Lawsuit: Fox News Group Hacked, Surveilled, and Stalked Ex-Host Andrea Tantaros (arstechnica.com) 34

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Comparing their actions to the plot this season on the Showtime series Homeland, an attorney for former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros has filed a complaint in federal court against Fox News, current and former Fox executives, Peter Snyder and his financial firm Disruptor Inc., and 50 "John Doe" defendants. The suit alleges that collective participated in a hacking and surveillance campaign against her. Tantaros filed a sexual harassment suit against Roger Ailes and Fox News in August of 2016, after filing internal complaints with the company about harassment dating back to February of 2015. She was fired by the network in April of 2016, as Tantaros continued to press complaints against Fox News' then-Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and others. Tantaros had informed Fox that she would be filing a lawsuit over the alleged sexual harassment. Tantaros claims that as early as February of 2015, a group run out of a "black room" at Fox News engaged in surveillance and electronic harassment of her, including the use of "sock puppet" social media accounts to electronically stalk her. Tantaros' suit identifies Peter Snyder and Disruptor Inc. as the operators of a social influence operation using "sock puppet" accounts on Twitter and other social media.

  • Electronic stalking (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @09:03AM (#54318793) Homepage Journal
    Is electronic stalking illegal?

    • Is electronic stalking illegal?

      If it's persistent and outrageous enough it can be harassment. But this stalking was done by Fox News while she was suing them, and the accounts were used to disseminate private information obtained through illegal hacking. If it can be proven I suspect a Judge will find something very illegal was going on.

  • 'sock puppet' in scare quotes? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Maritz ( 1829006 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @09:06AM (#54318803)
    Everyone on slashdot should be familiar with sock puppets.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      You're so right buddy also you're awesome BTW.

  • Proof of how long since I've watched FNC (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @09:23AM (#54318863)

    I have no idea who Andrea Tantaros is.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      She's not a blonde like the majority of Fox women. I'm surprised she got hired in the first place.

      • She's not a blonde like the majority of Fox women. I'm surprised she got hired in the first place.

        Well, when they do get non-blondes, they are usually HOT!!

        The latest one that I"m drooling over is Abby Huntsman [google.com]....WoW!!

  • Why is this even on Slashdot?

  • This is completely shocking. Who would have thought that a subsidiary of News Corporation would stoop to something like hacking and electronic surveillance? /s

  • Now all we would need is an independent FBI and Justice Department to investigate News Corp....

    .
    .
    .
    (me rolling on floor laughing)

    Another record high temperature day by the Beach

  • Like grandpa used to say: (Score:3)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @10:08AM (#54319095) Homepage Journal

    You lie down with dogs and you get up with fleas.

