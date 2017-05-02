Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Trump Administration Rolls Back Obama-Era Nutrition Standards For School Lunches (arstechnica.com) 54

Posted by BeauHD from the once-great-but-no-longer dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Just a week into his position, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Monday a rollback of nutrition standards for school meals, previously championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama as part of a larger initiative to improve the health of America's children. Under Perdue's new rollback, schools across the country can now delay a requirement to reduce sodium levels, can serve kids fewer whole grains, and can provide one percent flavored milk in addition to flavored skim, unflavored skim, and unflavored one percent. In a news release that declared the move would "make school meals great again," Perdue said: "This announcement is the result of years of feedback from students, schools, and food service experts about the challenges they are facing in meeting the final regulations for school meals. If kids aren't eating the food, and it's ending up in the trash, they aren't getting any nutrition -- thus undermining the intent of the program." Specifically, under Obama-era nutrition rules, schools were supposed to decrease sodium from meals in three phases. For instance, 2012 school lunches had average sodium levels between roughly 1,400mg to 1,600mg, with elementary school lunches on the lower end. Federal dietary guidelines, which schools must follow, recommend kids get 1,900mg to 2,300mg or less of sodium per day (depending on age). Currently, schools have dropped down to "Target 1," which is a range of about 1,200mg to 1,400mg or less. Schools were supposed to get that down to about 900mg to 1,000mg this year ("Target 2") and then to between 600mg and 700mg by 2022 ("Final Target"). The USDA will now waive the requirement to reach Target 2 until 2020. The USDA will also grant exemptions from the current requirement for schools to serve only whole-grain-rich foods.

  • Low fat whole grain? (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @11:32PM (#54345803)

    To be fair, the regulations are trying to push a low fat whole grain diet, which I don't believe is actually healthy. Fat is essential for brain development, our kids definitely shouldn't be eating low fat.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Octorian ( 14086 )

      That actually reminds me... One thing I remember from when I was growing up, is that my parents had whole milk in the refrigerator for the kids, and skim milk for the adults.

      • skim "milk" is not milk, it's water with white colouring. So is that "1%" stuff. Even that 3.2% stuff what's the best of what's readily commercially available is nowhere close to actual milk.

        Around my place, a couple decades ago, farmers tried selling milk directly to consumers, which got wildly popular but got cracked down on hard. As at the time it was still customary to boil milk before use, it wasn't unsafe, either.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      True. These "nutrition standards" are based on the same principles as the USDA food pyramid, which has been for the most part shaped by lobbyists, not nutritional experts.

    • To be fair, the regulations are trying to push a low fat whole grain diet, which I don't believe is actually healthy. Fat is essential for brain development, our kids definitely shouldn't be eating low fat.

      True. But the low sodium requirements should have been kept in place as is. That likely would have happened, if this move had been designed to favour students' health; instead, it was designed to simultaneously cut costs, boost the profits of the crap-meisters who peddle highly processed foods, and take yet another cheap shot at the previous administration. When they say this will "make school meals great again", it's pretty hard not to laugh. Where's Sinclair Lewis when we need him?

    • This gets into the definition of healthy. Whole grains are universally accepted as healthy. However, while full fat might not have the cardiovascular risk that was one believed, more fat = more calories (also as I am sure you know the source of fat is pretty important) and we are not doing so great with obesity. Also pretty much everyone agrees the western diet contains to much sodium. Bottom line, heart healthy, growth health, weight healthy do not necessarily line up squarely.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zieroh ( 307208 )

        Obesity (along with diabetes II) is caused by carbohydrate intake. Not fat.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by xeos ( 174989 )

        I don't agree that there's too much sodium. And while my opinion isn't worth much, the current science on the topic suggests that sodium is mostly harmless (and certainly has little effect on blood pressure). Your Dr. probably doesn't agree, but Dr.s are often pretty far behind the state of the art. Do a pubmed search and come to your own conclusion though.

  • In the spirit of Saint Reagan

    • Giving parents more control (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @11:47PM (#54345867) Homepage Journal

      In the spirit of Saint Reagan

      Oh, be fair.

      The regulations were many, and often at odds with each other and at odds with the goals of School Nutrition Association [schoolnutrition.org]. It was pushed by Michelle Obama with little or no input from nutrition experts or the aforementioned group, and caused so much anger with it's one-sided dictates that Michelle's "food policy czar" was asked not to speak/hand out awards [breitbart.com] at the SNA association dinner.

