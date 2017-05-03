Court Rules In 'Sextortion' Case That Phone PINs Are Not Protected By Fifth Amendment (cnn.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNN: Can authorities access potentially incriminating information on your phone by compelling you to reveal your passcode? Or is access to your phone's secrets protected under the Constitution? The answer, at least in an extortion case involving bikini-clad models, social media celebrities and racy images, is that phone passcodes are not protected, a judge ruled Wednesday. The case stems from the arrest of Hencha Voigt, 29, and her then-boyfriend, Wesley Victor, 34, last July on charges of extortion. Voigt and Victor threatened to release sexually explicit videos and photos of social media star "YesJulz," whose real name is Julienna Goddard, unless she paid them off, according to a Miami Police Department report. Both Voigt and "YesJulz" are big names on social media. Voigt is a fitness model and Instagram celebrity who starred last fall on "WAGS Miami," an E! reality TV show about the wives and girlfriends of sports figures in South Beach. As part of the ongoing investigation into the case, prosecutors have sought to search Voigt's and Victor's phones and asked a judge to order the two to give up their phone passcodes. Prosecutors have obtained the text messages sent to Goddard, but they have been unable to bypass the passcodes on the suspects' phones -- Voigt's iPhone and Victor's BlackBerry -- to search for more evidence. As such, prosecutors filed a motion asking a circuit court judge to compel the defendants to give their passwords to authorities. A judge on Wednesday ruled on behalf of prosecutors and ordered Voigt and Victor to give up their phone passwords, according to Bozanic, Victor's attorney.
good pub bad pub (Score:2)
0000 (Score:1)
Slippery Slope? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Right. A case about two idiots blackmailing a woman with nudes is the thing that would upset the founding fathers.
"The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all." -- H. L. Mencken
The mass surveillance over the US population conducted by the federal government over the last decade was a-ok
...
You are implying that supporters of human rights are hypocrites. I don't think so. Those of us objecting to this violation of 5th are the same people that objected to the mass surveillance.
Re: (Score:2)
As much as I can't stand (Score:2)
"Social Media stars" (whatever the fuck they are), and would like to see them all put in prison on charges of assisting cultural suicide, no one should be compelled to give up evidence that incriminates themselves, ever. It's a basic right. Rights aren't granted by the government, but you wouldn't know it from how out of fucking control they are these days.
Re: (Score:3)
What're they gonna do - torture them for the info?
No, but they can be held in jail indefinitely for refusing to obey the judge's order.
Devils advocate (Score:2)
compelling... story (Score:2)
So the authorities, have to ask the perpetrator to supply their own evidence.. way to streamline charging criminals.
Re: (Score:2)
might as well compel a confession and be done with it faster.
Good (Score:1)
People should have to give up their passwords like they have to give up their thumbprints and dna.
It's like refusing to allow the police to search your home, even after they have a warrant.
Yea this compelling can be abused. My guess is that it's worth it.
That's going to be appealed (Score:5, Insightful)
The others are slowly working their way to the Supreme Court.
Until the Supreme Court rules nothing is going to happen.
I fear they are right. (Score:5, Interesting)
This is discovery. The defendants threatened to distribute photos etc, from unspecified devices and sources. The prosecution wishes to confirm that such photos etc. exist, for without them there is no case. Defendants refuse to permit discovery.
If this were paper files in a locked box, the prosecution would be permitted top saw the boxes in half. The media should not change the law. That a document exists is generally not a Fifth Amendment issue. That the document is purely electronic need not matter.
I've changed my mind on this. On a fishing expedition, prosecutors should be denied secured material they cannot specify. In this case they seem to know just what they are looking for, and where it is. The defense cannot reasonably claim innocence based on the lack of evidence when it is plainly able to prove the lack.
But that's too easy.
Re: (Score:3)
They're welcome to saw my phone in half to get at the files on the flash chip too
:)
I get the point you're making about discovery, but this *still* violates being a witness against yourself. In discovery the police/DA can't put a piece of paper and a pen in front of you and require you write a confession, even if you were caught red handed.
Re: (Score:2)
I get the point you're making about discovery, but this *still* violates being a witness against yourself.
It is being a witness against yourself when the ownership of the phone is in doubt.
In this case, if they know the phone is hers, they just want to see what is on your phone. That's not testifying against yourself, it's like looking into your diary, which is also fair evidence.
The real question to answer is, "How can this be abused?" If there's some serious abuse potential, we should worry. In the current case, I don't see any abuse happening.
Re: (Score:2)
All Americans have the legal right to remain silent at all times, and guilt can never be inferred based on the execution of that right.
Honestly, that's all that needs to be said here.
The constitution is razor sharp on this issue. You cannot ever be compelled to say anything in your defense, whether it's a password, a location, a date, an apology, the number of languages you speak, or your favorite color.
Any ruling that a defendant must "speak up" to prove their innocence is unconstitutional.
Re: (Score:2)
The real question to answer is, "How can this be abused?"
(btw if you think any set of words is razor sharp about anything, you are clearly not a lawyer.)
Re: (Score:1)
Compelling you to assist the state in your own prosecution in any way is just plain wrong. Unfortunately there isn't enough public resistance to stop this abuse, so now we need a technical means.
Suggestion: Duress Passcode (Score:2)
I suggest Apple should introduce various secondary "Red Herring" passcodes which users can set.
If a secondary passcode is entered, then a User-configurable action occurs. They may be allowed to unlock the phone after contacting Apple's servers to determine if the Passphrase is actually the user's primary passphrase or not.
If a passcode marked as duress is attempted to be used to unlock the phone, then keys in the secure enclave will be quietly and irretrievably corrupted; Notice of what has happene
3rd way (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The legal system starts from a state of presuming the innocence of the accused. A person on trial for a criminal offense has no expectation that they must "prove [their] innocence"; it is the job of the state to prove the accused is guilty of the charges.
In other words, it's not the password itself that is problematic. The issue lies in compelling someone to provide information that, effectively, causes the person to make testimony (whether for or against themselves, it does not matter).
A simple litmus test (Score:4, Interesting)
Take the exact same case, but replace the phone with a safe, and the PIN with the combination to the safe's lock. In this instance, the 5th Amendment absolutely protects from being compelled to unlock the safe or provide the combination to open the lock. Now having said that if the police have a warrant for the contents of the safe because there is reasonable suspicion evidence pertaining to the investigation is contained within, they are absolutely free to seize the safe and attempt to open it via other means (locksmith/physically cutting/breaking the safe open/etc). In the same manner, if the police have a warrant for the contents of the phone's memory in this case, they are within their rights to attempt to guess the PIN or break the encryption on the phone. You could argue that's much harder than breaking into a physical safe - and that is usually the case - but frankly that's not the defendant's problem. Just because it's hard for the police to obtain potentially incriminating evidence does not compel one to surrender it. This is a flagrant violation of the 5th Amendment, and I cannot believe courts continue to skirt such a fundamental part of our legal system because police are throwing a fit about encryption being unfair.
Dog TV (Score:2)
who starred last fall on "WAGS Miami,"
Sounds like she's a bitch.
;)
It's a big red herring (Score:2)