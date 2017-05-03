Gmail, Google Docs Users Hit By Massive Email Phishing Scam (independent.co.uk) 9
New submitter reyahtbor warns of a "massive" phishing attack sweeping the web: Multiple media sources are now reporting on a massive Gmail/Google Docs phishing attack. The Independent is among the top publications reporting about it: "Huge numbers of people may have been compromised by the phishing scam that allows hackers to take over people's email accounts. It's not clear who is running the quickly spreading scam or why. But it gives people access to people's most personal details and information, and so the damage may be massive. The scam works by sending users an innocent looking Google Doc link, which appears to have come from someone you might know. But if it's clicked then it will give over access to your Gmail account -- and turn it into a tool for spreading the hack further. As such, experts have advised people to only click on Google Doc links they are absolutely sure about. If you have already clicked on such a link, or may have done, inform your workplace IT staff as the account may have been compromised. The hack doesn't only appear to be affecting Gmail accounts but a range of corporate and business ones that use Google's email service too. If you think you may have clicked on it, you should head to Google's My Account page. Head to the permissions option and remove the 'Google Doc' app, which appears the same as any other."
How does clicking a link cause someone's account to be compromised? There is more to the story than clicking the link
Clicking the link doesn't hack the account. Adding permissions does. There is another "allow" button that actually causes the "hack" to work.
Change your passwords folks.
Changing a password doesn't invalidate the given app permissions if a user falls victim to this. The user's password isn't given over to the attacker. Changing the user's password won't do anything.
Story is wrong.. there is no Permissions section
The proper path is My Account, Sign-in & Security, Connected Apps and sites, Manage Apps. You'll see a list of Apps, just make sure that you haven't given permissions to the Google Docs app. If you have, click on the Google Docs app and click on Remove.
"It starts with an email from a known contact, which says that the person has shared a Google Doc with you. You’re invited to click the link to open, which redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re prompted to select one of your Google accounts (remember: this is all using Google’s normal sign-in system), and then authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails."
"That’s how the scam works: the app called “Google Docs,” which requests permission to read, send and delete emails, isn’t really a Google app. Rather, it’s an app controlled by the hackers. It seems that once it has permission to manage your email, it secretly sends out a bunch of emails to all your contacts, with the same phishing link."