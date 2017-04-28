The Internet-of-Things is Maturing (axios.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: The "Internet of Things" (IoT) category is starting to mature in terms of startup investments, according to a new report from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Wing. Like any other trendy area of tech, IoT is in the midst of its own hype cycle, so it's important to get a more detailed picture of how the money is flowing.
I was thinking more along the lines of other things that mature which we really don't want either. Security is one aspect, but the trivial nature of IOT makes most of us try to ignore it.
Oh wait... maybe that ship has sailed... http://investmentwatchblog.com... [investmentwatchblog.com]
Whatever you say. Just stop plugging shit up to the internet
Who the hell is interested? Who's buying? I specifically DO NOT want my washing machine, dryer, fridge, etc connected to the technocracy omni-net.
Not to even begin on the obvious security flaws that are, seemingly, intentionally baked into these products. No thanks, NSA. Find a different way to film me.
into a giant disease-infected slut with no standards on who it will sleep with
Look out! Its maturing! Do what it says or it will mature again.