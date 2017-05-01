Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Facebook Lets Advertisers Target Insecure Teens, Says Report

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Leaked documents from Facebook's team in Australia allegedly show the social giant's ability to help advertisers target teens who feel "worthless." The documents, first revealed by The Australian, say Facebook can spot when teens "need a confidence boost." The documents reportedly get even more specific, saying Facebook's algorithm can pinpoint when teens feel "useless," "stressed," "failure," "silly," "stupid," "worthless" and "defeated." Using Facebook's tools as well as image recognition, advertisers would be able to find teens in some of their lowest moments -- and then target ads to them. The leaked documents also detailed how advertisers could use Facebook's algorithms to find teens who were interested in "working out and losing weight" and promote health products, according to The Australian. Facebook's team in Australia was reportedly looking to capitalize on 6.4 million teens who use the social network in their region.

  • ha ha, jokes on them (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, 2017 @03:22PM (#54335963)
    any teens using facebook are worthless
    • There are 2 types of teens. Those that think their worthless, and those that think their entitled, and worthless. Guess which one has the money to spend with?

  • LOL (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tech site slashdot rendered in 1990's style due to "the cloud" hosting service using a test certificate. Oh the irony:

    a.fsdn.com uses an invalid security certificate.

    The certificate is only valid for *.test.edgekey.net

  • Lock them in jail and throw away the key.

  • Targeted Advertising Epidemic (Score:3)

    by pr0fessor ( 1940368 ) on Monday May 01, 2017 @03:29PM (#54336017)

    The next headline will be "Target Advertising Causes Teen Bulimia Epidemic".

  • Disable broadcast of your teen's SSID. Removing wifi access to your teen altogether provides even stronger security.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Great idea! And then do other things to make them entirely unfit for life, like no sex-ed, give some utterly stupid religious beliefs, limit their education in general, etc.

      • Actually, limiting their access to unrestricted (and often hostile) media is healthy.
        Restricting their access to critical thought and sex-ed leads to lifelong problems.

        As to TFA,
        I find it both highly interesting and highly disturbing that they are targeting particularly vulnerable minors. I think the disturbing part is self explanatory, but what if the same algos were made available for free to NIH (in the US, not sure what the equivalent in AU is) and those ad slots were filled with positive messages, sto

    • By the time they are teens they should be making most of their own decisions, so that when they are adults they are capable of managing their own lives. When my daughter was 8, I used parental controls. When she was 13, I turned it off. She was ready to see reality unfiltered. Sure, she was upset the first time she saw a video of a cat being tortured, but she also learned that there are some very bad people out there.

  • so facebook helps its consumers with optimizing their usage of its product... why is this an issue?

    • Because somebody probably envisioned identifying teens sliding toward depression and advertising things at them like study groups, social activities, or other sorts of stuff surmised to help prevent teen suicide and whatnot; and a bunch of other people probably didn't think much of it, thus opening the door to allow marketers to target teens who are likely to do certain things on an impulse.

      People in vulnerable emotional states are easily-influenced. Identifying these states is good; using them to manip

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )

        thus opening the door to allow marketers to target teens who are likely to do certain things on an impulse.

        Perhaps not a demographic Gillette ought to be targetting then?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Because targeting the weak is something only the truly immoral do? That you even have to ask is showing a significant problem on your side.

  • Sounds good (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That way counseling and help groups like boystown hotline can be exposed to the right group of people.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Thud457 ( 234763 )
      pregnant teens -> right to life misinformation services
      gay teens -> Mike Pence's school for wayward boys
      &etc...

      no, I see no possible problem there...

  • Or do they have a measure of just how insecure or damaged a person is? (That probably requires many axis)

    They probably use celebrities as canonical examples;

    How Damaged on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Lindsay Lohans
    How much drugs abused on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Keith Richards (anything over 0.3 on that scale would kill the average human)
    etc... :-)

    Considerable amusement awaits when defining other measures :-)

  • I mean, these people are in the advertising business, it does not get much more exploitative than that. The only surprise (maybe) is that they were stupid enough to get caught.

  • ? I thought it was clear that this is how Facebook makes money. Too late to stop it now.
  • "Sturdy Rope, guaranteed to not break!" advertised to teens that are feeling depressed, along with 'low fat yogurt' ads just in case they decide NOT to kill themselves.

  • Worst thing you can say (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday May 01, 2017 @04:05PM (#54336271) Homepage Journal
    "you can do anything and be anything in life". No you can't. It is the worst lie to tell a child.
    • Getting them to want to do something is the hard part.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
      You absolutely can try to be anything in life. To succeed and "be" is a different thing. You can try, however, and should aspire to whatever you think you want to be. To get a child to aspire to things is the thing. If you tell them they will get it for nothing, well, then you've failed as a parent.

  • Which is all you need to know to know that your children should not be anywhere near it!

  • Can it tell which ones are feeling horny? Just asking.

