the microphone and speaker hardware/firmware should filter out sub- and ultrasonic sounds, or the operating system or pre-OS-firmware should do it so it's impossible for any user application to get to this data (absent some bug to exploit, of course).
stop it!
I think Facebook does it too
For the past few months, my laptop speakers have been emitting a quick data "chirp" very sporadically. It's modulated frequencies above 10k, a duration of 0.5 to 0.75 seconds, and it happens on a very irregular basis.
I run a very clean install of Windows 7 Ultimate, and use Firefox with Noscript. I get almost no ads, and have never been hit by a virus or malware (though I get unsuccessful phishing emails often). After hearing the data chirp 10 or 2
Depending on what it sounds like, that could be coil whine [wikipedia.org] from your Ethernet/WiFi when refreshing the page via AJAX.