WikiLeaks Reveals the 'Snowden Stopper': CIA Tool To Track Whistleblowers (zerohedge.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from Zero Hedge: As the latest installment of it's "Vault 7" series, WikiLeaks has just dropped a user manual describing a CIA project known as "Scribbles" (a.k.a. the "Snowden Stopper"), a piece of software purportedly designed to allow the embedding of "web beacon" tags into documents "likely to be stolen." The web beacon tags are apparently able to collect information about an end user of a document and relay that information back to the beacon's creator without being detected. Per WikiLeaks' press release. But, the "Scribbles" user guide notes there is just one small problem with the program: it only works with Microsoft Office products. So, if end users use other programs such as OpenOffice of LibreOffice then the CIA's watermarks become visible to the end user and their cover is blown.

WikiLeaks Reveals the 'Snowden Stopper': CIA Tool To Track Whistleblowers

  • LibreOffice is just a Russian tool to help their spies in the USA. Presidential order to ban its use.

  • bacon bait plus Skittles not scribbles. c'mon man.

  • it only works with Microsoft Office products

    That's what they want you to think.

  • Do the editors think CIA doesn't read slashdot or something? Or that it never heard of Linux or LibreOffice. Why would the beacons be limited to MS-products reading MS Office documents? They are not morons, you know.

    • "Why would the beacons be limited to MS-products reading MS Office documents?"

      I'd assume the beacons use some sort of macro that's unique to MS products or that works differently in their free software equivalents -- like maybe asking permission before phoning home.

      That's the trouble with being a spook. All those persnickety details one has to worry about.

  • MS's role? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by vistic ( 556838 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @07:13PM (#54322637)

    Is this suggesting cooperation from MS?

    Is it MS' software that was reading these tags and relaying them to some other process that phones it home to the CIA? Or does MS' software do that directly?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The understanding that some member of the press will take the document back to work or networked home desktop computer and double click on the icon.
      As they read the document the network makes a connection.
      Its about the idea of the average reader in an average network location given the origin of the documents and their daily habits and the expectation of software they are provided with.

      If a document is ever found the in the wild, it looks like malware with a good cover story to read while the code repor

