Facebook Hiring 3,000 To Monitor Videos After Murders, Violence Shown Live (usatoday.com) 38
Facebook will add 3,000 more people to its community team to review videos on the social network, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after several surfaced in recent weeks including a father livestreaming the killing of his daughter. From a report: In a statement published to Facebook on Wednesday, Zuckerberg says it is "heartbreaking" to see videos streamed or posted to the platform showing users "hurting themselves or others." He says 4,500 employees currently work on the community team reviewing reports on videos, and will add 3,000 over the next year. "If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," said Zuckerberg. "We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner -- whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down." Will Oremus, reporter at Slate said, "I asked Facebook whether the 3,000 new content-moderation jobs will be employees or contractors. The company declined to comment."
Exactly. This sounds like an horrific job. They're being paid to watch the nastiest stuff on the Internet and judge if it's going to psychologically harm people.
I knew someone who's job it was to watch terrorist beheading videos and then watch all the gruesome blood, and death bits so it could be cut out to show on the news in a manner that wouldn't traumatise viewers. It's only a matter of time before seeing that stuff is going to affect you.
Re: (Score:2)
This is the wrong reaction. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Overreaction? Probably but I personally don't know how many posts are reported in a day they do need to be able to check reported posts in a timely fashion but they don't need to screen all posts.
It's not a job I would want i'm sure 90%+ is just stuff people are reporting to be jerks but occasionally they are going to be shown things no person should ever have to see and that's another 3,000 people that will probably need some counseling eventually.
Re: (Score:2)
And how exactly are they going to accomplish that? Their blocking afaik is all based on after the fact video they have to check.
Someone saw it being livestreamed that's how it got reported.
As far as the police brutality thing goes the united airlines video was pulled off the front page of reddit at least twice due to a policy prohibiting police brutality videos. IIRC they finally just posted a video of someone walking down the aisle so the story could stay on the front page.
Re: (Score:2)
if facebook is the only thing keeping society at bay from anarchy... i guess my nuclear shelter will definitely pay off.