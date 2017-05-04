'First Pirated Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disk' Appears Online (torrentfreak.com) 24
Has AACS 2.0 encryption used to protect UHD Blu-ray discs been cracked? While the details are scarce, a cracked copy of a UHD Blu-ray disc surfaced on the HD-focused BitTorrent tracker UltraHDclub. TorrentFreak reports: The torrent in question is a copy of the Smurfs 2 film and is tagged "The Smurfs 2 (2013) 2160p UHD Blu-ray HEVC Atmos 7.1-THRONE." This suggests that AACS 2.0 may have been "cracked" although there are no further technical details provided at this point. UltraHDclub is proud of the release, though, and boasts of having the "First Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in the NET!" Those who want to get their hands on a copy of the file have to be patient though. Provided that they have access to the private tracker, it will take a while to download the entire 53.30 GB disk. TorrentFreak reached out to both the uploader of the torrent and an admin at the site hoping to find out more, but thus far we have yet to hear back. From the details provided, the copy appears to be the real deal although not everyone agrees.
That "quaint" method is still the only method to actually receive high-quality copies of movies and TV shows. Video streaming bitrates are a joke, comparatively speaking. Everyone tries to stuff into 10-20Mbps what takes 50+. The result is banding, blocky artifacts (especially in dark scenes), and blocking with rapid action. A properly mastered Blu-Ray or UHD disc on the other hand will have none of those problems, as the overall bitrate and the peak bitrate are high enough to properly capture a scene no ma
And their first accomplishment is to release The Smurfs 2?
So, these guys are some of the smartest hackers / rippers on the planet. They're the first to break a widely sought-after protection scheme. And their first accomplishment is to release The Smurfs 2?
The decryption key isn't included in the disk, it must be downloaded from Internet. Yes, you need Internet connectivity to play those disks.
That was my first thought, given the movie title in question. Had they actually (fully?) cracked AACS 2.0, surely they would have made their first release a more appealing movie?
No more disk issues. No internet, no movie. Order the movie overnight for next day playback on slow networks.
Recall the disks and release the disk released movies on streaming services only.
Ever heard of HDCP [wikipedia.org]?
Of course - that can also be cracked.
It'd take a week to download that here in Australia.
Surely you're joking?
It takes 15 hours on a typical connection.
That assumes you dedicate 100% of your bandwidth to that for 100% of the time. It also assumes everyone stays at work and the internet doesn't go to shit in the afternoon which is what typically happens. It's quite sad that through government squabbling Australia has spent billions on a national broadband network that moved it from the 30th fastest internet in the world to around the 60th.
It'd take a week to download that here in Australia.
I have an Optus broadband connection (Sydney Australia) and can get burst speeds of 4MB/sec but can get sustained speeds of about 1.5MB/sec to 2MB/sec and yes the "MB" means megabytes. So assuming a sustained speed of 1.5MB/sec the total time to download a 50GB file would be nine hours and fifteen minutes.
Of course, that also begs the question of "Why would I download a 50GB file to watch a 105-minute length movie cartoon show?"