Facebook Lets Advertisers Target Insecure Teens, Says Report (cnet.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: Leaked documents from Facebook's team in Australia allegedly show the social giant's ability to help advertisers target teens who feel "worthless." The documents, first revealed by The Australian, say Facebook can spot when teens "need a confidence boost." The documents reportedly get even more specific, saying Facebook's algorithm can pinpoint when teens feel "useless," "stressed," "failure," "silly," "stupid," "worthless" and "defeated." Using Facebook's tools as well as image recognition, advertisers would be able to find teens in some of their lowest moments -- and then target ads to them. The leaked documents also detailed how advertisers could use Facebook's algorithms to find teens who were interested in "working out and losing weight" and promote health products, according to The Australian. Facebook's team in Australia was reportedly looking to capitalize on 6.4 million teens who use the social network in their region.
ha ha, jokes on them (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
LOL (Score:1)
Tech site slashdot rendered in 1990's style due to "the cloud" hosting service using a test certificate. Oh the irony:
a.fsdn.com uses an invalid security certificate.
The certificate is only valid for *.test.edgekey.net
Targeting teens to sell healthy living services? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because there's no chance that advertisers, paragons of virtue that they are, would target teenagers with a the same deluge of spam
The whole point of targeted advertising is to deliver ads that the recipient is actually interested in. That is pretty much the opposite of "spamming". The reality of social media is that it is ad supported, and if you are going to be seeing ads anyway, targeted ads are better than the alternative.
Re: (Score:1)
The whole point of targeted advertising is to deliver ads that the recipient is actually interested in. That is pretty much the opposite of "spamming". The reality of social media is that it is ad supported, and if you are going to be seeing ads anyway, targeted ads are better than the alternative.
The whole point of targeted advertising is to deliver ads to a "receptive" audience. It has absolutely nothing to do with things you're interested in. It's can we close a sale with this person. Teens feeling isolated and left out will be much more eager for our "Hi, mY name iS alexandria, Me just cum across your facebook page and think we common interests have. Cum visit me at https://xxx.pay.me.ru/ [pay.me.ru]"
Targeted Advertising Epidemic (Score:3)
The next headline will be "Target Advertising Causes Teen Bulimia Epidemic".
One weird trick to secure your teen! (Score:2)
Disable broadcast of your teen's SSID. Removing wifi access to your teen altogether provides even stronger security.
Re: (Score:2)
Great idea! And then do other things to make them entirely unfit for life, like no sex-ed, give some utterly stupid religious beliefs, limit their education in general, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, limiting their access to unrestricted (and often hostile) media is healthy.
Restricting their access to critical thought and sex-ed leads to lifelong problems.
As to TFA,
I find it both highly interesting and highly disturbing that they are targeting particularly vulnerable minors. I think the disturbing part is self explanatory, but what if the same algos were made available for free to NIH (in the US, not sure what the equivalent in AU is) and those ad slots were filled with positive messages, sto
Re: (Score:2)
Well, yes, I do agree to that. I do not think it is really doable though.
Re: (Score:2)
By the time they are teens they should be making most of their own decisions, so that when they are adults they are capable of managing their own lives. When my daughter was 8, I used parental controls. When she was 13, I turned it off. She was ready to see reality unfiltered. Sure, she was upset the first time she saw a video of a cat being tortured, but she also learned that there are some very bad people out there.
its called optimization (Score:2)
so facebook helps its consumers with optimizing their usage of its product... why is this an issue?
Re: (Score:3)
Because somebody probably envisioned identifying teens sliding toward depression and advertising things at them like study groups, social activities, or other sorts of stuff surmised to help prevent teen suicide and whatnot; and a bunch of other people probably didn't think much of it, thus opening the door to allow marketers to target teens who are likely to do certain things on an impulse.
People in vulnerable emotional states are easily-influenced. Identifying these states is good; using them to manip
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps not a demographic Gillette ought to be targetting then?
Re: (Score:3)
Because targeting the weak is something only the truly immoral do? That you even have to ask is showing a significant problem on your side.
Sounds good (Score:1)
That way counseling and help groups like boystown hotline can be exposed to the right group of people.
Re: (Score:3)
gay teens -> Mike Pence's school for wayward boys
&etc...
no, I see no possible problem there...
Re: (Score:2)
And what (obviously hypothetical) product could "remove the teens problem"? I think you are either stupid or a paid shill.
Re: (Score:3)
Devil's advocate indeed, but Vic's Secret does (Score:2)
Certainly some products don't solve the problem they are designed to address, at least not long term. Some ads arw obviously shams. Others most certainly do solve the problem. Obvious example - cars actually solve transportation needs.
Here we are talking about *feelings*. Someone wants to *feel* better. Well that's often pretty easy, at least in the short term. Just yesterday a friend was feeling fat and ugly. She bought something at Victoria's Secret which helped her feel beautiful and attractive. Just wi
Re: (Score:2)
And what (obviously hypothetical) product could "remove the teens problem"?
1. Antidepressants
2. Dark chocolate
3. Pet adoption
4. Social activities
5. Razor blades
Re: (Score:2)
Are there any other kind of teen? (Score:2)
Or do they have a measure of just how insecure or damaged a person is? (That probably requires many axis)
They probably use celebrities as canonical examples;
How Damaged on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Lindsay Lohans
:-)
How much drugs abused on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Keith Richards (anything over 0.3 on that scale would kill the average human)
etc...
Considerable amusement awaits when defining other measures
:-)
Yes, despicable, but why is this surprising? (Score:2)
I mean, these people are in the advertising business, it does not get much more exploitative than that. The only surprise (maybe) is that they were stupid enough to get caught.
Facebook (Score:2)
Sturdy rope (Score:2)
Worst thing you can say (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Facebook would sell their grandmother for a buck. (Score:2)
Which is all you need to know to know that your children should not be anywhere near it!
BRB, door (Score:2)
Can it tell which ones are feeling horny? Just asking.