DRM Will Be Gone By 2025, Predicts Cory Doctorow (theregister.co.uk) 21
An anonymous reader writes: It's been two years since Cory Doctorow joined the EFF's campaign to eliminate DRM within 8 years -- and he still believes it'll happen. "Farmers and the Digital Right To Repair Coalition have done brilliantly and have a message which is extremely resonant with the political right as well as the political left." And now even the entertainment industry seems to oppose extending the DMCA to tractors. "The entertainment industry feels very proprietary towards laws that protect DRM. They really feel that they lobbied for and bought these laws in order to protect the business model they envisioned. For these latecomer upstarts to turn up and stretch and distort these laws out of proportion has really exposed one of the natural cracks in copyright altogether."
Doctorow also says that "If there's anything good that might come of Brexit, it's that the UK will renegotiate and reevaluate its relationship to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and other directives. The UK enjoys a really interesting market position if it wants to be the only nation in the region that makes, exports, and supports DRM-breaking tools."
Doctorow also says that "If there's anything good that might come of Brexit, it's that the UK will renegotiate and reevaluate its relationship to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and other directives. The UK enjoys a really interesting market position if it wants to be the only nation in the region that makes, exports, and supports DRM-breaking tools."
I agree for different reasons (Score:1)
DRM will be gone because most of us will be using devices in walled gardens and will have to get content from the iTunes, Amazon, Play, whatever.
Now jail broken devices or Linux? Well, you are gonna have to get your stuff from sources that have broken the walled garden content - and risk getting rooted, crap content, or something.
Re:I agree for different reasons (Score:4, Interesting)
And ordinary users are willingly gravitating to walled gardens because of the increased security.
Re: (Score:1)
...because of the false sense of security.
There, fixed that for you.
Re: (Score:3)
There's only one thing that will kill DRM: when content producers realise how much power it gives to content distributors. DRM on music is completely gone now. Why? Because the big four record labels realised that requiring DRM was giving Apple a much stronger negotiating position than them (want your music to work on iPods? You had to agree to Apple's terms or provide your music DRM free). With TV movies, we're increasingly seeing Netflix and Amazon get a similarly strong position. Netflix maintains
Sure! (Score:4, Insightful)
A bunch of jiberish (Score:1)
I read the article and this guy never really addresses what comes next after DRM. Obviously you will get very little good content if DRM goes away and artists begin to basically give away their creations. Sadly their is more and more people who will take advantage of anything they can get for free then paying for. Nobody feels obligated to pay the artist. Then they use some excuse as they do it because of government control, or big business control. Maybe DRM will go away, but protecting what you created an
Re: A bunch of jiberish (Score:2)
Yeah, the UK will be the only country in the world to authorize DRM-tools... And then they'll get sanctioned like Antigua & Barbados almost got sanctioned over Slysoft's AnyDVD, or an international court will authorize unlicensed copying of UK-authored works. Unlike countries that have been sanctioned like that before, the UK has quite a lot of valuable copyrighted works. Doctorow is, as is often true when it comes to political topics, delusional.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you will get very little good content if DRM goes away and artists begin to basically give away their creations.
Which is why there was very little good content before the first DRM was introduced in 1983?
Not imposing DRM is not the same as artists giving away their creations. Home taping did not kill the music industry. VCRs did not kill the movie industry.
Re: A bunch of jiberish (Score:2)
I heard somewhere that Video Killed The Radio Star. However, these crazy record companies want Money For Nothing, while the people who used to say "I Want My MTV" now wonder where the music went. When the system burns down, who will be able to honestly say, "We Didn't Start The Fire"?
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you will get very little good content if DRM goes away and artists begin to basically give away their creations
Why is that obvious? There are two stages involved in consumers getting good content. Step one, someone has to create it. Step two, someone has to distribute it. The first step is difficult and (often) expensive. The second step is basically free with the Internet. If your economic model is to do the first step for free and then charge people for the second, then you're going to have problems.
This is not how content creators actually work, typically. They provide a sample (chapter of a book, pilo
OECD is not EU (Score:1)
Umm, the OECD is not EU related and is not affected by the Brexit. Those would be separate negotiations.
$$$ (/. cries about that subject, so here's text) (Score:3)
DRM gone? Not if the powers that be (...lobbying and bribing politicians) have anything to say about it.
Highly improbable (Score:3)
Individual farmers may be furious at John Deere here, but there's a massive difference between that and a lobby big enough to actually get Congress to take action and pass laws. On top of that, there's a massive difference between passing a "right to repair" law aimed at pacifying upset farmers, and a "right to build your own Blu-ray disc player" law.
Add to that the fact that DRM would have to be effectively outlawed to prevent it from actually being used, and, well, how is it going to disappear? Because, sure, it'd be nicer if it became legal to try to break DRM, but there are people all over the world who are breaking DRM anyway, a law change making it legal probably isn't going to affect whether Hollywood et al continue to use it.
I'm skeptical. I hope he's right but I just don't see how he could be.
Delusional... (Score:2)
... all modern videogames have just been rebranded "mmo" or "online or always online" it's still drm, smite, league of legends, dota 2, all the f2p games where game devs want money with no ownership for gamers. The man is smoking something to believe drm will disappear it has gotten worse, every server locked game is a drm'd game. Hell the game industry has been experimenting with encryption and virtual machines like denuvo.
Windows 10 basically wants to re-engineer the whole application environment so tha
He clearly does not live in the UK. (Score:2)
If anything, leaving the EU will serve as a pretext to make our copyright laws even stricter, and DRM even more legally-supporter.
Why? Because very few voters care even the tiniest amount about copyright policy. It's just not an issue in elections, at all, not in the slightest, which means the only voice there to influence MPs comes from lobby groups who are happy to point out the economic success of the entertainment industry and hint at favorable media support and a bit of help with the fund-raising come
With Rights Come Responsibilities (Score:2)
If a company (say a game studio, for example) wants to enforce an always-on internet connection as part of their DRM control over their software, then at the same time it is only fair that the same studio commit to hosting the on-line services required to play that game for a mi