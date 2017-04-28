Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Network Networking Privacy The Internet

The Internet-of-Things is Maturing (axios.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The "Internet of Things" (IoT) category is starting to mature in terms of startup investments, according to a new report from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Wing. Like any other trendy area of tech, IoT is in the midst of its own hype cycle, so it's important to get a more detailed picture of how the money is flowing.

The Internet-of-Things is Maturing More | Reply

The Internet-of-Things is Maturing

Comments Filter:

  • well (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dejitaru ( 4258167 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @01:43PM (#54320523)
    it's a shame it's not really maturing in terms of security...

    • I was thinking more along the lines of other things that mature which we really don't want either. Security is one aspect, but the trivial nature of IOT makes most of us try to ignore it.

  • Really? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Whatever you say. Just stop plugging shit up to the internet

    https://twitter.com/internetofshit/

    CAPTCHA: condom

  • Really? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who the hell is interested? Who's buying? I specifically DO NOT want my washing machine, dryer, fridge, etc connected to the technocracy omni-net.
    Not to even begin on the obvious security flaws that are, seemingly, intentionally baked into these products. No thanks, NSA. Find a different way to film me.

  • AI is "maturing" too. The definition of "maturing" means "how much money can we get from venture capital"? Of course the field itself is stagnant, but the hype is real.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Being against torture ought to be sort of a bipartisan thing." -- Karl Lehenbauer

Close