How To Delete Your Data From Google's 'My Activity'

Last summer Google revealed personalized data dashboards for every Google account, letting users edit (or delete) items from their search history as well as their viewing history on YouTube. Now Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes: Since posting "The Google Page That Google Haters Don't Want You to Know About" last week, I've received a bunch of messages from readers asking for help using Google's "My Activity" page to control, inspect, and/or delete their data on Google. The My Activity portal is quite comprehensive and can be used in many different ways, but to get you started I'll briefly outline how to use My Activity to delete activity data.
CNET points out you can also access the slightly-creepier "Google Maps location history" by clicking the menu icon in the upper left corner and selecting "Other Google activity." But Weinstein writes, "I have no problems with Google collecting the kinds of data that provide their advanced services, so long as I can choose when that data is collected, and I can inspect and delete it on demand. The google.com/myactivity portal provides those abilities and a lot more."
How deleted are the data? (Score:1)
How deleted are the data? Are they removed from any and all backups? Are they deleted by any and all third parties the data may have been bought by or shared? Are the corresponding data removed from all 'anonymized' data dumps?
How deleted are the data?
Your data is just moved to the hidden account Google keeps about you (and everyone else, even those w/o Google accounts) where it exists forever - you know, like Facebook does.
Essentially when one deletes tracking data, they just go on a blacklist for viewing permissions for that data subset.
Also, when a second party logs your activity, they own that data not you, despite the data being about you, because they created the data. You didn't.
How deleted are the data?
Deleted from your view only. As most databases, it will only flag records as "deleted", but not overwrite it.
Are they deleted by any and all third parties the data may have been bought by or shared?
That's a brilliant idea. Every deleted item is shared with HiddenAlphabet division and then purged from the main Google server.
Provides help only to those who understand well. (Score:2)
Most people, however, won't know that opportunity exists. So, only technically-knowledgeable people get the benefit.
In fact, Google is collecting HUGE amounts of data. Anyone who uses the NoScript and Disconnect add-ons can see that Google
Honored ? How? (Score:3)
Non-routine deleted data is often the most interesting data of all.
Furthermore, most databases do not actually delete records, just flag them as "DELETED". Such records might be actually deleted/overwritten when a "Compaction" run is performed to recover space into larger blocks--if ever, might just recover LRU. How do we know what Google implements even if it not DELETED==INTERESTING?
Deletion? On Google? (Score:2)
Dashboard, Rephrased (Score:2)
Last summer Google introduced a dashboard forcing users of Google to a weekly complicated routine involving 20 mouseclicks and installation of an app that they can only avoid by staying logged in to their Google account. Users who do not want to go through this weekly routine are banned from using google.