      School regulations are the purview of state, not federal. It's much *much* better when the local population has a say in how their kids get schooled. Common core and "no child left behind" was a disaster.

      Schools are better off managed at the local level.

      Everyone knows that.

      • Ketchup is a vegetable. Making America great again!

      • Schools are managed at the local level. Whether they are better off depends on whether or not you live in Kansas.

        Regardless, nutrition is reasonably well understood and not something for which we need 50 laboratories of ideas. Something like 0% of American kids are sodium deficient and my fingers are too fat to google what percent are obese.

        Regarding the SNA's preference not to have the "food czar" present an award and the SNA's (very related) preference for the status quo ante:

        Nineteen former SNA presidents wrote a letter of dissent and several expressed worry that the food industry was unduly influencing the association’s position, for which it was aggressively lobbying on Capitol Hill — moves that led the White House to believe that most school nutrition leaders are on its team and agree with the changes.

        http://www.politico.com/st

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by zieroh ( 307208 )

          Schools are managed at the local level. Whether they are better off depends on whether or not you live in Kansas.

          I admit it, I laughed. Schadenfreude is a powerful thing, you know?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by skam240 ( 789197 )

        "School regulations are the purview of state, not federal. It's much *much* better when the local population has a say in how their kids get schooled"

        No it's not, that's how we ended up with the garbage they were and / or are serving now. That's literally why these steps were taken because local government wasnt doing anything. Sure, I loved nacho day when I was a kid but when I think back on the food in my school cafeteria I cant believe that they were feeding us that shit and from everything I've ever rea

    • Oh give me a break! They were trying to push a low fat high fiber diet which is great for 50 year olds but for poor kids whose school lunch may be the only decent meal they get? Not so much. Remember these are FOR KIDS, kids that are burning energy and growing...growing bodies need calories and fat more than some 40 year old parked in front of a PC monitor all day.

      The only thing on Obama's rules I agreed with was lowering the salt but even then I could see it causing major issues as its damned hard these

  • In other words, schools are now allowed to serve stuff that kids will actually eat again, making afternoon class teachers and any student with afterschool activities happy again.

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/mar/6/1m-kids-stop-school-lunch-due-michelle-obamas-stan/

  • Kids weren't eating the food (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @11:51PM (#54345887)
    The unwritten tidbit here was the lunches became so bland and boring that kids stopped eating them and instead either didn't eat or brought in food. This isn't good because school lunches come from farming subsidizes and under utilized school lunch programs in low income areas mean kids aren't eating. The real solution to this is more physical education (with physical exertion).

  • If the students refuse to eat it? Would it not be better for educating students if they were neither experiencing growling stomachs or suffering from food comas?

    Being on the "I'd rather starve" end of the spectrum is not desirable from a development and learning standpoint.

    Food for thought.

  • It was never the Federal Government's business what a school kid was eating for lunch.

  • Don't forget lunch shaming... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @12:04AM (#54345943) Homepage

    If the parents forgot to pay off a previous balance for school lunches, the kid's lunch gets thrown into the garbage to shame them. Only in America...

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/30/well/family/lunch-shaming-children-parents-school-bills.html [nytimes.com]

    On the first day of seventh grade last fall, Caitlin Dolan lined up for lunch at her school in Canonsburg, Pa. But when the cashier discovered she had an unpaid food bill from last year, the tray of pizza, cucumber slices, an apple and chocolate milk was thrown in the trash.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      It's a shame the kids have to suffer for their parents not paying their bills but there are programs in most of America for kids to get free school lunches if their parents are low income enough. While the article begins with a case of clerical error for the little girl who got her lunch thrown away the fact is that can not be the reason for most of the kids being refused food (or even as the article states, given cheese sandwiches or the like). To me it seems like the real bad guys here are the parents who

  • About time. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ancientt ( 569920 ) <ancientt@yahoo.com> on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @12:05AM (#54345949) Homepage Journal

    I've eaten with my children and the school meals are terrible. Every kid thinks their school lunch sucks, I'm no exception, but by comparison I was given haute cuisine. If it was actually healthy I could nearly forgive it, but the plans are built on junk science.

    Being happy with the results of anything coming from our current president makes my stomach churn. Nonetheless, this is a good thing.

  • Because school children are at high risk for undiagnosed hypertension?

