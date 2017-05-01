Facebook Lets Advertisers Target Insecure Teens, Says Report (cnet.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Leaked documents from Facebook's team in Australia allegedly show the social giant's ability to help advertisers target teens who feel "worthless." The documents, first revealed by The Australian, say Facebook can spot when teens "need a confidence boost." The documents reportedly get even more specific, saying Facebook's algorithm can pinpoint when teens feel "useless," "stressed," "failure," "silly," "stupid," "worthless" and "defeated." Using Facebook's tools as well as image recognition, advertisers would be able to find teens in some of their lowest moments -- and then target ads to them. The leaked documents also detailed how advertisers could use Facebook's algorithms to find teens who were interested in "working out and losing weight" and promote health products, according to The Australian. Facebook's team in Australia was reportedly looking to capitalize on 6.4 million teens who use the social network in their region.
The next headline will be "Target Advertising Causes Teen Bulimia Epidemic".
Disable broadcast of your teen's SSID. Removing wifi access to your teen altogether provides even stronger security.
so facebook helps its consumers with optimizing their usage of its product... why is this an issue?
Because somebody probably envisioned identifying teens sliding toward depression and advertising things at them like study groups, social activities, or other sorts of stuff surmised to help prevent teen suicide and whatnot; and a bunch of other people probably didn't think much of it, thus opening the door to allow marketers to target teens who are likely to do certain things on an impulse.
People in vulnerable emotional states are easily-influenced. Identifying these states is good; using them to manip
Or do they have a measure of just how insecure or damaged a person is? (That probably requires many axis)
They probably use celebrities as canonical examples;
How Damaged on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Lindsay Lohans
How much drugs abused on a scale of 0 to 1.0 Keith Richards (anything over 0.3 on that scale would kill the average human)
Considerable amusement awaits when defining other measures
