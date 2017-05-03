Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Facebook Social Networks The Courts

Facebook Hiring 3,000 To Monitor Videos After Murders, Violence Shown Live

Posted by msmash
Facebook will add 3,000 more people to its community team to review videos on the social network, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after several surfaced in recent weeks including a father livestreaming the killing of his daughter. From a report: In a statement published to Facebook on Wednesday, Zuckerberg says it is "heartbreaking" to see videos streamed or posted to the platform showing users "hurting themselves or others." He says 4,500 employees currently work on the community team reviewing reports on videos, and will add 3,000 over the next year. "If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," said Zuckerberg. "We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner -- whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down." Will Oremus, reporter at Slate said, "I asked Facebook whether the 3,000 new content-moderation jobs will be employees or contractors. The company declined to comment."

Facebook Hiring 3,000 To Monitor Videos After Murders, Violence Shown Live

  • Sounds like a job for anyone who ever said "I want to be paid for watching Cat Videos"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Sounds like a job for anyone who ever said "I want to be paid for watching Cat Videos"

      But I don't think cat beheadings were part of their plans. Even cat juggling was deemed controversial.

      • But I don't think cat beheadings were part of their plans.

        That can only be the work of the jihadi terrorist group MICE-IS

      • Sounds like a job for anyone who ever said "I want to be paid for watching Cat Videos"

        But I don't think cat beheadings were part of their plans.

        Exactly. This sounds like an horrific job. They're being paid to watch the nastiest stuff on the Internet and judge if it's going to psychologically harm people.

        I knew someone who's job it was to watch terrorist beheading videos and then watch all the gruesome blood, and death bits so it could be cut out to show on the news in a manner that wouldn't traumatise viewers. It's only a matter of time before seeing that stuff is going to affect you.

      • and reporting crazy cat ladies

      • Re:Getting Paid to Watch Cat Videos (Score:4, Funny)

        by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @03:21PM (#54350303) Homepage

        Even cat juggling was deemed controversial.

        Cat juggling can be very beneficial. Picture somebody with a box full of kittens trying to give them away. He'll have a very tough time - Not many people want an extra kitten. BUT, if he starts juggling those kittens he vastly widens the audience of people willing to take those kittens from him. Much more effective. We could organize this approach into The Inhumane Society.

  • Being a censor is becoming the biggest segment of Facebook employment.

  • Will Oremus, reporter at Slate said, "I asked Facebook whether the 3,000 new content-moderation jobs will be employees or contractors. The company declined to comment."

    Ironically, they'll be hired from the same foreign worker pool that's being paid to post the videos in the first place.

  • Since when is viewing a video 'unsafe'? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd really like to know. Are we truly a nation of spineless twats that would be scarred for life over an internet video?

  • Where's the violence-detection AI bots?

    Sounds like a great idea for a sca.....new AI company.

    • 3000 humans is not even remote to the ballpark of the required number to monitor FB's videos. It is in the ballpark of what is truly required to accelerate the training of the AI-based filters. This is 100% about doing what is necessary to reduce the problem in the only way it can be. To use humans to filter video, news, or any other media in today's volumes can never meet cost requirements.

  • This is the wrong reaction. (Score:3)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @02:55PM (#54350115) Homepage
    It is a deep mistake to react to a single event by responding with a massive response unless that event really is genuinely damaging. This is akin to how one idiot tried to light his shoes on fire on an airplane and now we all need to take off our shoes when going through security. This is an overreaction at its most basic. Unfortunately, given PR and politicians grandstanding about how awful this is, this may be Facebook's best option.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      Overreaction? Probably but I personally don't know how many posts are reported in a day they do need to be able to check reported posts in a timely fashion but they don't need to screen all posts.

      It's not a job I would want i'm sure 90%+ is just stuff people are reporting to be jerks but occasionally they are going to be shown things no person should ever have to see and that's another 3,000 people that will probably need some counseling eventually.

  • step by step (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    step by step
    the internet dies
    per public demand

  • Win Win (Score:3)

    by trevc ( 1471197 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @03:03PM (#54350173)
    I could do this while at work 'cos all I do is surf the web anyway. Double income would rock.
  • Isn't this what the Stasi did?

    • Facebook isn't a government agency.

      They can do whatever they want with regards to hosting or not hosting videos. Hell, they could decide tomorrow that they don't want the hassle any more, and stop supporting video posting and live feeds.

