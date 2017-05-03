Gmail, Google Docs Users Hit By Massive Email Phishing Scam (independent.co.uk) 23
New submitter reyahtbor warns of a "massive" phishing attack sweeping the web: Multiple media sources are now reporting on a massive Gmail/Google Docs phishing attack. The Independent is among the top publications reporting about it: "Huge numbers of people may have been compromised by the phishing scam that allows hackers to take over people's email accounts. It's not clear who is running the quickly spreading scam or why. But it gives people access to people's most personal details and information, and so the damage may be massive. The scam works by sending users an innocent looking Google Doc link, which appears to have come from someone you might know. But if it's clicked then it will give over access to your Gmail account -- and turn it into a tool for spreading the hack further. As such, experts have advised people to only click on Google Doc links they are absolutely sure about. If you have already clicked on such a link, or may have done, inform your workplace IT staff as the account may have been compromised. The hack doesn't only appear to be affecting Gmail accounts but a range of corporate and business ones that use Google's email service too. If you think you may have clicked on it, you should head to Google's My Account page. Head to the permissions option and remove the 'Google Doc' app, which appears the same as any other."
How does clicking a link cause someone's account to be compromised? There is more to the story than clicking the link
Clicking the link doesn't hack the account. Adding permissions does. There is another "allow" button that actually causes the "hack" to work.
Change your passwords folks.
Changing a password doesn't invalidate the given app permissions if a user falls victim to this. The user's password isn't given over to the attacker. Changing the user's password won't do anything.
1) Phishing email appears to come from one of your associates (in the "from" name as the "hhh...@mailinator.com" is the address a dead giveaway to suspicious folks)
2) You click on the link and it bounces you through a Google Oauth request, with parameters that will ask you to authorize either googledocs.gdocs.pro or googledocs.docscloud.win (either way, an attack site)
3) You click "Yes, I'd like to authorize..."
This is what's happening:
1) You receive a convincing looking e-mail from a known contact, apparently sharing a Google Doc with you.
2) Following the "Open the Doc" link directs you to Google's real pages for logging in, followed up by being prompted to grant permission to "Google Docs" to read, send, delete, and manage your e-mail, as well as your contacts. Clicking on "Google Docs" reveals that it's not the real app, but rather an app with the same name that's linked to some random gmail address. Again, all
Re:Google Account (Score:5, Informative)
Story is wrong.. there is no Permissions section
The proper path is My Account, Sign-in & Security, Connected Apps and sites, Manage Apps. You'll see a list of Apps, just make sure that you haven't given permissions to the Google Docs app. If you have, click on the Google Docs app and click on Remove.
I wonder what percent of people actually click on these things?
Sadly, probably more than you'd think.
I mean, I get it. Application/computer security isn't always straightforward to the layperson, and it's sometimes hard to tell what's a vulnerability and what isn't. You get an email from someone you know (or that looks like it might have been from someone you know) and you're curious what they're sharing with you. If you're not familiar with phishing patterns and how they usually have to generalize their messages and hide reflected XSS links, it can be tricky to spo
An email sent to hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com passes the smell test? There must be something wrong with your nose.
Better Explanation (Score:5, Informative)
http://bgr.com/2017/05/03/goog... [bgr.com]
"It starts with an email from a known contact, which says that the person has shared a Google Doc with you. You’re invited to click the link to open, which redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re prompted to select one of your Google accounts (remember: this is all using Google’s normal sign-in system), and then authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails."
"That’s how the scam works: the app called “Google Docs,” which requests permission to read, send and delete emails, isn’t really a Google app. Rather, it’s an app controlled by the hackers. It seems that once it has permission to manage your email, it secretly sends out a bunch of emails to all your contacts, with the same phishing link."
Google is on top of it (Score:2)
Cloud (Score:2)
Could you have submitted a worse link? (Score:4, Informative)
Comment to submitter... next time, please find an article that provides a much better summary without all the gratuitous clickbait links, please. Like this one [sans.edu], or this one [windowsitpro.com].
Anyways, in short, the doc makes an OAuth request for access to the user's e-mail and contacts. And since every user blindly accepts permissions such as these whenever they add an app to their phone, we had a lot of users at our district click "Accept".
Mod points to anyone who can parse the source code [pastebin.com] and summarize what it does, besides mass-email everyone in the contact list a copy of itself.