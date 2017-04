How To Delete Your Data From Google's 'My Activity'

Last summer Google revealed personalized data dashboards for every Google account, letting users edit (or delete) items from their search history as well as their viewing history on YouTube. Now Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes:CNET points out you can also access the slightly-creepier "Google Maps location history " by clicking the menu icon in the upper left corner and selecting "Other Google activity." But Weinstein writes, "I have no problems with Google collecting the kinds of data that provide their advanced services, so long as I can choose when that data is collected , and I can inspect and delete it on demand. The google.com/myactivity portal provides those abilities and a lot more."