WikiLeaks Reveals the 'Snowden Stopper': CIA Tool To Track Whistleblowers (zerohedge.com) 31
schwit1 quotes a report from Zero Hedge: As the latest installment of it's "Vault 7" series, WikiLeaks has just dropped a user manual describing a CIA project known as "Scribbles" (a.k.a. the "Snowden Stopper"), a piece of software purportedly designed to allow the embedding of "web beacon" tags into documents "likely to be stolen." The web beacon tags are apparently able to collect information about an end user of a document and relay that information back to the beacon's creator without being detected. Per WikiLeaks' press release. But, the "Scribbles" user guide notes there is just one small problem with the program: it only works with Microsoft Office products. So, if end users use other programs such as OpenOffice of LibreOffice then the CIA's watermarks become visible to the end user and their cover is blown.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow are you deluded.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume everybody on this thread (including me) are different voices in some schizo's head.
You see it here once in awhile. A glimpse of their construct.
Next item on News at 10 (Score:2)
LibreOffice is just a Russian tool to help their spies in the USA. Presidential order to ban its use.
Re: (Score:2)
Or you could simply use a MacBook Air. It's got Air in its name so you know it's secure.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're taking documents from the CIA, then you should expect the original to be traceable in some way.
bacon beats beacon (Score:2)
Yeah, sure (Score:2)
That's what they want you to think.
Bug report filed. (Score:1)
Don't worry, the LibreOffice team is diligently working on a fix for this missing feature.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why I edit all files with a hex editor on a system running CP/M.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why I edit all files with a butterfly... ah, fuck it.
ha? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Why would the beacons be limited to MS-products reading MS Office documents?"
I'd assume the beacons use some sort of macro that's unique to MS products or that works differently in their free software equivalents -- like maybe asking permission before phoning home.
That's the trouble with being a spook. All those persnickety details one has to worry about.
MS's role? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is this suggesting cooperation from MS?
Is it MS' software that was reading these tags and relaying them to some other process that phones it home to the CIA? Or does MS' software do that directly?
Re: (Score:2)
The virus writers went elsewhere and people forgot. The CIA didn't forget.
But the 'feature' is useless if it's so easy to detect. Bet they never let it into the wide of their own secure networks, for fear of their politicians getting 'caught' and embarrassed.
Re: (Score:2)
As they read the document the network makes a connection.
Its about the idea of the average reader in an average network location given the origin of the documents and their daily habits and the expectation of software they are provided with.
If a document is ever found the in the wild, it looks like malware with a good cover story to read while the code repor