Gmail, Google Docs Users Hit By Massive Email Phishing Scam

New submitter reyahtbor warns of a "massive" phishing attack sweeping the web:: Here's Google's official statement on today's phishing attack: "We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs & have disabled offending accounts. We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail."