Wikipedia Is Being Blocked In Turkey (turkeyblocks.org) 21
Nine hours ago, Ilgaz wrote: The Turkey Blocks monitoring network has verified restrictions affecting the Wikipedia online encyclopedia in Turkey. A block affecting all language editions of the website [was] detected at 8:00AM local time Saturday 29 April. The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country.
stikves added Access to Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey as a result of "a provisional administrative order" imposed by the Turkish Telecommunications Authority (BTK)... Turkey Blocks said an administrative blocking order is usually expected to precede a full court blocking order in coming days. While the reason for the order was unknown early on Saturday, a statement on the BTK's website said: "After technical analysis and legal consideration based on the Law Nr. 5651, ADMINISTRATION MEASURE has been taken for this website (wikipedia.org) according to Decision Nr. 490.05.01.2017.-182198 dated 29/04/2017 implemented by Information and Communication Technologies Authority."
The BBC adds reports from Turkish media that authorities "had asked Wikipedia to remove content by writers 'supporting terror.'"
Donald Trump congratulates Turkey's dictator (Score:1)
Donald Trump has been instructed by Vladamir Putin to congratulate Turkey's dictator on his recent elimination of democracy in his country.
As a known secret agent working for Turkey on behalf of Russia, Michael Flynn said in an op-ed "Our ally Turkey is in crisis and needs our support"
Michael Flynn was working as a secret foreign agent when he wrote that op-ed, and Donald Trump knew he had found his new National Security Adviser.
It might not make sense to pick a secret foreign agent to be national security
Reference here, since I looked it up:
Article in The Hill, By Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn (R), contributor - 11/08/16 [thehill.com]
The signs are there (Score:2)
The signs are in place that Turkey is moving to a totalitarian regime. And they have come pretty far in that movement.
If even ten percent of the people arrested really were involved in the coup it would have succeeded.
And yet, the EU is still in talks to have them join. Unbelievable.
Turkey's application to join the EU has not yet been formally rejected, but there are no "talks". Turkey is preparing to reinstate the death penalty, and the EU has already said that will result in their accession being formally rejected.
https://www.ft.com/content/9b6... [ft.com]
Meh. (Score:2)
No loose for the Turks, except for those that play Trivial Pursuit...
Way to go, Turkey! (Score:3)
Ssshhh! (Score:1)