Massive Tinder Photo Scrape Has Users Upset (techcrunch.com) 21
Images of Tinder users "were swept up in a massive grab of some 40,000 photos from the dating app by a dataset collector who plans to use the selfies in artificial intelligence training," writes Slashdot reader Frosty Piss, sharing this summary of a report in TechCrunch. Tinder said in a statement that the photo sweeper "violated the terms of our service" and "we are taking appropriate action and investigating further." The creator of the data set, Stuart Colianni, has released it under a CC0: Public Domain License and also uploaded his scraper script to GitHub.
He describes it as a "simple script to scrape Tinder profile photos for the purpose of creating a facial dataset," saying his inspiration for creating the scraper was disappointment working with other facial data sets. He also describes Tinder as offering "near unlimited access to create a facial data set," and says scraping the app offers "an extremely efficient way to collect such data."
The article notes that Tinder's API has already been used for other "weird, wacky, and creepy" projects, including "hacking it to automatically like every potential date to save on thumb-swipes; offering a paid look-up service for people to check up on whether a person they know is using Tinder; and even building a catfishing system to snare horny bros and make them unwittingly flirt with each other.
"So you could argue that anyone creating a profile on Tinder should be prepared for their data to leech outside the community's porous walls in various different ways -- be it as a single screenshot, or via one of the aforementioned API hacks. But the mass harvesting of thousands of Tinder profile photos to act as fodder for feeding AI models does feel like another line is being crossed."
tender your photo with Tinder (Score:2)
Good Grief... (Score:4, Insightful)
Tinder said in a statement that the photo sweeper "violated the terms of our service" and "we are taking appropriate action and investigating further."
TOS is meaningless in cases like this. TOS are meaningless anyway, except as, perhaps, a means to ban users. And that's pretty pointless as well.
But really, what do people that put their photographs out on the Intertubes like this expect? Privacy? Really?
Re: (Score:2)
It's been established that violating the TOS means Tinder can have him prosecuted under the CFAA.
The individuals should also be able to sue him under copyright law. You don't give up copyright just by posting a picture to a website. By downloading, copying, and redistributing the photos as a "dataset", he is clearly breaking the law.
Attention whoring of the highest order (Score:1, Interesting)
I'm also an AI researcher. If I need a face dataset I could either use CelebA or the Facebook API to scrape user profile pictures. There's also a mugshot database/public DoJ and County jail mugshot API's so there's also that.
Now with "GAN" generative models, there's very little need for large datasets unless the existing datasets are biased in some way.
Let's get real here: someone wanted to build a Deep NN classifier for sexual promiscuity. Other than attention whoring, that's the only reason to harvest tin
Re: Attention whoring of the highest order (Score:1)
Re: Attention whoring of the highest order (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Also most: duck lips, startled look, tits stuck out at camera, in tight so fat not visible, flexing, scanned from _film_ print, completely fake.
Surprise, surprise... (Score:4, Insightful)
Putting photos out where anybody can see them means putting photos out where anybody can see them.
Where is this... (Score:1)
I was thinking about making an autoliker that only liked attractive people using machine learning, and learn neural networks while at it. This dataset will come in handy.
"The article notes that Tinder's API has already been used for other "weird, wacky, and creepy" projects, including "hacking it to automatically like every potential date to save on thumb-swipes"
Where is this? Please, I need it!
DMCA (Score:2)
Seems like people who had selfies scraped could file DMCA takedowns as they would own the copyright to the images.
Really though, is this surprising? Seems like one could get most of these images from Facebook directly anyway.
Uploading Not Okay (Score:2)
I can see downloading for research purposes as being ok. And I can see developing the algorithms as being ok. I can even see uploading the algorithms as being ok.
Now all of the above is predicated on not violating the terms the "researcher" agreed to if/when she signed up for the account he used. Assuming an account was required.
But uploading the photos taken somewhere else for public consumption is just wrong.
Abuse of privileges is how we get to the point we find ourselves many times in society. This b
The dataset appears to be missing (Score:1)
The article links this as being the dataset "consist[ing] of six downloadable zip files, with four containing around 10,000 profile photos each and two files with sample sets of around 500 images per gender."
https://www.kaggle.com/scolian... [kaggle.com]
Which gives a 404.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE (Score:2)
:P Sorry for the title.
But really, to the people complaining about this, ALL of your publicly accessible photos are entirely subject and probably already into "massive photo scrape". Tinder is saying they'll do "something" about it just because you know, PR speak, but they can't do much other than banning accounts which did it... which pretty much ammounts to nothing.
This also could easily be done with any social network profile photos. Any service which you can easily create a profile and go searching for